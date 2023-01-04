 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva aldermen reverse direction on goat grazing contract for former Hillmoor Golf Course property

Goats could be grazing in the Hillmoor grass after all.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a contract with Vegetation Solutions LLC of Richland Center, Dec. 27, to provide goat grazing services at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, which the city recently purchased for about $6 million.

The contract was approved by a 5-2 vote with aldermen John Halverson and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

Approval of the contract is a reversal from a recommendation made by the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee which rejected the proposal by a 4-1 vote, Dec. 27.

Representatives from Vegetation Solutions are set to transport at least 50 goats to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property during the spring or early summer to graze about 10 acres of grass for a period of between 10 to 20 days.

Mayor Charlene Klein said the goats are set to clear grass in an area of the property that was once a driving rage. She said the grazed area either could be converted into a parking lot or back into a driving range.

However, Klein said city officials could change the area where the grazing would take place if they desire.

“If we decide to do it in another place, that is flexible and it’s not tied to that particular site,” Klein said. “But it would be a great starting point for figuring out what else we’re doing.”

The project is expected to cost about $975 to transport the goats to and from the property and about $350 a day to rent the goats. Employees from the public works department are set to check on the fences where the goats will be enclosed at least once a day, which will cost about $550 a week.

Klein said, as of Dec. 27, the city has received about $8,000 in pledges from residents indicating their support for the project.

“No money has been deposited with the comptroller or anything,” Klein said. “I’ve just been talking to people asking them if they would be interested in sponsoring the goats, and the public has just been overwhelmingly supportive.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he initially had concerns with the project because of potential costs and liability to the city, but since the community has provided pledges and City Attorney Dan Draper has worked to reduce the city’s liability, he is willing to support the proposal.

“It’s an idea that has caught the public’s fancy,” Howell said. “It’s going to be looked at as ingenious or insane on this thing— I don’t know. But it’s no longer causing me a problem with the money and the liability that the city might face.”

Draper said the owners of Vegetation Solutions mostly will be responsible for the goats.

“I put clauses in to say we will use our best efforts to check on it, to check the fences, to fix the fences and to give them water,” Draper said. “We won’t feed them, but there’s minerals that have to be provided and water.”

Benjamin Robel, co-owner of Vegetation Solutions, said he could check on the goats daily, but that would cost the city an additional $100 to $200 a day. He said he has never had any issues with the goats while working with other communities.

“I don’t run this business on letting goats get out. You have to realize we’re using livestock. You can’t shut them off like a lawnmower or a car engine,” Robel said. “They’re always moving, and you have to always be thinking. It’s just one of those thing that you have to be on top of as far as checking on them. If you guys don’t want to do that, I’m willing to do that but it’s going to be an additional fee.”

Robel said it would probably take city staff about 10 minutes to check on the goats. He said he would be available to provide assistance if needed.

“If you see something you can call me and I will come and fix the problem or you can fix it yourself,” Robel said. “By the time you fill up the water tanks and walk around the fence, it should take you 10 or 15 minutes.”

Halverson said he has talked to residents who are in favor of the project and to residents who are against it.

He said he would like to obtain more input from residents about what they would like to see done to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property before approving the goat grazing service.

“I don’t think it’s a slam dunk,” Halverson said. “I’m not necessarily against it in the long haul, but I would like to see it as part of the larger project, and I don’t think we’re at the larger project stage.”

