Officials from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District are pleased with the results for this year’s Spring Wine Walk.

The Wine Walk, which is hosted by the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, was held May 21 in Downtown Lake Geneva and featured participating businesses offering samples of wines and snack items. The proceeds from the Wine Walk will be donated to the Never Say Never Playground project.

Alexandria Binanti, executive director for the Business Improvement District, presented the results of the event during the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board meeting, June 7.

Binanti said this year’s Spring Wine Walk had a record attendance of about 479 people.

“We sold out at 500 tickets,” Binanti said. “We did end up having about 479 attendees coming.”

Binanti said the event generated about $22,206 in sales, and she initially projected that is would generate about $16,650 in sales.

She said it costed about $13,750 to host the event, whereas she initially projected that it would cost about $20,400. Binanti said the event had a net revenue of about $8,456.

“Great job,” Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said.

Binanti said she sent out surveys to attendees and participating businesses to obtain their feedback about the event.

She said the attendees who responded to the survey indicated that they were overall pleased with the Wine Walk.

“We had overwhelmingly good reception,” Binanti said. “The only compliant is maybe they wanted more food stops that were a little bit more robust in their offerings, but otherwise the traffic flow was great. People loved the pre check-in the day before, which we had 80 people check in the night before so that was nice.”

Binanti said attendees indicated that they were pleased that there were descriptions for the different wines, and they liked the variety of wine that was offered.

“That was different from years past, and they liked the variety,” Binanti said. “We had a good mix of red, rose and white wines.”

The majority of the people indicated that they learned about the event through social media, email or word of mouth.

Binanti said the event attracted people from the Milwaukee area and the Chicagoland area.

“There were some that commented that they stayed overnight and had a great time,” Binanti said. “They loved the restaurants and the shopping throughout the day.”

She said some people indicated that they would have liked less stops to allow more time to visit each business. About 32 businesses participated in the event.

“The recommendation was to reduce the amount of locations to 25, so I think in November that’s what we’re going to try to target,” Binanti said. “So it will give them a little more quality time inside the businesses.”

Several of the participating business also indicated that they were pleased with the event.

Binanti said several of the business owners indicated that they experienced an increase in revenue during the Wine Walk.

“Overall, the majority of them said they saw a 25% increase in sales and some said they had about a 50% increase,” Binanti said. “There were about four businesses that said their sales stayed the same.”

Binanti said several of the business owners said they liked how the event was organized.

“They really loved the traffic flow, because we did two different routes on our passport,” Binanti said. “It allowed for groups to venture off into different areas at different serving points, so they weren’t getting a hundred people to stop in at one time.”

Binanti said there were no major issues reported during the event.

“There were less issues with over serving,” Binanti said. “There were less issues with over drinking in general.”

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is set to host another Wine Walk, Nov. 5.

“We will be planning our November one very shortly,” Binanti said. “We already have sent a ‘save the date’ out with about 80% of our guests interested in returning.”