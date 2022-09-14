Lake Geneva approves liquor licenses for axe-throwing business

Beer and wine will be able to be served at a proposed axe-throwing facility after it is opened for business in Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Sept. 12, a fermented malt beverage “Class B” liquor license and a wine “Class C” liquor license for LG Axe Throwing, which is set to be located at 253 Center St., Suite 900 in Lake Geneva.

The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee recommended the liquor licenses, Sept. 6, by a 4-1 vote with Alderman John Halverson voting “no.”

Mayor Charlene Klein expressed concern that a section of the liquor license application regarding insurance named the City of Chicago as the “additional insured.”

“This seems like this was copied and pasted from something else,” Klein said. “I’m a little concerned, because I think when you’re starting a business attention to detail is very important. So this is a little bothersome to me. I’m sure it was an oversight.”

Alderman Ken Howell jokingly added, “If you want to add Milwaukee in there, too, that’s fine with me.”

City Attorney Dan Draper said the oversight regarding insurance does not have any bearing on whether the liquor licenses should be approved.

Several residents attended the finance committee meeting to express their support for the axe-throwing business and to encourage the aldermen to vote in favor of the liquor licenses.

Collette Buckles of Genoa City said she has visited axe-throwing businesses and Bristol and Dundee, Illinois and feels such a business would be a welcome addition in Lake Geneva. She said she feels Kelly would operate a safe, quality business and allowing alcohol sales would help attract more customers to the facility.

“According to the proposal, this seems to be a very controlled environment and well thought out,” Buckles said. “I think a beer and wine license would almost be necessary for them to remain competitive in the Downtown business area. It’s new, different and exciting.”

Rhonda Knott of Lake Geneva said she feels the axe-throwing business would provide another entertainment option in the City of Lake Geneva.

“We really need new businesses and activities in Lake Geneva,” Knott said. “There’s not much to do in Lake Geneva. Axe-throwing has become quite the popular activity with of people of all ages.”

Linda Greaser of Lake Geneva agrees that the axe-throwing business would help attract visitors to the community throughout the year.

“Lake Geneva needs tourism. You’re bustling in the summer, and already in the fall it’s getting quiet,” Greaser said. “Let’s keep it going. Let’s not put tight reigns on things that we dwindle and die out. Let’s keep the economy here.”

The city council approved a conditional use permit, Aug. 22, for an indoor commercial land use to be operated at the Center Street location, which will allow for the axe-throwing business.

LG Axe Throwing is set to include seven lanes of axe throwing.

Several safety measures will be put in place as part of the business. People will not be allowed to enter the establishment if they appear to be intoxicated.

The business will not include a bar area, and customers will not be able to enter an axe-throwing lane if they are holding a drink.

Employees, called “axe masters” will have to follow World Axe Throwing League guidelines and will carefully explain axe-throwing rules and procedures to customers. The employees also will carefully monitor alcohol consumption.

The business also is set to offer food items such as French fries, cheese curds, chicken tenders and pizza.

LG Axe Throwing is set to be open from noon to 10 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m., Sunday.