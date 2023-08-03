An ad hoc committee that has been formed to help the City of Lake Geneva find potential uses for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property is set to continue.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, July 24, to continue the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee for the next six months.

The city council members unanimously approved, Feb. 13, to establish the ad hoc committee to help the city determine potential uses and amenities for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

City aldermen will have the final say on which uses will be approved for the property.

The ad hoc committee members have met about every other Thursday since February.

During the past few months, several groups and organizations have proposed potential uses for the property including nature trails, nine-hole golf course, disc golf course, amphitheater, year-round winter activity center and new Geneva Lakes YMCA campus.

Michael Krajovic, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, said the committee members have developed a vision statement and objectives for how they are going to determine which uses to recommend to the city council.

Krajovic said about 45 different potential uses have been submitted to the committee during the past few months. He said the committee members plan to spend the next six months conducting preliminary research and analysis on some of the uses that have been proposed.

“We need to undertake a planning process that is fair, thoughtful, transparent, consistent, strategic and data driven to accomplish our goal,” he said.

Krajovic said the committee members plan to conduct feasibility studies and determine cost estimates for some of the proposed uses and whether the city will have to hire professional services to implement some of the projects.

“So there’s a lot of analysis we need to undertake over the next six months,” Krajovic said. “In my honest opinion, I don’t think we will get it all done but ultimately to do some of these projects money will have to be spent for the hiring of experts. That money may not have to be spent by the city. It could be spent by the nonprofit agency or organization that is spearheading that particular project.”

Alderwomen Linda Frame said a lot of work and discussion still needs to be done before any projects are approved for the property.

“We’re a long ways from deciding anything from what I’m hearing about on what is going to happen at Hillmoor,” Frame said.

Alderman Ken Howell said he would like the committee to be continued to help the city determine potential uses for Hillmoor.

“I think it’s very useful for the council to have some help in doing this,” Howell said.

Updated list of members

Alderwomen Peg Esposito proposed an amendment to the motion for continuing the committee to have an updated list of the ad hoc committee members.

Mayor Charlene Klein said since the committee was formed three members have resigned and other members have requested that an alternate member be able to attend a meeting in their place when they are unable to attend.

Klein said she has not added any new members to the committee since it was established.

“I haven’t as yet added anyone,” Klein said.

City Attorney Dan Draper said the mayor appoints the members to the committee and then the city council votes on the appointments.

“I think the amendment is out of order because the creation of the ad hoc committee is by the mayor,” Draper said. “It’s either you’re voting on the continuation of the ad hoc committee or you’re not. I don’t think you have the right to amend it.”

Esposito said she just wants to see an updated of list of who is currently serving on the committee.

“I just want to see the current committee,” Esposito said. “I’ve been drilled into hearing that what we approve should be factual, and right now you are asking me to approve three members who are not on the committee.”

Alderwoman Cindy Yager said she also would like to see an updated list of the committee members.

“I’m just concerned that this is getting way out of context,” Yager said. “I don’t think we’re asking to vote on the committee members. No one mentioned that. I think we’re just asking for an updated listing.”

After some discussion, Esposito’s motion failed by a 5-4 vote.

The vote ended in a 4-4 tie among city aldermen, and Klein casted the tie-breaking “no” vote.

Aldermen Esposito, Yager, Frame and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voted “yes,” and aldermen Howell, Shari Straube, Tim Dunn and Joan Yunker voted “no.”

Establishing priorities for planning

Fesenmaier later made a motion that the ad hoc committee members develop a list of priorities in sequential order for helping to determine potential uses for Hillmoor.

The proposed list included developing a vision statement and objectives, comprehensive map of the property, strategies for determining best uses and project evaluation forms for proposed uses.

Fesenmaier proposed that each step be presented to the city council for a vote.

“I think all of these items one at a time coming back to the council will allow us to do what we really want to do and that’s long-term planning,” Fesenmaier said. “It’s linear so it’s in priority order and it’s sequential.”

Frame said she also would like the committee to present updated reports on what is being proposed and discussed.

“We would like to hear from you and hear what’s going on instead of getting a report of ‘it’s going well,’” Frame said. “We don’t know what’s going on and we would like some more details as to what is going on, what is going well, what are you looking into, what have you heard. Because we haven’t heard anything.”

Straube said she would like the committee to provide updated information on what the group is discussing, but she does not feel the council should place exact guidelines on the group for how they present the information.

“I don’t think we need to micromanage this group, as long as they’re giving us reports,” Staube said.

Krajovic said he plans to present updated information to the council on a regular basis, but determining potential uses for the property is going to take a lot of work and planning.

“It like a chess game. Every move impacts another,” Krajovic said. “There are many variables that we’re trying to get a handle on that we’re working through as a committee.”

After some discussion, Fesenmaier’s motion failed by a 5-4 vote.

The vote, once again, ended in a 4-4 tie among city aldermen, and Klein casted the tie-breaking “no” vote.

Aldermen Fesenmaier, Esposito, Yager and Frame voted in favor of the motion, and aldermen Straube, Yunker, Dunn and Howell voted against the motion.

Klein advised the aldermen and residents to attend the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee meetings if they want updated information about what items are being discussed.

“Let me assure the council that we will keep you updated at every juncture,” Klein said. “I invite you to come to the meetings and read the minutes. You can always come to me with questions.”

The group’s next meeting is scheduled to be held 4 p.m., Aug. 3 city hall building, police training room, 626 Geneva St.

