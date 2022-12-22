Lake Geneva Business Improvement District set to have full-time director in 2023

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is set to have a full-time director at the beginning of the new year.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the Business Improvement District is set to hire Alexandria Binanti as its director.
The Business Improvement District Board members are set to officially vote on Binanti’s contract during a special meeting 9 a.m., Dec. 27 at Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva hotel, 300 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva.
She is scheduled to start working as the organization’s director beginning Jan. 2.
Binanti currently works as a marketing and events manager for Visit Lake Geneva. She also has worked as the executive director for Downtown Kenosha Inc.
As director for the Business Improvement District, Binanti will be responsible for helping to oversee the operations of the organization and marketing its events and activities.
Condos said he feels Binanti is qualified for the position.
“She is going to be our director for the BID,” Condos said. “She has a lot of knowledge.”
Binanti said she does not want to comment on the director position until she officially starts, Jan. 2.
“Nothing is officially in place until January,” Binanti said. “So I would love to give an official comment as of Jan. 2.”
Kristina Tarantino currently works as a part-time event director for the Business Improvement District. Condos said Tarantino will no longer be working with the Business Improvement District as of the end of December.
“We restructured and we wanted to have someone who was basically more full time and had a background into BID more,” Condos said. “This person will be doing all the marketing too.”
Tarantino first began working for the Business Improvement District in January 2020, replacing former executive director Bridget Leech. Her position was eliminated that summer because of the coronavirus, but then the Business Improvement District Board rehired her in October 2020 as the event director, helping to promote and develop events for the district.
The Business Improvement District was established in 1991 to help improve the appearance of Downtown Lake Geneva.
The organization also hosts several events and activities throughout the year including Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest, Christmas tree lighting ceremony and Holiday Window Display Competition.
