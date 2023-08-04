People who want to do some kayaking or paddleboarding in the City of Lake Geneva may now have to pay a small fee.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a $5 kayak/paddleboard launch fee, July 24, by a 5-3 vote with alderwomen Shari Straube, Mary Jo Fesenmaier and Linda Frame voting “no.”

City officials plan to establish a kayak/paddleboard launching area with a $5 fee near the West End Pier along Geneva Lake.

The launching area would not be staffed and the fee would be paid by using the “honor system.”

Kayakers and paddleboarders who use the launch would place their $5 fee in an envelope and into a locked container and then they would receive a receipt for their payment.

The fee would not have to be paid by people who rent space on a kayak rack or dinghy ramp.

Funding from the $5 fee is set to be used to help operate and maintain the launching area and help make it accessible for people with disabilities.

Harbormaster Steve Russell presented plans for the kayak/paddleboard launch area and $5 fee during the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting, July 11.

Straube said she is against implementing the fee because Lake Geneva already charges enough fees for residents and visitors.

“Personally, I think this ridiculous,” Straube said. “We are already getting a bad reputation of just taking advantage of people, nickel and diming them. For us to say it’s $5 every time you launch a kayak or paddleboard is ludicrous. I think it’s something that really makes us look stupid.”

Frame said she also is against establishing a kayak/paddleboard launching fee.

“This is astonishing and embarrassing that we would even consider this,” Frame said. “As far as I’m concerned charging a fee for someone to launch an inflatable or a wooden kayak, I don’t agree with that at all.”

Kelly Nickel, Lake Geneva resident, said she feels implementing the fee would discourage people from kayaking in Lake Geneva. She said the $5 fee is not needed.

“It’s greed is what it seems like to me. This fee, it’s $5 but its’s the idea,” Nickel said. “It just leads me to this notion that in this town we should just have a little toll bridge and when you come across Highway 50, we’re going to nickel and dime you for everything. It’s offensive.”

Alderwoman Joan Yunker said the fee would be used to establish the launch area. She said the fee would be paid by both residents and visitors.

“That is what this is about, and that’s the $5,” Yunker said. “I think it’s a good idea.”

Alderwoman Cindy Yager said establishing a kayak launch area could help improve the flow of pedestrian traffic near the West End Pier. She said she also likes the idea that the launch area would be accessible to people with disabilities.

“The traffic down there is horrendous and the way that the kayakers, dogs and dinghies are situated, it’s just not working that well,” Yager said. “So if this money could be used to improve that launch area so there’s a designated section for kayakers, there’s a designated section for the dogs to go out and use that area, that would be so helpful. Plus, I was thrilled that they were talking about a launch system that could make it easier for people with mobility issues, and the only way to do that would be to charge.”

Frame proposed that the fishing pier in that area be removed and used for the kayak launching area. She said not many people like to use the fishing pier because there is not enough space for them to fish.

“You can fish off of it but it’s too short for a fishing pier, and that’s why people go to the West End Pier to fish because it is too short,” Frame said.

Yunker said that is an issue that could be discussed at a future piers, harbors and lakefront committee member.

Aerator approved for Riviera Beach

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, July 24, to purchase an aerator or “muckblower” to be installed near the east side of Riviera Beach.

The aerator is set to be mounted on the dock located near Gage Marine’s storage shed and be used to circulate water on the east side of the beach to help prevent algae blooms and reduce the risk of E. coli in that area.

The device is set to cost about $1,800 with the money coming from the city’s lakefront fund.

Frame proposed that the city also consider installing an aerator in the lagoon area near Wrigley Drive.

“That’s been having a worse problem than what the beach has been having,” Frame said. “I’m not saying omit this one— it’s a good idea— but the lagoon could use one.”

