Lake Geneva Business Improvement director settling into new job

Alexandria Binanti is settling into her new position.

Binanti recently was named the full-time executive director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board approved Binanti’s contract in closed session, Dec. 27, and she began her new job Jan. 2.

As executive director for the Business Improvement District, Binanti will be responsible for helping to oversee the operations of the organization and marketing its events and activities.

She previously worked as the marketing and events manager for Visit Lake Geneva and the executive director for Downtown Kenosha, Inc.

Binanti discussed her first couple of weeks on the job and her goals as executive director during the Business Improvement District Board meeting, Jan. 11.

She said she spent the first couple of weeks meeting with some of the Business Improvement District Board members discussing the processes of the organization and the events that it hosts including Wine Walk and Oktoberfest.

“I’m just trying to wrap my head around the operations,” she said.

Bintanti said one of her goals is to keep better records of board meeting agendas and minutes to help keep track of what has been discussed about upcoming events and at subcommittee meetings.

“As we know, some of the transition into my position has come with some hiccups without having a lot of those supporting documents.” Binanti said.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the board meeting minutes will be posted on the Business Improvement District’s website, www.streetsoflakegeneva.com, in the future.

“The minutes will all be online when they’re suppose to be put online,” Condos said.

Binanti said she also plans to develop a policy and procedures handbook for Business Improvement District employees and board members within the next couple of months.

“It’s basically my goal moving forward that we’re going to have a playbook, so that if anything were to happen to me, if we need additional support in the future, this will be accessible and will allow for a very smooth transition process moving forward,” she said.

Binanti said she also has met with board member Alethea Salgado about updating the Business Improvement District’s website, event scheduling and marketing initiatives.

She also has developed a draft code of conduct statement for board members, business retention evaluations, conflict of interest policy and conflict and compliance resolution.

Binanti said she has met with representatives from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation regarding Lake Geneva participating in the Connect Communities and Main Street programs.

“The applications are reviewed and accepted in April,” Binanti said. “However, I’ve already started the process.”

The Connect Communities and Main Street programs allow municipalities to participate in educational workshops, group discussions, conferences, webinars and networking events about improving Downtown areas and commercial districts.

Communities are required to have an organization that addresses Downtown or commercial district issues in order to participate in the programs.

“It kind of gives us an inventory of what works and what doesn’t work,” Binanti said.

Condos welcomed Binanti as executive director for the Business Improvement District during the Jan. 11 meeting. He said Binanti’s past experience will help her be an effective executive director for the organization.

“We’re very pleased to have you. You have a lot of knowledge to bring to this board,” Condos told Binanti. “I know you’ve had some good training working with Visit Lake Geneva, and hopefully we can keep the great working relationship with them. It can’t get any better if you worked there and now you’re here. You know everybody, and I think it will work out pretty good.”

During the meeting, Deanna Goodwin, vice president of marketing, communications and development for Visit Lake Geneva, announced that John Trione has been hired as Visit Lake Geneva’s marketing and events manager.

Trione was set to start his new position Jan. 23. He previously served as the Winterfest director for Visit Lake Geneva as a contracted position.

“We’re bringing him on full time to take on the position of marketing and events manager,” Goodwin said. “So he will basically manage our social media pages and those events day to day and the strategies behind that. He will manage our co-op programs as well as our signature events from Winterfest, Restaurant Week, Concerts in the Park and Christmas parade.”