Lake Geneva Business District says additional Downtown parking options are needed

As Lake Geneva officials consider increasing parking rates, representatives from the Business Improvement District feel it may be more advantageous for the city to consider establishing additional parking areas instead.

City officials are considering increasing Downtown parking from $2 an hour to $3 an hour or $3.50 an hour, or increasing parking to $3 an hour or $3.50 an hour during the weekends.

Increasing parking to $3 an hour would generate an additional $990,000 a year for the city, and increasing parking to $3.50 an hour would generate an additional $1.48 million a year.

Implementing $3 an hour parking during the weekends would generate an additional $635,000 a year, and establishing a $3.50 an hour rate on the weekends would generate an additional $953,000 a year.

City officials, earlier this week, proposed rates of $3 an hour during the week and $5 an hour during the weekends or an option which includes increasing rates to $4 an hour throughout the week.

The city's paid parking period runs from early February through mid-November.

However, representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District feel a better alternative would be to add more parking areas within the community.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board discussed the issue Sept. 28.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said there are times when it is difficult to find parking in the Downtown area, which may discourage visitors from returning to Lake Geneva.

“Are people not going to come back because it costs too much or are they not going to come back because they can’t find parking in this town?,” Condos said. “They go around and around and around, and they are discouraged and they say, ‘We’re not going to come up on the weekends. We can’t find parking.’ I think we lose as much business as we gain by not having available parking.”

Condos proposed several areas for additional parking including the former Hillmoor Golf Club, which the city recently purchased for $6 million, city-owned property on Edwards Boulevard near Servpro Restoration Services, and along Country Club Drive near the Utility Commission building.

He said he would like the additional parking areas to be near Highway 50, because that is where Lake Geneva receives most of its traffic during the summer.

“The reason you choose Highway 50 is because that’s where all our business is coming from,” Condos said. “So if we can get them off of Highway 50 and park, that’s a big advantage to the community.”

Mayor Charlene Klein encouraged Condos to contact Lake Geneva schools Superintendent Peter Wilson about using the Badger High School parking lots during the summer for additional parking.

“That might be a great place for remote parking in the summertime,” Klein said. “They don’t have school, generally, so their lots are generally empty during the summer.”

Condos said the city could develop a shuttle service or a trail system to connect people to the different parking areas and the Downtown.

“You could connect all of these with a trail system,” Condos said. “If people knew you had a trail system and you advertised, they would come with their bicycles and bike into town and they would spend time in this area. There’s a lot of possibilities, but I think you need to do something right now.”

Alderwoman Shari Straube, who also is a Business Improvement District Board member, said she would be in favor of establishing additional parking areas with shuttle service and a trail system, but feels the additional parking should be used by Downtown business owners and their employees so there is enough available parking for visitors.

Straube also said people who work in the Downtown area would be more familiar with where the parking areas are located than the people who are from out of town.

“If you’re going to have a shuttle, you as a business owner and all your employees shouldn’t be parking in front of your store,” Straube said. “You’re the first people who should be parking and taking the shuttles. Then it benefits you and the employees, because if you are taking the parking spots you are losing business right there.”

Laura Thompson, Business Improvement District Board member, said she agrees that there needs to be more available parking in Downtown Lake Geneva and that business owners and their employees should not be parking in front of their storefronts.

“Constantly every day people say to me, ‘Where is everybody? Nobody is on the street, but there isn’t a place to park,’” Thompson said. “I don’t know. I can only assume it’s owners and employees and other people coming in to talk to the owners. It is packed, and there is no place for a customer to park. So it’s something that has to be addressed.”

Alethea Salgado said if Downtown business workers are going to be encouraged to use the additional parking lots, then those areas should include adequate security.

“I think if there’s going to be designated spaces for employees that they have to park in, there needs to be a lot of security— ways they can safely get to their vehicles,” Salgado said.

Condos said he would like the Business Improvement District and city officials to continue to discuss the idea of establishing additional parking in the future.

“We need to come up with some sort of plan, because I haven’t heard of one,” Condos said. “At least this can be doable.”