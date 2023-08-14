Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District continue to prepare for the upcoming Lake Geneva Oktoberfest.
Alexandria Binanti, executive director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, presented an update on the preparations for this year’s event during the Business Improvement District Board meeting, Aug. 2.
Oktoberfest is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 7 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 8 on Broad Street and Geneva Street. During the past few years, Oktoberfest has been held at Flat Iron Park.
The event is set to feature live entertainment, food vendors, beer garden, artisan market and family activities.
Binanti said, so far, all the bands have been booked, several of the activities have been booked and several food and artisan market vendors have submitted their applications to participate in this year’s event.
“We’re at about 13 vendors so far between food and sales, although we’re going to be increasing that,” she said.
Binanti said several activities have already been scheduled for the family area, and both a bounce house and a face painter have been confirmed. However, she said the Business Improvement District is still working on obtaining other activities and participants.
“We’re still looking for ponies,” Binanti said. “We’re also trying to find a pumpkin vendor for supplying pumpkins to the families.”
She said she also is in the process of obtaining sponsors for the event.
“My focus this month is to really go hard with that so we can get our sponsors addressed in our marketing materials,” Binanti said.
Members of the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee unanimously approved an event permit for Oktoberfest, Aug. 1. The permit still has to be approved by the full city council.
Alderwoman Joan Yunker asked, during the finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting, why areas of Geneva Street are being closed for the event.
Binanti said the Business Improvement District is using a similar event map that was used for the 2018 and 2019 events. She said she contacted business owners near Geneva Street and they were in favor of Oktoberfest being held in that area.
“We did a survey of the businesses in that area to ask for their approval and interest, and we had a 99% approval rating for that,” Binanti said. “So that’s why we modified it back to that 2018 and 2019 mapping.”
Binanti said she also has worked with the police department and fire department regarding traffic patterns and alternative parking during the event.
“We met with the fire department as well as the police department on several different ways as to how to barricade the area and mitigate the traffic flow,” Binanti said. “So we’re working cooperatively with that.”
For more information about Lake Geneva Oktoberfest, visit www.downtownlakegeneva.org.
