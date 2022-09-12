Lake Geneva aldermen consider reducing speed limit on Maytag Road

Motorists on Maytag Road in Lake Geneva may be asked to slow down in the near future.

Lake Geneva aldermen are considering reducing the speed limit on that road to help make it safer for residents who live in the area. The current speed limit on Maytag Road, which is off of Lake Shore Drive, is 25 miles per hour.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said several residents have contacted her about improving safety on that road and possibly reducing the speed limit.

“There are many young children there,” Fesenmaier said. “While it’s 25 miles per hour, we can look at some other improvements or some recommendations.”

Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved, Aug. 22, to have the Lake Geneva Police Department set up a speed trailer on Maytag Road to determine how fast motorists are traveling and to determine whether the speed limit needs to be reduced.

“We’re trying to capture the data to understand what the residents are experiencing as to what they believe is speeding,” Fesenmaier said. “There may not be speeding going on. If there’s not, there might be some other recommendations.”

Alderman Tim Dunn said he also would like to continue to discuss installing stop signs on the south end of Manning Way, which is near a bike trail, to make the area safer for pedestrians.

Members of the public works committee fist discussed installing stop signs in that area May 23.

Dunn said he would be willing to have a yield sign installed in that area if a stop sign is not possible.

“I would like that to get put back on an agenda,” Dunn said. “I would be fine with a yield sign.”

Public Works Director Tom Earle said the issue is set to be discussed again during the Sept. 26 public works committee meeting.

“We do have that as future agenda item,” Earle said. “We just ran out of time on this agenda, so it is slated to be on next month.”

Earle said there are suppose to be new stop signs installed on the trail near Manning Way in the future.

“There are suppose to be stop signs there. They’ve been vandalized and removed,” Earle said. “We have new stop signs. They’re at the shop, and we’re waiting for the diggers hotline to clear it.”

Earle said since stop signs will be installed along the trail, he is not certain if a yield sign would be allowed near Manning Way.

“I will caution you to talk to the PD. With the stop signs there, I don’t know if it’s legal to put a yield sign there,” Earle said. “That would be something that would be looked at as far as the law, because you would have the stop signs then a yield sign.”

Dunn said he only proposed the yield sign as an alternative to the stop sign.

“I just brought it up because there appears to be opposition to a stop sign, and I thought there might be less opposition to a yield sign,” Dunn said. “So if we’re going to do that, that would be fine but I would be okay with a yield sign.”