Lake Geneva City Hall building to close early on Thursday

The Lake Geneva City Hall building will be closing at 3 p.m., Thursday because of expected weather conditions. 

The Lake Geneva City Hall building, 626 Geneva St., will be closing 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 because of expected weather conditions.

