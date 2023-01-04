Lake Geneva Business Improvement District budgets $75,000 to purchase trolley

Officials from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District have budgeted about $75,000 to purchase a trolley during the new year.

Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board unanimously approved the trolley purchase, Dec. 27, as part of its amended budget.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the trolley would probably cost about $50,000 but wanted to budget additional funding in case the trolley costs more than money expected.

“It’s not going to cost that much, but we didn’t want to be under,” Condos said. “It will cost somewhere in the $50,000’s.”

Representatives from the Business Improvement District have discussed purchasing a trolley to transport people from proposed additional paid parking areas to locations throughout the city.

The Business Improvement District has met with city officials about establishing additional paid parking areas at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, city-owned property on Edwards Boulevard near Servpro Restoration Services and behind the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., to provide additional revenue for Lake Geneva as an alternative to increasing parking rates.

Condos said the Business Improvement District plans to sell advertising space on the sides and the interior of the trolley to gain additional revenue. He said establishing the additional parking areas and trolley service will help attract more people to Lake Geneva.

“Everybody is advertising to bring people here, but there’s nowhere to park,” Condos said. “So it’s basically redundant to keep advertising events when there’s no additional parking.”

Mural program budgetedThe Business Improvement District Board also approved to allocate about $10,000 for a proposed Downtown mural program as part of the amended budget.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a mural ordinance, Sept. 26, 2022, to allow for a mural program to be established in the Downtown area.

Business Improvement District Board members, Alethea Salgado and Janine Osbourne, have been working on a mural program for Downtown Lake Geneva during the past year.

Condos said additional funding could be allocated toward the mural program if needed.

“The committee here that has been working on the mural program, if you need more money then you can come back to the board and we probably have between $40,000 and $50,000 still in surplus,” Condos said. “We can take money out of that surplus and do a budget amendment and fill those slots as we move along if we need more money.”

Condos said the Business Improvement District budgeted $10,000 for the mural program, because he is not certain how many murals will be installed or painted this year.

“We’re not sure how many murals they can do right away,” Condos said. “So if they need more money, then we have the money in reserve that we can do budget amendments to get them more money to do more murals. So I’m trying to keep the costs low unless we need the money.”

Veterans’ Day weekend event planned

The Business Improvement District Board has allocated about $5,000 to purchase banners for a proposed Veterans’ Day weekend event.

“We’re bringing out of the surplus, $5,000 for that,” Condos said. “Because for our new events, we will be doing a veterans’ holiday event.”

Representatives from the Business Improvement District had planned to conduct a Veterans’ Day weekend event in November 2022, but the event was not held because of staffing issues.

“Where Alex (Binanti, Business Improvement District executive director) came from with her expertise in Racine and Kenosha, she has some ideas for veterans,” Condos said. “With all of us putting in our ideas, we have to do a really good one. We have to do something really special for that.”

About $40,000 allocated for Oktoberfest

The Business Improvement District also has budgeted about $40,000 for its annual Oktoberfest. The event features live music, food vendors, beer tent, craft vendors and Oktoberfest-themed contests and activities.

Condos said the Business Improvement District Board members spend several months planning for Oktoberfest.

“It does take a lot to put that event together,” Condos said. “Some of that stuff I didn’t realize, a lot of set up and stuff like that. It takes a lot to put that together.

Holiday activities and wine walks

The Business Improvement District has budgeted about $5,000 for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony and the Cocoa Crawl event, as well as about $35,000 for holiday and winter decorations.

Binanti said the district plans to host the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Coca Crawl and Holiday Window Display competition all on the same day in 2023.

“We’re talking about doing it as a one-day event all together,” Binanti said. “So it’s bigger, and it’s not spread out sporadically.”

Laura Thompson, Business Improvement District Board member, said she is in favor of hosting the holiday activities on one day.

“I think it’s a good idea simply because I notice after that day no one pays that much attention,” Thompson said of the Holiday Window Display competition. “They don’t even understand about the voting after that. The day of a lot of people vote, but not after that.”

Officials from the Business Improvement District have budgeted about $25,000 to host two wine walks this year.

The district typically hosts a Spring Wine Walk in May with the proceeds being donated to a local organization. The Spring Wine Walk was expanded to a two-day event in 2022, being held May 21 and May 22.

Condos said additional funding could be allocated for the events if needed.

“We have more than enough revenue for all of these items. We will still wind up with between $40,000 and $50,000 in surplus for whatever we need,” Condos said. “If we need more for an event, then we will come back at a meeting and straighten it out.”

Board members re-appointed

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Dec. 27, to re-appoint Osbourne, Salgado and Thompson to the Business Improvement District Board.

Their terms are set to expire Jan. 1, 2025.

The Business Improvement District is a tax-supported business organization, which was established in 1991 to help improve the appearance of Downtown Lake Geneva.

Downtown property owners fund the district through property taxes. The city collects the taxes and distributes the money to the Business Improvement District.