Lake Geneva City council approves trick-or-treating hours

Lake Geneva children will be able to go trick-or-treating an extra hour this year.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved this year's trick-or-treating hours by a 7-1 vote, Sept. 12, with Alderwoman Shari Straube voting "no."

Trick-or-treating will be held from noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 30 in the City of Lake Geneva. Typically, trick-or-treating is conducting from noon to 4 p.m. the Sunday before Halloween.

During previous years, city aldermen have debated whether trick-or-treating should be held on Halloween or the Sunday before Halloween.

"There was a time when this was the biggest debate on the agenda," Alderman John Halverson said. "I'm glad we have other things to debate.|"

Straube said she would prefer that the city conduct trick-or-treating on Halloween.

"I still wish we would do it on Halloween, but it is what it is," Straube said.