Officials from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District are pleased with the results for this year’s Spring Wine Walk.
The Wine Walk, which is hosted by the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, was held May 21 in Downtown Lake Geneva and featured participating businesses offering samples of wines and snack items. The proceeds from the Wine Walk will be donated to the Never Say Never Playground project.
Alexandria Binanti, executive director for the Business Improvement District, presented the results of the event during the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board meeting, June 7.
Binanti said this year’s Spring Wine Walk had a record attendance of about 479 people.
“We sold out at 500 tickets,” Binanti said. “We did end up having about 479 attendees coming.”
People are also reading…
Binanti said the event generated about $22,206 in sales, and she initially projected that is would generate about $16,650 in sales.
She said it costed about $13,750 to host the event, whereas she initially projected that it would cost about $20,400. Binanti said the event had a net revenue of about $8,456.
“Great job,” Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said.
Binanti said she sent out surveys to attendees and participating businesses to obtain their feedback about the event.
She said the attendees who responded to the survey indicated that they were overall pleased with the Wine Walk.
“We had overwhelmingly good reception,” Binanti said. “The only compliant is maybe they wanted more food stops that were a little bit more robust in their offerings, but otherwise the traffic flow was great. People loved the pre check-in the day before, which we had 80 people check in the night before so that was nice.”
Binanti said attendees indicated that they were pleased that there were descriptions for the different wines, and they liked the variety of wine that was offered.
“That was different from years past, and they liked the variety,” Binanti said. “We had a good mix of red, rose and white wines.”
The majority of the people indicated that they learned about the event through social media, email or word of mouth.
Binanti said the event attracted people from the Milwaukee area and the Chicagoland area.
“There were some that commented that they stayed overnight and had a great time,” Binanti said. “They loved the restaurants and the shopping throughout the day.”
She said some people indicated that they would have liked less stops to allow more time to visit each business. About 32 businesses participated in the event.
“The recommendation was to reduce the amount of locations to 25, so I think in November that’s what we’re going to try to target,” Binanti said. “So it will give them a little more quality time inside the businesses.”
Several of the participating business also indicated that they were pleased with the event.
Binanti said several of the business owners indicated that they experienced an increase in revenue during the Wine Walk.
“Overall, the majority of them said they saw a 25% increase in sales and some said they had about a 50% increase,” Binanti said. “There were about four businesses that said their sales stayed the same.”
Binanti said several of the business owners said they liked how the event was organized.
“They really loved the traffic flow, because we did two different routes on our passport,” Binanti said. “It allowed for groups to venture off into different areas at different serving points, so they weren’t getting a hundred people to stop in at one time.”
Binanti said there were no major issues reported during the event.
“There were less issues with over serving,” Binanti said. “There were less issues with over drinking in general.”
The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is set to host another Wine Walk, Nov. 5.
“We will be planning our November one very shortly,” Binanti said. “We already have sent a ‘save the date’ out with about 80% of our guests interested in returning.”
Lake Geneva home listings for people who need a lot of living space
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $0
Gorgeous Victorian home with large welcoming porch. Relax on the front porch and enjoy the tranquil views of Mineola Bay. 3 bedrooms / 4.1 Bathrooms / Full finished basement with 2nd kitchen / den / play and exercise rooms / full bath and rec room perfect for entertaining or In Law arrangement. Gourmet kitchen with an enormous island featuring a built-in sink and stovetop, tons of prep space, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace in family room overlooks lake views. The formal vaulted dining room allows access to the 3 season room. There is also a convenient main floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and full bath. The living room is where you will find the 2nd fireplace with an impressive mantle with light, warmth, and lake views. The huge 2nd-floor master suite with 3rd beautiful fireplace, 2 cedar walk-in closets, full bath with sunken tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Additional spacious bedroom with full en suite bath, double closets, and window seat. Outside you'll find the 3-car garage / This home faces the bay and shares 1/7 ownership of the acre + lakefront HOA lot across the street. You can launch your boat, park it at your slip, on the included hydraulic boat lift and enjoy a day at the beach. Live the lake lifestyle without the lake taxes. Come and see this upscale home today! Being sold AS IS / No survey nor disclosures / Taxes are pro rated 100% / Please see agent's remarks under additional information for offer submission instructions /
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,295,000
Immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of this vista retreat boasting breathtaking sunsets, dramatic storm-watching, and a luxurious backyard oasis with a pool. This exceptional home offers an unparalleled experience with its panoramic views and stunning features. The sun-drenched living area, adorned with expansive windows, provides the perfect vantage point to witness nature's wonders unfold. The gourmet the kitchen is a culinary haven, while the master suite offers a tranquil escape. Step outside to your private paradise featuring a sparkling pool and grilling area, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss the chance to call this extraordinary property your own and create cherished memories.
