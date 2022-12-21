Lake Geneva boat and slip rental rates could increase more than originally proposed in 2023

Renting a boat slip or buoy in the City of Lake Geneva could cost more in 2023 than initially expected.

City officials proposed a boat slip and buoy rental rate in the 2023 budget that included a 3% increase to rent a slip or buoy on the Riviera Pier and a 5% increase to rent a slip or buoy on the city lagoon pier and the West End Pier.

However, during the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting, Dec. 13, Harbormaster Steve Russell proposed increasing the Riviera Pier rental rates by 5% and the lagoon pier and West End Pier rental rates by 8% in 2023.

Russell said the reason for increasing the rental rates by 5% and 8% is to help pay for future projects that will need to be completed to the city’s boat piers and docks.

“When you look at the slip rates, I think you got to start taking into account that there’s a lot of future work I think that will need to be done to some of these docks,” Russell said. “I think you need to make a decision on where you want to be on the slip rates.”

Some of the future or proposed projects include buoy replacement which is expected to cost about $3,500; lagoon repairs which is projected to cost about $10,000; painting the piers which could cost about $20,000; and replacing the lagoon docks which is expected to cost about $300,000.

Russell said work needs to be completed to the lagoon piers because of the debris that builds up near that area.

“Those slips are very narrow. Last year to clean out slips one through eight was about $15,000,” Russell said. “If you look at the lagoon under Wrigley Drive, the debris is already up to the surface of the water level almost all the way across the entire lagoon area under Wrigley Drive and slips one through four already have a significant build up of debris.”

Several projects are being proposed for the Elmer’s Lake Geneva Boat Line/gasoline pier including:

repairing wind damage to the pier which is expected to cost about $11,000

raising the pier which could cost about $23,000

replacing the gas pier decking which is expected to cost about $60,000

replacing the gas pier and widening the slips which could cost about $300,000

seasonal removal of the pier slips with no estimated cost at this time.

Russell said the Elmer’s/gasoline pier is in need of a lot of repair.

“Those are only 120-inch wide slips. They’re very narrow. They take a beating with the boats and winds that we get,” Russell said. “So I asked Gage Marine to look at expanding those to about 140 inches, so you could put a boat lift in it and eventually the city might want to think about redoing that pier at some point.”

After some discussion, the piers, harbors and lakefront committee members unanimously approved to increase the Riviera Pier rental rates by 5% and the lagoon pier and West End Pier rental rates by 8% for 2023.

The rate increases still have to be approved by the full city council.

Alderman Ken Howell said he would like the city to develop a year-by-year plan for when the projects will be completed.

“I would like to know where we’re going, how much we need to do this year and how much we’re going to have to plan for the next couple of years,” Howell said. “To do that, I would like to see a plan.”

Russell said he would like to establish a three-year plan for completing the proposed projects.

“I would suggest looking at a three-year plan, but I have not done that,” Russell said.

If the rate increases are approved, the cost to rent a 24-foot boat slip on the West End Pier would increase from $1,976 to $2,134 for residents; $3,106 to $3,354 for non-resident property owners; and $4,139 to $4,470 for non-residents in 2023.

The cost to rent a 26-foot boat slip on the West End Pier would increase from $2,306 to $2,490 for residents; $3,519 to $3,801 for non-resident property owners; and $4,484 to $4,843 for non-residents.

Renting a boat slip on the lagoon pier would increase from $852 to $920 for residents; $1,485 to $1,604 for non-resident property owners; and $2,070 to $2,236 for non-residents.

The cost to rent a boat slip on the Riviera Pier would increase from $5,934 to $6,231. There are no resident and non-resident rental rates for the Riviera Pier, just a single rate.

