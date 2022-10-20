Lake Geneva aldermen recommend $2 an hour parking rate on weekdays and $4 an hour parking rate on weekends for 2023

Lake Geneva officials are proposing to increase Downtown parking by $2 an hour during the weekends for 2023.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council's Finance, Licensing & Regulation Committee recommended a parking rate that includes $2 an hour for parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour for parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to be included in the city's 2023 budget, during a special Oct. 19 budget workshop meeting.

The recommended parking rate was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting "no."

The proposed parking rate still has to be approved by the full city council, which is set to vote on the item at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the council chambers at Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva St.

Lake Geneva's current parking rate is $2 an hour daily, with the paid parking season running from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

City officials are considering increasing the parking rate because of a potential deficit in the city's 2023 budget because of wage increases and the need to hire additional staff.

Several Downtown business owners have expressed concerns that increasing the parking rate would discourage tourists from visiting Lake Geneva. Some business owners have proposed alternatives for the city to raise revenue instead of increasing parking rates.

Comptroller Laura Pisarcik said implementing a $2 an hour parking rate during the weekdays and $4 an hour rate on weekends would provide about an additional $200,000 in the general fund for 2023, which would offset the projected deficit.

Alderman Ken Howell said he would be in favor of the proposed rate, because it would provide enough revenue to cover the city's projected budget shortfall.

"I would think $2 and $4 covers the hole in the budget, and that's what I'm looking to do," Howell said. "I'm not necessarily looking to make extra money. I'm looking to cover the hole in the budget."

Alderman John Halverson said he also is in favor of the $2 an hour a rate for weekdays and $4 an hour rate for weekends.

"If $2 and $4 gets us to where we need to go, I'm in favor of $2 and $4," Halverson said.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is in favor of implementing a higher rate for the weekends because that is when most people visit Lake Geneva, and establishing a lower rate for Monday through Thursday could encourage more people to visit Lake Geneva during the weekdays.

"The weekend is primetime. That's when the city gets business. To cover our expenses, that's when we have to charge," Hedlund said. "I think it would help the businesses if people knew they could park Downtown Monday through Thursday for $2. They would be up here during those days as opposed to going Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

City aldermen also proposed a rate that included $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $5 an hour Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which would have provided about $360,000 to the city's general fund for 2023.

However that rate was voted down by a 2-3 vote, with Howell, Fesenmaier and Halverson voting "no," and Hedlund and Alderwoman Joan Yunker voting "yes."

Fesenmaier proposed keeping the parking rate at $2 an hour and establishing a parking committee to propose optional rates and other alternatives for raising revenue for the city.

She said a parking committee would have enough time to recommend a set parking rate or other possible sources of revenue before Feb. 1, when the paid parking season begins.

"I feel like we're being rushed into problem solving at the last minute. Anytime that happens, I put up a red flag and say, 'I'm not going to be pushed into a decision because of being rushed,'" Fesenmaier said. "We should have done it before and we didn't, but we still have time."

Pisarcik said the city has to recommend a parking rate increase soon, because she has to publish a preliminary budget Oct. 24. She said if the parking rate remains at $2 an hour, the city's general fund would decrease by about $1.8 million in the 2023 budget.

"I don't think that's viable at this point," Pisarcik said. "If you do nothing, you just prolong the inevitable, so we have to figure out what we're doing."

Pisarcik said the city could amend the budget next year if a more viable parking rate increase or another source of revenue is determined.

"You can do a budget amendment at any time. You can do any change you want, but it has to go through a budget amendment," Pisarcik said. "So whatever you decide and if you have a resolution in February that will close this budget deficit, then yes you can amend your budget."

Hedlund said he is not in favor of keeping the parking rate at $2 an hour, because he does not want the city to have a deficit budget when it is in the process of selling $6 million in bonds to purchase the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

"If we publish a budget that's losing money, you don't think that's not going to have an affect?," Hedlund said. "Do you think people are going to buy our bonds? Publishing a deficit budget is never good."

After some discussion, the aldermen did not vote on the proposal to keep the parking rate at $2 an hour.

Other parking rates that have been proposed during the past few weeks include $4 an hour, $3 an hour, and $3 an hour Monday through Thursday and $5 an hour Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Besides voting on a proposed parking rate increase, the city aldermen unanimously recommended to increase parking fines from $20 to $50 for the 2023 budget.

City council members are set to vote on the final 2023 budget Nov. 22.

City Administrator Dave Nord proposed establishing a committee that consists of city officials, representatives from the Business Improvement District and residents to discuss alternatives for Downtown parking rates and other possible sources of revenue.

"The idea is a member of the city staff would meet with the BID or somebody from the BID, as well as someone who has no connection with the BID, and between the three or four, we set a schedule to have these meetings consistently until February gets here," Nord said. "It's a little optimistic, but I'm willing to try."