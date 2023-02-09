Employees of Downtown businesses in Lake Geneva could have their own designated free parking area.

Lake Geneva officials are considering designating parking “Lot I,” located across the street from Geneva Lakes YMCA on South Wells Street, as a free lot for people who work at Downtown businesses.

Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved, Jan. 30, to make “Lot I” a free parking area for Downtown workers. The proposal still has to be approved by the full city council.

City aldermen approved a parking rate for 2023 that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset a projected $1.8 million budget deficit.

The parking rate previously was $2 an hour daily.

Lake Geneva’s paid parking period began Feb. 1 and runs through Nov. 14.

Several Downtown business owners have expressed concern that the $4 an hour weekend parking rate will discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva, as well as negatively affect their employees.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said “Lot I” was a free parking area several years ago. He said not many people park in the lot, and it usually only generates about $10,000 a year in parking revenue for the city.

Elder said “Lot I” could be an ideal location for a designated employee parking area since it is located near the Downtown.

“I think geography is very important when we figure out alternatives for Downtown worker parking,” Elder said. “That’s three blocks from the middle of Downtown, and nobody uses it. Very rarely does it get parked in.”

Alderwoman Joan Yunker said she would be in favor of establishing a designated parking area for Downtown business employees. She said several employees park on the Downtown streets for about eight hours, which makes it difficult for shoppers to find parking.

“I would recommend to the retailers that we need to put their employees in a lot from where they can walk,” Yunker said. “What they are doing is taking up the parking area for the retailers. Nobody is using that lot. We’re not getting any revenue from it. Leave it free and let the employees park there.”

However, there are some issues that need to addressed before city officials designate “Lot I” as a free parking area for employees.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier questioned if the parking lot would still be available as a paid parking area for people who do not work at a Downtown businesses or if the parking lot would be free for everybody.

“I think we will need a few more details. Will the kiosks stay? Can other people still park there and pay or is just free for everybody again?,” Fesenmaier said. “I’m not sure I understand the complete plan, and how are you going to encourage employees to park there. I think this item needs to be continued but with some more details.”

Public Works Director Tom Earle said he feels Downtown workers would use the lot if it was designated as a free parking area, but the city would have to develop some type of method for identifying them as a Downtown business employee.

“Obviously, you would need some kind of identification or some sort of pass,” Earle said. “How do we identify Downtown workers? What constitutes as a Downtown worker? Does an owner of a store constitute as a Downtown worker? Does the person’s spouse? How are you going to do all that and move it forward?”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would prefer “Lot I” to either be completely a paid parking area or a free parking area. He said having it be free for employees and paid for non-employees would be difficult to enforce.

“I think it needs to be one way or the other. It either needs to be free or it needs to be paid,” Hedlund said. “If it’s free, it’s free. If you designate it for employees, it’s impossible to enforce.”

Elder said he could present options for making the parking lot free for Downtown workers and paid for everyone else or making it a completely free parking lot during an upcoming finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting.

“The revenue you would be getting rid of is not that significant, but you can do it either way,” Elder said. “It just gets tough to administer if we’re doing it both ways. You have to have some sort of pass. It’s a solvable problem.”

The finance, licensing and regulation committee was set to discuss the issue Feb. 7.

Business Improvement District Board express concerns

Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board expressed concerns about designating “Lot I” as a parking area for Downtown workers, during their Feb. 1 meeting.

Board member Alethea Salgado said “Lot I” may be too far for Downtown workers to park, especially at night. She said having employees walk several blocks at night to get to their vehicles may not be safe.

“It may be safe from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but after it gets dark outside, people are drinking people are having fun. I get it that it’s generally a safe area, but I don’t feel like it always is,” Salgado said. “There’s always potential for something to happen and why increase that potential by making them park far away.”

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board and owner of Speedo’s Harborside Cafe, said “Lot I” is about four blocks away from the Downtown area, and several businesses stay open late at night, so he also is concerned about employee safety.

Condos said “Lot I” only has 34 parking spots and would not accommodate all Downtown workers.

“A lot of us when the tourism season starts, we’re down there to 10 or 11 at night. Do you expect my waitresses— some of them are 16 or 17 years old— to walk four blocks?,” Condos said. “That’s a great place, but it’s very limited. There’s not enough parking for the employees.”

Terry Remke, board member, said he also feels establishing employee parking in “Lot I” could cause safety issues for people who work late at night.

“It’s out in no man’s land. It’s dangerous,” Remke said. “You’re setting them up for a problem to happen.”

Yunker said establishing “Lot I” as a parking area for employees is only a suggestion, but it would provide more parking in the Downtown area for shoppers.

“We’re just giving out options,” Yunker said. “I don’t think Lake Geneva is such an unsafe place to be.”