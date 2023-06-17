The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District executive director is set to receive a pay increase.
Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board unanimously approved, June 7, to increase Alexandria Binanti’s salary from $65,000 to $75,000.
The Business Improvement District Board conducted a six-month review on Binanti’s contract during an executive session, June 7, before approving the pay increase.
The board members are set to review Binanti’s contract again in November, in which she could receive bonus pay based on the Business Improvement District’s net revenue during that time.
“Then we will argue out a bonus based on that,” Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said.
Binanti was hired as the Business Improvement District’s executive director Dec. 27, 2022, and she officially began working in the position Jan. 2.
As executive director, Binanti is responsible for helping to oversee the Business Improvement District’s operations and marketing its events and activities.
Binanti previously worked as the marketing and events manager for Visit Lake Geneva and the executive director Downtown Kenosha, Inc.
Condos said he is pleased with the work Binanti has done as executive director, so far. He said the Spring Wine Walk, which was held May 21, had a record attendance this year. The Wine Walk is hosted by the Business Improvement District.
“Alex has done a great job on Wine Walk,” Condos said. “We’ve never made that kind of money.”
Binanti said she plans to continue to work to help promote the Business Improvement District’s events and to help attract more people to Downtown Lake Geneva.
“Our goal with increase profitability is to reinvest in the community and make sure we have quality events and increase our beautification efforts,” Binanti said. “We want long lasting impacts not only for our visitors but also our locals to enjoy Lake Geneva.”
Trolley money reallocated
The Business Improvement District Board members also unanimously approved to reallocate funding that they had budgeted for a trolley for other expenses.
The board members approved in December 2022 to budget about $70,000 to purchase a trolley for the city.
Officials from the Business Improvement District had proposed to purchase a trolley for the city to transport people to various locations throughout the community to help relieve Downtown parking issues and obtain additional revenue for the city.
Condos said city officials have since indicated that they are not interested in implementing a trolley program. City officials have expressed concerns about potential insurance costs and hiring staff to operate a trolley.
“They’re not interested. I mean it was a nice idea. Even Gage Marine had told me they were interested in getting a trolley,” Condos said. “We would have had two trolleys moving around town. It would have been charming, but they’re not interested in it. With that, we can use the money.”
The funding is set to be used for software and office supplies, promotional materials and the Business Improvement District’s planned mural program.
“We’ve already allotted that it would be a $5,000 increase for software and office supplies to cover that shortfall, and it would be an increase of $10,000 for promotional materials so we can do the holiday open house, Maxwell Street Days and other marketing initiatives,” Binanti said. “Then it would be a $50,000 increase for the murals.”
Mural program update
Also during the meeting, board member Aletha Salgado presented an update on the Business Improvement District’s planned mural program.
Salgado said she and other Business Improvement District representatives recently met with members of the Geneva Towers Board of Directors about possibly installing a mural on the west side of the Geneva Towers parking structure on Broad Street.
“Nothing has been approved. Nothing is official,” Salgado said. “Once we kind of get that ironed out with them, then I’m going to talk with the board so you guys can review the contract before we give it to the city attorney for review. They are open to it, so that makes a potential third wall.”
Murals have been proposed to be installed on the side of the Christine’s Gift Shop Building, 858 W. Main St., and on the side Melges Real Estate building, 233 Center St., which is next to a Starbucks restaurant.
Representatives from the Business Improvement District plan to conduct a Murals in Motion event Sept. 27 through Oct. 1, which is set to include mural paintings, street vendors and possibly a pop-up alleyway dinner.
“We want to bring aspects of all the arts into this event,” Binanti said.
Salgado said she hopes to get Badger High School students involved with the Murals in Motion event and mural program program.
“We’re hoping to have a conversation with the high school as well as to have some of the high school students come down and paint some of the Downtown business windows as part of the event,” Salgado said. “We’re trying to make it a truly immersive, artistic experience in our town. We have so many talented people in our area that we just want to highlight all their talent.”
Binanti said several artists have expressed an interest in participating in the mural program.
“We’re working with renowned artists that are spending time in town, getting to know the vibe of the city,” Binanti said. “I had one artist spending the whole weekend just getting the feel of the lakefront path and the history.”
Salgado said the Business Improvement is carefully planning the design for each mural.
“It’s super vetted. It’s going through a rigorous process to figure out what’s the best piece to put on each wall,” Salgado said. “Our thought process is that there’s been a lot of work and time put into this. So the pieces of art are going to be well-planned, well-executed and long-standing pieces of artwork that we hope the community will join us in praising when they’re revealed.”
Salgado said she is interested in talking to other business owners who might be interested in having a mural installed on the side of their building.
“It has to be a building owner who is potentially interested in having a BID-funded mural painted on their wall,” Salgado said. “Really exciting things are happening. We are really pushing for this event to take place during the end of September.”
Members of the city council approved an ordinance in September 2021 to allow murals to be painted or installed in the City of Lake Geneva.
The ordinance includes a definition of murals, rules and regulations for murals and where they may and may not be installed in the city.
Proposed mural designs must be approved by city officials.
The ordinance states that murals may be placed on side walls, rear walls, alley walls and any walls without frontage on a primary street.
Murals may be painted on “previously painted brick, nondecorative concrete block or other nondecorative surfaces.”
The ordinance also states that murals may not be installed on front facades, walls with historic details or decorative masonry work, fences, walls with wood siding, preventative boarding or above windows, cornices, awnings, doors or architectural elements.