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $1,895,000
Estate Home On Approximately 75 Acres ~ Offers Tranquility, Privacy & Surrounded By Nature. Property Includes Many Mature Trees, Private Orchard & Approximately 18 Acres of Tillable Ag Land. Custom Home Being Sold By The Original Owners Offers Over 4k Square Feet. Great Room With Grand 18' Ceilings & Fireplace. Large Kitchen With Granite Counters & Pine Cabinets, Stainless Appliances Including Wolf Stove. Dining Area Walks Out To Tiered Decks. Formal Dining Room Or Home Office. Family Room Walks Out To Fenced Yard Space. Master Suite + Fireplace w/Antique Cherry Mantel. Master Bath w/Whirlpool Tub, Shower & Double Vanity. Expansive Master Walk-in Closets. Partially Finished Lower Level With Heated Floors. 1,800 Square Foot Outbuilding With Concrete Floor & Electric.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,195,000
Single Owner Sanctuary Nestled in 5 Acres of Wooded Property in great location near Geneva Lake. This immaculate 4 bedroom, 4 bath home features a Vaulted Ceiling Great Room w/ double sided field stone fire place & wall of windows framing beautiful views. A spacious dining room with walk out to deck, custom kitchen with attached dining nook & convenient access to attached 3 car garage. This beautiful home has all the finest finishes adorning its 5100 sq ft of living space. Finished lower level with a large 21x24 Family Room, Kitchenette, spacious bedroom, full bath and additional space for storage.The 5 acre property also offers a wonderful 10 ft deep 20x40 Heated Pool w/seating deck, hot tub and 30x50 outbuilding with 19x30 heated work space w/ room for a boat!
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $625,000
Be prepared to be impressed! You will love the serene setting of the large private lot with incredible views of the woods and wetlands. High end custom built hillside ranch with four bedrooms, four baths, and walk-out basement. Over 4400 square feet of living space! When you walk through the front door you will be able to see right away that this home is not like any other. You will love the great room concept featuring shiny hardwood floors and a woodburning fireplace. Open to the kitchen, the home chef will appreciate the expansive granite counters with breakfast bar, and Kitchen Aid stainless appliances including a double convection oven and a built in fridge. The master bedroom is fit for a king and queen with a 12x12 walk-in closet and a bath featuring Kohler fixtures and a separate tub and shower. Enjoy morning coffee and take in nature on the maintenance free deck that is accessed from both the master and the great room. The first floor den is a great place to unwind with its angled windows and location away from the center of the home. The finished basement feels even larger than it is with its 11 foot ceilings, oversized windows and patio door leading to the aggregate patio. Need more room for entertaining? The massive family room is perfect for hosting get togethers and holidays and offers another woodburning fireplace. Don't miss the separate hot tub room graced with knotty pine walls with access to the patio as well. Additional features include oversized baseboard trim, paneled doors, pocket doors, casement windows, numerous walk-in closets, first floor laundry with built in cabinets, and a 36x22 insulated and drywalled three car garage. Overall it's just a solidly built home with high quality features. You will understand when you see it!
