Lake Geneva Business Improvement Board officers elected

Spyro Condos has been re-elected president of the Lake Geneva Improvement District Board; however he has indicated that this is the last year he plans to serve in that position.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board unanimously approved their 2023 officers, Jan. 11.

Besides Condos being re-elected president, Laura Thompson was re-elected vice president, Beth Tumas was re-elected secretary and Janine Osbourne was elected treasurer.

Other board members include Alderwoman Shari Straube, Alethea Salgado and Terry Remke. The board members vote on their officers each January.

Condos thanked the other board members for electing him president.

"Thank you and I will try my best and work my hardest," Condos said.

However, Condos indicated that this is the last year he plans to serve as president of the Business Improvement District Board. He has been president of the board since 2020.

"Hopefully, this is my last year. This is it. I want to retire. I've had enough," Condos said. "I've done it for three years. Let someone else do it. I'm running out of ideas. That's the main reason. It will be nice to have someone else."

Business Improvement District Board members are appointed by the mayor, approved by the city council and serve staggering two-year terms.

Members of the city council unanimously approved Thompson, Osbourne and Salgado to another term, Dec. 27. Their terms are set to expire Jan. 1, 2025.

Straube's term is set to expire May 1, and Condos', Remke's and Tumas' terms are set to expire Jan. 1, 2024.

The board members vote on the finances and operations of the Business Improvement District.

The Business Improvement District was established in 1991 to help improve the appearance of Downtown Lake Geneva. The organization hosts several events throughout the year including Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest and Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

