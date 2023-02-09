Employees of Downtown businesses in Lake Geneva could have their own designated free parking area.
Lake Geneva officials are considering designating parking “Lot I,” located across the street from Geneva Lakes YMCA on South Wells Street, as a free lot for people who work at Downtown businesses.
Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved, Jan. 30, to make “Lot I” a free parking area for Downtown workers. The proposal still has to be approved by the full city council.
City aldermen approved a parking rate for 2023 that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset a projected $1.8 million budget deficit.
The parking rate previously was $2 an hour daily.
Lake Geneva’s paid parking period began Feb. 1 and runs through Nov. 14.
People are also reading…
Several Downtown business owners have expressed concern that the $4 an hour weekend parking rate will discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva, as well as negatively affect their employees.
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said “Lot I” was a free parking area several years ago. He said not many people park in the lot, and it usually only generates about $10,000 a year in parking revenue for the city.
Elder said “Lot I” could be an ideal location for a designated employee parking area since it is located near the Downtown.
“I think geography is very important when we figure out alternatives for Downtown worker parking,” Elder said. “That’s three blocks from the middle of Downtown, and nobody uses it. Very rarely does it get parked in.”
Alderwoman Joan Yunker said she would be in favor of establishing a designated parking area for Downtown business employees. She said several employees park on the Downtown streets for about eight hours, which makes it difficult for shoppers to find parking.
“I would recommend to the retailers that we need to put their employees in a lot from where they can walk,” Yunker said. “What they are doing is taking up the parking area for the retailers. Nobody is using that lot. We’re not getting any revenue from it. Leave it free and let the employees park there.”
However, there are some issues that need to addressed before city officials designate “Lot I” as a free parking area for employees.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier questioned if the parking lot would still be available as a paid parking area for people who do not work at a Downtown businesses or if the parking lot would be free for everybody.
“I think we will need a few more details. Will the kiosks stay? Can other people still park there and pay or is just free for everybody again?,” Fesenmaier said. “I’m not sure I understand the complete plan, and how are you going to encourage employees to park there. I think this item needs to be continued but with some more details.”
Public Works Director Tom Earle said he feels Downtown workers would use the lot if it was designated as a free parking area, but the city would have to develop some type of method for identifying them as a Downtown business employee.
“Obviously, you would need some kind of identification or some sort of pass,” Earle said. “How do we identify Downtown workers? What constitutes as a Downtown worker? Does an owner of a store constitute as a Downtown worker? Does the person’s spouse? How are you going to do all that and move it forward?”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would prefer “Lot I” to either be completely a paid parking area or a free parking area. He said having it be free for employees and paid for non-employees would be difficult to enforce.
“I think it needs to be one way or the other. It either needs to be free or it needs to be paid,” Hedlund said. “If it’s free, it’s free. If you designate it for employees, it’s impossible to enforce.”
Elder said he could present options for making the parking lot free for Downtown workers and paid for everyone else or making it a completely free parking lot during an upcoming finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting.
“The revenue you would be getting rid of is not that significant, but you can do it either way,” Elder said. “It just gets tough to administer if we’re doing it both ways. You have to have some sort of pass. It’s a solvable problem.”
The finance, licensing and regulation committee was set to discuss the issue Feb. 7.
Business Improvement District Board express concerns
Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board expressed concerns about designating “Lot I” as a parking area for Downtown workers, during their Feb. 1 meeting.
Board member Alethea Salgado said “Lot I” may be too far for Downtown workers to park, especially at night. She said having employees walk several blocks at night to get to their vehicles may not be safe.
“It may be safe from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but after it gets dark outside, people are drinking people are having fun. I get it that it’s generally a safe area, but I don’t feel like it always is,” Salgado said. “There’s always potential for something to happen and why increase that potential by making them park far away.”
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board and owner of Speedo’s Harborside Cafe, said “Lot I” is about four blocks away from the Downtown area, and several businesses stay open late at night, so he also is concerned about employee safety.