4 Bedroom Home in Linn - $1,295,000
Immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of this vista retreat boasting breathtaking sunsets, dramatic storm-watching, and a luxurious backyard oasis with a pool. This exceptional home offers an unparalleled experience with its panoramic views and stunning features. The sun-drenched living area, adorned with expansive windows, provides the perfect vantage point to witness nature's wonders unfold. The gourmet the kitchen is a culinary haven, while the master suite offers a tranquil escape. Step outside to your private paradise featuring a sparkling pool and grilling area, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss the chance to call this extraordinary property your own and create cherished memories.
8 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $1,700,000
*** HIGHEST AND BEST DUE | TEXT MARIO (LA) WITH QUESTIONS *** ABSOLUTELY STUNNING PISTAKEE LAKE WATERFRONT HOME AND COACH HOME WITH A LONG LIST OF LUXURY FEATURES /// THE MAIN HOME: 5BD 6.2BTH (7891 SQ FT) + THE COACH HOME: 3BD 2BTH (1500 SQ FT) - OFFERING A 1ST FLOOR BEDROOM + FULL BATH (GREAT FOR ADDITIONAL GUESTS/HOME OFFICE, ETC). MAIN HOUSE: A MAGNIFICENT FIRST-FLOOR LAYOUT FROM THE GRAND FOYER SPIRAL STAIRCASE TO THE 22' VOLUME CEILINGS IN THE SUN-DRENCHED GREAT ROOM, SURROUNDED BY PISTAKEE LAKE WATER VIEWS AND NATURE. ENJOY A CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS THERMADOR APPLIANCES, HARD SURFACE COUNTERS, AND A CUSTOM ISLAND. 5 BEDROOMS 6.2 REMODELED BATHROOMS, 5 CAR GARAGE, 2 LAUNDRY ROOMS, MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS AND PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN OR RELAX. LARGE BRIGHT DINING AREA AND ENTERTAINMENT ROOM. FIRST-FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM ALSO FEATURES VOLUME CEILINGS AND WATER VIEWS, PLUS A HUGE CUSTOM CLOSET AND A LUXURY MASTER BATHROOM ENSUITE REMODELED IN 2021. 2 SECOND-FLOOR AREAS - 1 OVER THE 5-CAR GARAGE IS A MASSIVE BEDROOM WITH A PRIVATE BATH AND A 2ND KITCHEN. THE OTHER AREA OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS EACH WITH ACCESS TO A FULL BATHROOM + SITTING ROOM, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM, AND ACCESS TO STORAGE IN THE ATTIC. ZONED HVAC, GAS GENERATOR, MULTIPLE PRIVATE PIERS, A BOAT HOUSE, AND A CORNER OF LAND FOR YOU TO ENJOY. /// THE COACH HOME IS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED WHICH INCLUDES A HIGH-END KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, ISLAND AND TABLE SPACE, GAS START WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, REMODELED BATHROOMS WITH HIGH-END STONE AND TILE WORK, PLUMBING FIXTURES, AND AMENITIES, NOT TO MENTION A BRICK PAVER PATIO BETWEEN THE COACH HOME AND PISTAKEE LAKE. IT IS PRETTY. // PROPERTY IS SOLD IN AS-IS CONDITION. BOTH PROPERTIES MUST BE SOLD TOGETHER.
6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $3,695,000
Nestled off prestigious Snake Road is the historic Bonnie Brae estate, with its stately presence and iconic red roof. Currently available for sale is the north end of this estate, which is separated by a small garage breezeway. This featured Cape Cod style home, built in 1881, with shingle siding and asymmetrical roof lines includes a deeded 100 ft x 60 ft of level Geneva Lake frontage with a private pier, canopied boat slip, 2 jet ski ramps, sitting area and lakefront yard. All are accessed by a short stroll down a grassy path to the lake. This meticulously restored 6-bedroom, 4-bath home with over 5,000 square feet of living space, perfectly blends vintage charm with modern elegance. The kitchen features high end amenities including a Dacor range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a walk-in pantry. There is a sunroom, dining room, breakfast room, bar, designed by Heritage Bead & Board, and family room with a coffered ceiling. Out all windows are glimpses of the lake or mature forest and a panoramic lake-view is a highlight from the elevated stone fire pit. From the gleaming hardwood floors and restored original leaded glass windows, to the lush gardens with mature trees, this home is truly exceptional.
