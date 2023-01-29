Lake Geneva Business Improvement District considers expansion

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District are considering expanding the organization’s boundaries.

Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board discussed the issue during their Jan. 11 meeting. Board members previously discussed the issue in early 2022.

The Business Improvement District is a tax-supported business organization which was established in 1991 to help the beautiful Downtown area. The organization hosts several events throughout the year including Wine Walk, Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest and Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

People who own property within the Business Improvement District’s boundaries, which are mostly located in the Downtown area, help fund the district through property taxes.

Spyro Condos said expanding the district’s boundaries would provide more revenue for the organization, which would be used for events and beautifying more areas of Lake Geneva.

“We can take in more revenue, plus we can add in more Christmas decorations,” Condos said. “I think it would be a win-win situation for all of us to enlarge the size of the BID.”

Condos said he has talked with City Attorney Dan Draper about the processes involved for expanding the Business Improvement District’s boundaries.

“There’s a process to expand it. You have to have a public hearing,” Condos said. “It’s a little bit of a process to do that.”

The Business Improvement District’s boundaries currently include from Geneva Street to Wrigley Drive and from Cook Street up to Wells Street.

Officials from the district are proposing to increase the boundaries north near the intersection of Broad Street and North Street near the Su Wings Chinese Restaurant; east on Wells Street where a McDonald’s restaurant is located; south near the intersection of Wells Street and Campbell Street; and west near the 900 block of West Main Street.

Aletha Salgado, Business Improvement District Board member, proposed expanding the boundaries where a Qdoba restaurant and Noodles & Company restaurant are located, near the intersection of Main Street and Peller Road.

“Those are corporations that wouldn’t have any sort of qualms about being a part of the BID district. Then we would be able to decorate all the way up the hill on Main Street,” Salgado said. “I don’t know where the line is or how far we can cross into it. We can at least talk to a couple of gas stations and Qdoba and that kind of market.”

Condos said they could consider expanding the boundary to North Edwards Boulevard near where a Best Buy store and Target store are located.

Alderwoman Shari Straube, who also is a member of the Business Improvement District Board, questioned whether they want the Business Improvement District to include large businesses when the focus of the organization is promoting local, Downtown businesses.

“That’s not what we want. We want to bring them to Downtown,” Straube said. “You’re job is to make it easier for the small, Downtown businesses to make it. By advertising those businesses, you’re taking away from the Downtown. Remember who the focus group is and who you’re trying to help.”

Laura Thompson, Business Improvement District board member, said many residents shop at the large retail stores, as well as the locally-owned businesses.

“Is the BID just about small businesses or is what we do for small businesses also for big ones, all of them?,” Thompson said. “Let’s face it, people go out to Walmart.”

Condos said they could at least consider expanding the Business Improvement District boundaries to include larger businesses.

“I would leave it open for everybody to discuss it to see the pros and cons of it,” Condos said. “We will have a map, look at it, then everyone can throw their comments in to see what they want.”

The Business Improvement District Board members are set to discuss the issue again during an upcoming meeting.