Condos said “Lot I” only has 34 parking spots and would not accommodate all Downtown workers.
“A lot of us when the tourism season starts, we’re down there to 10 or 11 at night. Do you expect my waitresses— some of them are 16 or 17 years old— to walk four blocks?,” Condos said. “That’s a great place, but it’s very limited. There’s not enough parking for the employees.”
Terry Remke, board member, said he also feels establishing employee parking in “Lot I” could cause safety issues for people who work late at night.
“It’s out in no man’s land. It’s dangerous,” Remke said. “You’re setting them up for a problem to happen.”
Yunker said establishing “Lot I” as a parking area for employees is only a suggestion, but it would provide more parking in the Downtown area for shoppers.
“We’re just giving out options,” Yunker said. “I don’t think Lake Geneva is such an unsafe place to be.”
Expensive homes on the market in Lake Geneva
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $525,600
Have you ever wanted to move into a new home but didn't want to deal with the new construction process? Basso Builders presents - the Glendale II Plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1,700 square feet of living space. Pictures are from 1/31/2023 showing progress. Expected completion March 2023.Basso Builders prebuilt homes go fast, so don't wait!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $865,000
Private 11 acre Estate with 2 out Buildings, a pond, fenced ideal for business, hobby farm, horse farm or storage units. Ranch style house. 3 Bed rooms, 2 full baths, walk out basement is stubbed for 3rd bath, vaulted ceilings, fire place living room, opens to sunporch. Seller started rehab but did not complete. New windows, roof, furnace & C/A, insulation, electric, well mechanicals. Kitchen & Baths need finishing, use your imagination. Backs up to Lake County Forest Preserve. Attached garage was converted to an office. Circular drive entrance. Outbuildings are 24x50 and 46x42 with own electric meter.
3 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $500,000
WATERFRONT AT IT'S BEST WITH THIS 3 BEDS / 3 BATHS FULL BRICK RANCH HOUSE LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC IN DUTCH CREEK WOODLANDS ON THE 145 FRONT FEET ON THE CHANNEL AND 2 HOUSES TO DUTCH CREEK BAY AND THE FOX RIVER AND CHAIN O LAKES! This House appears much more spacious inside than the pictures display and has it all w/ Views of the Channel from 3 Sides Of the Home, Oversized Living Room (30' x 12') with Gas Fireplace, Spacious Family Room w/ Corner Gas Fireplace and Sliders to the Huge Deck (40' X 20') Facing the Channel, Eat-In Kitchen w/ Island, Maple & Glass Cabinets w/Crown Molding, Pantry, Large Dining Room w/ Sliders to the Deck, Master Bedroom w/ Hardwood Floors and Private Master Bathroom, 2 Additional Large Bedrooms w/ Hardwood Floors, Tons of Storage Through-Out the Home, Pella Windows, 60 Foot Pier, Brick Paver Patio, Seawall and Pier was installed in 2006, 2.5 Car Heated Attached Garage, New Living Room Carpet 2022, New Bathroom Light Fixtures 2022, New Stainless Steel Range 2021, New Water Pump in Crawl 2021, Complete Tear-Off and Roof Replaced in 2019, Complete House Repaint 2019, New Dishwasher 2019, New Well Pump 2018, New Water Heater 2018, Johnsburg Schools, Yard is a Lot and Half and Now Conjoined into one Parcel. This House has been owned by the Same Family since the House was Built. Close to Shopping and Across the Street from the Dutch Creek Woodlands Marina!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $514,900
New, open concept 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch (2 beds/baths on main level) has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Foxglove Model is located in the Enclave at Waterford Landing Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement includes an additional bedroom, bath, and family room. The pictures are for illustration purposes and are a representation from another home. Ask about the builder promotion.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $1,340,000