5 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $624,900
Incredibly rare opportunity to reimagine one of the best lakefront properties on Wonder Lake! This massive 5-bedroom, 3.2-bath home is situated on a 1.37-acre lot with 330+ feet of shoreline and sweeping views. The home features indoor pool under a dramatic vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling windows; an open kitchen and family room; king-sized bedrooms; and a fully finished lower level. The Main Level is 5,850 square feet including the pool room, and the Lower Level has an additional 3,350 square feet, which includes a 2nd family room, recreation room, storage, furnace/pool equipment room, and an oversized garage. Sold as-is. No survey.
7 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,345,000
''FAMILY LODGE ON A IDYLLIC POND'' situated on over 2 acres overlooking 100+ acres of private conservancy lands which are forested with matures trees, multiple ponds and there is even a view of the Grand Geneva's ski hill. This custom built 7 bedroom, 5.5 bath home was completed in 2014 and offers over 10,000 sq. ft. of living space with a total of 21 rooms. Only the finest in building materials were used. The exterior has timber & stone accents in all the right places and 82 windows to enjoy the views. Quartersawn 5'' plank flooring on upper two levels; 9' to 18' ceiling heights & 8' tall doors on main level; 4 fireplaces; open concept design between the great room, kitchen, sun room and outdoor deck. 4-car garage; hot tub; 20'x 40' sport swimming pool; covered patio; gated community
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $429,900
You will be AMAZED by the size of this house! 6 Bedrooms and 4 full baths with finished basement! Wow! Literally room for EVERYONE! Working from home? No problem lots of office space options. Main floor boasts Living room with fireplace, Dining area, full bath, bedroom 6 and Huge Kitchen with eat in Dinette...oh yes and a laundry room with oversized pantry! Upper floor has Master bedroom, Master bath, walk in closet,4 more oversized bedrooms all with walk in closets, 2 additional baths and loft! Lower level has full bath, den, family room and rec area. All this in a fabulous location in the HEART of Elkhorn. Everything you would need within a few blocks!
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,750,000
Newly Constructed Home On 5.4 Acres w/Exclusive Gated Entrance ~ Located In Trinity Mountain Estates, Secluded & Surrounded By Nature Yet Just Minutes From Downtown Lake Geneva. Quality Built With Numerous Construction & Mechanical Upgrades. Foyer & Great Room w/18' Ceilings, Stone Fireplace + Built-ins. Large Kitchen w/Island, Quartz Counters, Double Oven, 36in Range & 38 dB Dishwasher. Home Office w/11' Ceilings. Dining/Flex Rm Set Up As Perfect Playrm or 2nd Office. Main Level Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings & Private Deck ~ Master Bath w/10' Vanity, Kohler Heated Whirlpool Tub. Main Level Laundry. Upper Loft + 3 Additional Bedrms. Finished Daylight Lower Level w/Rec Rm, Game Area & 5th Bedrm Or Perfect Home Gym/Theater. Huge 36'X32' Heated Garage w/Lockers. Association Park & Pond.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,195,000
This lovely contemporary home offers something for everyone A private, wooded retreat yet just a short distance to Lake Geneva and Williams Bay. The lake is just down the road with a transferable 28 ft' boat slip and association pier. Enjoy your beautiful in-ground pool or curl up by the fire in the open-concept family room/kitchen. When entertaining, the downstairs rec room offers a fun break-out space for a game of pool or hosting a party with easy walk-out access to the backyard.