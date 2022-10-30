Lake Geneva business owners propose alternatives to increasing parking rates

Several Lake Geneva business owners are proposing ideas for the city to raise revenue besides increasing parking fees.

City officials are considering increasing parking rates in 2023 to help offset a projected budget shortfall.

The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee recommended a parking rate that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19, by a 4-1 vote. The proposed parking rate would provide an additional $200,000 to the city’s general fund in 2023.

Lake Geneva’s current parking rate is $2 an hour, with the paid parking season running from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

Several Downtown business representatives attended a regular finance, licensing & regulation committee, Oct. 18 and the Oct. 19 budget workshop meeting to propose alternatives to increasing parking rates.

Business owners have expressed concern that increasing parking rates would discourage people from visiting Downtown Lake Geneva.

Sean Payne, general manager for Clearwater Outdoor, proposed that the city try to gain support from local legislatures to pursue a Premier Resort Area Tax to obtain additional revenue.

A Premier Resort Area Tax would implement a sales tax on tourism-related businesses including hotels, resorts, restaurants, retail stores, gas stations and clothing stores.

Revenue from the tax could be used to help fund city infrastructural projects including road repairs, park improvements, building renovations and bridge repairs.

“I would really like us to pursue that at a quarter percent, and we wouldn’t have to raise the parking,” Payne said. “I would really like us to press our people in Madison and get a premier resort tax.”

Former City Administrator Blaine Osborn, proposed several years ago, that the city pursue a Premier Area Resort Tax and possibly place an advisory referendum on a ballot to determine if residents would support such a tax.

Spyro Condos, owner of Speedo’s Harborside Cafe and president of the Business Improvement District Board, proposed that the city add more paid parking areas instead of increasing the parking rates.

Condos said additional parking could be established near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, which the city recently purchased for $6 million, city-owned property on Edwards Boulevard near Servpro Restoration Services and along Country Club Drive near the Utility Commission building.

He said the city develop a trail system or a shuttle service to connect people to the different parking areas and the Downtown.

“People can either ride their bikes, walk to town and come across to city hall. That’s where you would come out and walk right into town. It’s not a long walk,” Condos said. “So people can use the remote parking and stay in Lake Geneva, shop, go on a boat ride and not worry about going back and plugging in a meter or paying a fine.”

Condos also proposed that the city establish a bandshell near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property and host concerts and other events to help raise revenue for the city.

“So the money that is made can offset any increase in the Downtown area,” Condos said. “This keeps it friendly for the people coming into the community and shop and stay here.”

Thomas George, who owns several Downtown businesses with his wife Kathleen George, proposed that the city hosts concerts and other events at the Riviera to obtain additional revenue.

“Maybe we can do an honor system or whatever, but we have that venue,” George said. “This is one thing the city could do through independent bookings. You can do it on evenings when there is not a wedding. I understand the need for those weddings, but there’s not too many weddings particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, in the summertime maybe even Thursday nights.”

Roger Wolff, manager of Jayne’s Boutique, agrees that the city should find other sources of revenue rather than increasing parking rates. He said city officials should meet with business representatives to discuss potential ideas for raising revenue.

“There are other solutions. It’s just going to take some time. There’s ideas floating around,” Wolff said. “We’re ready to talk. We’re ready to sit down. We got fresh ideas.”

City officials present ideas for addressing parking concernsMayor Charlene Klein said residents can obtain sticker which allows them to receive three hours of free parking a day. She said parking stickers, which cost $160 for two years, are available to all Walworth County residents.

“So anyone in Walworth County can get that same three hours of parking per day,” Klein said. “So it’s not like we’re trying to chase people from Williams Bay out of town.”

Klein said she also is considering proposing a program in which someone would be eligible to receive a voucher for a parking sticker if they spend a certain amount of money at the Downtown businesses.

“That would bring those people back into town at no extra cost, because they would have three hours of free parking every single day,” Klein said.

Comptroller Laura Pisarcik said the city loses between $40,000 and $50,000 a year in parking revenue by providing free parking to groups or organizations that host events in the Downtown area.

She said that is an item city officials may want to reconsider.

“Currently, we give away quite a bit of free parking during events,” she said.

Pisarcik proposed offering free parking in Parking Lot “I” to Downtown business employees. She said the city also could provide free parking to Downtown business employees in Lot “F” during non-boating season.

“It would be to help offset the employees that don’t want to pay for parking Downtown to have that opportunity for them,” Pisarcik said. “Lot ‘I’ is across the street from the YMCA.”

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder announced during the Oct. 24 public works committee meeting that a committee has been formed to discuss alternatives to increasing parking rates for raising revenue.

The committee will consist of two city hall staff members, two members from the Business Improvement District, a resident and a representative from the city council.

Elder said the committee will meet several times before the 2023 parking season, which is set to begin Feb. 1. The committee’s first meeting is scheduled to be held Nov. 1 in the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.

“The goal of these meetings will be to find viable options or alternatives prior to the paid parking season on Feb. 1, and the second goal will be to find longer term sustainable options for parking as we move into the future,” Elder said. “We will keep you updated as we get into those conversations. There are no umbrellas during a brainstorming session.”