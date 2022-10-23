Lake Geneva approves to sell bonds to purchase former Hillmoor Golf Course property

The City of Lake Geneva is set to sell about $6 million worth of bonds to borrow that same amount to purchase the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved three resolutions, Oct. 10, to authorized the bond sale.
The first resolution was to authorize $6.15 million in general obligation bonds for “parks and public ground projects.” The second resolution was to direct “publication of notice to electors relating to the bond issue,” and the final resolution was for the sale of the bonds to not exceed $6.15 million.
Jon Cameron, senior municipal advisor for Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, said the bond sale is scheduled for Nov. 14, and the closing date of the sale is set for Dec. 7.
The city is set to pay back the bonds within 20 years. The cost to taxpayers will be about $9 million, with the city budgeting to levy about $450,000 per year to pay back the bond.
The owner of a $370,000 home should anticipate paying an additional $98 to $51 per year in additional taxes to pay back the bonds, for a total of about $1,500 over 20 years.
“Bonds are anything greater than 10 years in length, up to a maximum of 20 years according to state statute,” Cameron said. “Anything from zero to 10 years in length, under state statute, are notes. So these are bonds.”
Cameron said, during the evening of Nov. 14, he will present a report to city officials regarding the bond sale. He said when Lake Geneva sold bonds in 2021 for the Riviera renovation project, the city received at least nine bids.
“The last time the city went out for debt, we received a good number of bids, between eight and nine,” Cameron said. “So we’re hoping for very good interest on these bonds, as well. We’re hoping the underwriting community sharpens its pencils on the day of the sale and produce some good sell results for the city.”
Cameron said with Lake Geneva’s current credit rating, he feels the city will have no problem selling the bonds.
“Right now, the city is rated Double A2, which is an extremely solid credit rating,” Cameron said. “Triple A is the highest. There’s only a handful of municipalities in the state that are Triple A rated. The next notch below that is Double A1 then Double A2, which is where you are. The city is in a pretty good position as far as a credit rating standpoint.”
After the bond sale, Lake Geneva will be at 19% of its borrowing capacity, Cameron said.
“You have plenty of borrowing capacity before and after the issuance of these bonds,” Cameron said. “Your remaining obligation borrowing capacity after this sale will be approximately $76.6 million.”
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Sept. 26, to purchase the former Hillmoor Golf Course property for about $6 million from White River Holdings LLC and to settle litigation with the company.
The city is set to close on the property by the end of 2022.
