Lake Geneva Badger Breakfast Buddies event pairs students with seniors experiencing dementia

For people living with dementia and their caregivers, life can often be isolating as they grapple with the disease.

Providing an important opportunity for socialization, Lake Geneva Badger High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter members, in partnership with the Elkhorn-based Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Walworth County, will be hosting a free Badger Breakfast Buddies program on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Room 210 at Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.

“Badger Breakfast Buddies is a place to engage with caring teens who understand the importance of community,” said Jake Sawyers, a dementia care specialist with the Walworth County ADRC. “Badger Breakfast Buddies is a gathering place for people living with dementia and their family, friends or care partners ... There’s a lot of fun benefits that can come out of this, including socialization being the big one, teaching youth a little bit more about dementia in general as well as the opportunities presented by programs like this. The other thing we’re excited about is seeing what kind of memories that being in the school might stir up for people, being in the school environment, seeing if the stimulus can bring other extra excitement to some of the people that will be coming.”

Sawyers said the pilot inaugural Badgers Breakfast Buddies gathering is hoped to be the first of many.

“This is exciting,” he said. “When I got into this position I wanted to try to get in as many schools as possible. I’ve found the FCCLA club is a big in, because that club really focused in on family dynamics and the importance of community and that fits in exactly with what I do. When we talk about dementia, that’s obviously where the community needs, and the family caregivers, truly an important piece of family dynamics, come together ... I’m hoping to do more, I would love to do more. I would hope to have more opportunities to do something like this. We’ll see how it goes. I think this one on the 29th is gonna be a little bit of a trial run, and if we have great success I would assume we would do it more ... If they (Badger FFCLA) are willing to do it more, I’m willing to take every advantage of an opportunity I can. Anytime we can do anything inter-generational, it goes so far...”

The event will include a continental breakfast, social time with students, and activities including tie blankets, bingo and color-by-numbers.

The continental breakfast will include yogurt parfaits, assorted muffins and a variety of beverage options.

“As a FCCLA advisor, I try to provide opportunities to the chapter members that would fulfill one or more purposes of FCCLA,” said Badger High School Family Consumer Science teacher Deanna “Dee Dee” Giovingo. “This partnership encompasses two of the purposes: to promote greater understanding between youth and adults and to provide opportunities for making decisions and for assuming responsibilities. This endeavor will give students insight into working with adults at different stages of life. By working with ADRC, the chapter members will be introduced to the critical role community partnerships and advocacy play in serving the needs of others while developing the the understanding of community-based service. This is the basis of FCCLA’s National Programs in Action in the area of community Sservice. The students decided that they wanted to help after meeting with Jacob Sawyer from ADRC. They brainstormed the idea of Badger Breakfast Buddies.”

To make a reservation for Badger Breakfast Buddies, contact Sawyers at 262-741-3273 or jsawyers@co.walworth.wi.us. The deadline for reservations is Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Founded in Chicago in June 1945 and now based in Reston, Va., FCCLA is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grades 6–12.