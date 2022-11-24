Lake Geneva cemetery sexton honored for 23 years of service

A Lake Geneva city employee has been recognized for helping to maintain the city’s cemeteries for more than two decades.

Clint Melancon was honored for serving as the sexton for Oakhill Cemetery and Pioneer Cemetery for the past 23 years during the Nov. 14 Lake Geneva City Council meeting.

As sexton, Melancon helps maintain the city cemeteries, coordinate burials, places headstones and markers, and oversees records and essential documents related to the cemeteries.

Mary Sibbing, president of the Lake Geneva Cemetery Board, said Melancon has provided a valuable service to the community during the past 23 years.

“As caretaker of our cemeteries, you have accomplished many roles and responsibilities,” Sibbing told Melancon. “You provide the care and manicure maintenance of our sacred grounds where our communities’ deceased loved ones are laid to rest at the two beautiful cemeteries.”

Melancon also answers questions for people who want more information about the cemeteries.

“You are known and respected as the go-to person for questions about burials and gravesites,” Sibbing said. “Lake Geneva has a rich history, and the people of our history are a big part of its story. Lake Geneva cemeteries are sacred grounds that protect the names and identities of deceased community members years after they are gone, preserving their heritage and giving each family’s generation a sense of continuity.”

Public Works Director Tom Earle said he has enjoyed working with Melancon during the past 23 years. He said Melancon has been a dedicated employee to the City of Lake Geneva.

“He is always at work when we need him there. If you talk about somebody who knows his job inside and out, that’s Clint,” Earle said. “He is a walking encyclopedia for me as far as the cemeteries are concerned. Every time I have questions, he’s the guy I go to. It takes a very smart, intelligent man to have that knowledge in his head.”

Earle said Melancon works with people during one of the most difficult time of their lives.

“His demeanor, you couldn’t ask for a more perfectly suited demeanor than him,” Earle said. “He makes our jobs easier. He’s a great asset to this city.”

Earle said the city had planned to honor Melancon during his 20 years of service but delayed the recognition because of the coronavirus.

“We would have liked to have done it on his 20th year but we didn’t because of COVID, hence the odd 23-year thing,” Earle said.

Melancon said he is honored to be recognized for his years working as the cemeteries’ sexton.

“I just appreciate it, thank you,” Melancon said.

Mayor Charlene Klein said Melancon is deserving of the honor.

“It’s well deserved recognition that’s for sure,” Klein said.