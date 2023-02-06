The City of Lake Geneva will continue to work with a company for civil engineering services.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a contract with Kapur & Associates Consulting Engineers of Burlington for general engineering services, Jan. 9.

Representatives from Kapur & Associates have provided engineering services for the city since 2015.

The engineering firm assists the city with road repair, building and infrastructural improvement projects.

City Attorney Dan Draper said the contract will be reviewed annually by City Administrator Dave Nord. He said if the city is not satisfied with Kapur & Associates’ services, the city can terminate the contract within 60 days.

“Honestly if people aren’t satisfied with the services of Kapur, there’s a 60-day out clause that allows the contract to be terminated in 60 days,” Draper said.

The city council approved an amendment to the contract which allows the public works committee to review the contract on an annual basis, as well.

“It would be nice for the committee to also have a chance to review it, because they’re the ones that actually deal directly with the engineering firm,” Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said.

The contract also allows the city’s utility commission to work with other civil engineering firms without obtaining a request for proposals.

“The owner may seek professional engineering services from other consultants as needed for specific projects,” Draper said.