A true getaway awaits! Horse lover? Farm lover? Investor? This property is sure to please. Sitting on almost 35 acres, a scenic driveway brings you to your new home. Recently remodeled, the owner spared no expenses. You walk in the main entrance and instantly notice the gorgeous brazilian cherry hardwood floors. Elegant crown molding is ran throughout the home. A remodeled kitchen is surely a place to wind down after a long day, or accommodate the best of friends. A luxury bathroom suite is noticed. A rustic machine stamped claw foot tub, as well as a luxury shower is sure to relax the mind and soul. Upstairs, there is a massive unfinished master bedroom that is awaiting your skillful ideas, or convert the unfinished master into multiple bedroom! Out front, there is a farmhouse porch. An attached 3 car barn door themed garage is spacious. If that isn't enough space for you, this property contains 5 total outbuildings. All of these buildings include electricity. Two of the buildings including the horse barn have running water. The horse barn has 7 stalls, all are upgraded with rubber flooring. All buildings have concrete floors. This property was intended as a pumpkin patch, but owner had other ideas. Would make for a nice pumpkin patch, or converted into a wedding venue, orchard, the possibilities are endless! Septic field is upgraded to allow for roughly 300 people, along with a natural gas line ran! Give Nicholas Rhoads a call to schedule your private showing today! Pictures coming soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $695,000
Very Few Homes Come To Market On Beautiful Lake Shangri-La, Here Is Your Opportunity To Be Ready For Summer Fun On The Water! This Lakefront Home Sits On A Rare Double Lot With 94' Of Private Lake Frontage. Quiet Spot Off Cul-de-sac. Living Room With Hardwood Floors & Fireplace. Spacious Dining Area Walks Out To Lake Side Deck. Master Suite With Full Bath & Private Balcony. Walk Out Lower With Large Rec Room + Fireplace. Spacious Laundry Room. Well Maintained Property Has Newer: Roof, Windows, Furnace, Well Pump & Pressure Tank, Plumbing, Sea Wall, Retaining Wall, Paver Patios & More.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $631,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION- COMPLETED! - 4' exposed basement! Essential living spaces get an upgrade in this home starting with the kitchen, which features a walk-in pantry and Quartz prep island that can also be used as a snack bar. First floor has a multi-use home office, powder room and large mudroom with a built-in bench and storage. The second floor is home to three secondary bedrooms, hall bath that is compartmentalized for simultaneous use and a large master bedroom. Very convenient to all schools! Shopping and conveniences within a 3 minute drive while a neighborhood park give you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $523,900
New Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Taylor Floor Plan. A spacious gathering room is open to a generous kitchen & dining area are that will be the envy of all that enter. The kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops along with a walk-in pantry and a prep island and doubles as a snack bar. A mud room is nearby which provides plenty of storage, large closet, cabinetry and bench for everyday items. The second floor completes this home with a primary bedroom which features a large walk-in closet and a dual vanity and five-foot shower. Open-concept Nine foot ceiling throughout first floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $629,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION COMPLETED! This two-story home has plenty of everyday living space with the kitchen, morning room, and great room positioned in an open-concept format. The formal dining room and home office are located at the front of the home with an elegant switchback staircase. The upper level is home to three secondary bedrooms with a compartmentalized hall bath and a master bedroom that includes a large walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanity, a five-foot shower, and a private water closet room. All of this with a walkout basement and deck! Very convenient for all schools! Shopping and conveniences are within a 3-minute drive while a neighborhood park gives you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.
3 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $549,900
A Williams Bay Gem! This 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home, with 1,750 square feet of living space, is the perfect place for your family to call home. This unique find is situated on a .6 private wooded lot, so you can enjoy the tranquil beauty of nature from the two outdoor decks. Inside you'll love the updated kitchen with a pantry and guest bath on main floor. Upper level you will find a full bathroom, 3 bedrooms that feature hardwood floors and big windows, with the primary bedroom boasting a spacious closet. The lower-level family room provides plenty of additional living space, privacy and an updated full bathroom. Call today to book your viewing!