Lake Geneva City Council committee meetings may once again be conducted now that appointments to those committees have been approved.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved Mayor Charlene Klein's aldermanic appointments to the council's standing committees, May 22, by a 5-3 vote with aldermen Cindy Yager, Mary Jo Fesenmaier and Linda Frame voting "no."

The council members rejected the mayor's appointments to the committees, April 18, by a 4-3 vote, which caused the committee meetings to not be held during the past month.

Several aldermen and residents expressed concern, during the April 18 meeting, that a District 2 alderman was appointed to only one of the standing committees.

Frame, District 2 alderman, was appointed to the finance, license and regulation committee, and Fesenmaier, who also is a District 2 alderman, was not appointed to any of the standing committees during that time.

The committee appointments have been restructured to include Fesenmaier serving on the finance, license and regulation committee, and Frame serving on the personnel committee. Both Fesenmaier and Frame have been appointed to the board of review.

The city council's standing committees include finance, license and regulation committee; personnel committee; public works committee; piers, harbors and lakefront committee; and board of review. The committees make recommendations to be voted on by the full city council.

Frame said, during the May 22 city council meeting, that she feels the mayoral appointments to the committees are still unbalanced.

"I'm concerned myself in that we have two aldermen who are on all five committees, and the rest of us are kind of divided up," Frame said. "Two are on five, one is on four and the rest is three and then two. I think this was not well dispersed."

Yager said she also is not in favor of the committee appointments.

"I'm still concerned with the distribution of work amongst all of us, and I wish there was a better result than this," Yager said.

Alderman Peg Esposito said she does not agree with the committee appointments but will vote in favor so the committee meetings can be held once again.

"I'm going to vote for this, but I have to say the reason I'm voting for it is because we have to get the committees going," Esposito said. "It has been really hard to get information on things that are going on without having the committees. I will serve on my committees and I will attend those I'm interested in."

Klein said there are several factors she considers when appointing aldermen to the committees.

"There's many factors that go into it. Some of these factors, yes, there maybe internal issues. I had to exercise a certain amount of discretion when it comes to knowledge of people." Klein said. "We may not agree on everything, but our goal is to work together and that's what we should be striving to do as the end result."

Klein said every district is represented on the full city council, and the aldermen may attend any of the committee meetings even if they are not a member.

"Everybody will be represented," Klein said. "If the District 2 alderpeople want to attend every single meeting they can, and I'm sure the chairs will allow them to speak and they all have a vote on the city council."

Klein said she also is disappointed that none of the District 2 aldermen nor residents talked with her in person regarding the committee appointments.

"I've always had an open door policy and to this date no one from District 2 has asked me why I made the decisions that I did nor have neither of the aldermen for District 2," Klein said.

Frame told Klein that she has tried to talk with her about the committee appointments several times, but she has not wanted to discuss the issue.

"I just want to go on record that I tried to talk to you, and you didn't want to talk," Frame said. "I understood that because there's a lot of stuff that went on, and I understand you probably felt like you were in a bad spot. It was uncomfortable, but I asked you nicely each of those times."

"Ok, thank you," Klein replied.

The committee appointments that were approve include:

Aldermen Ken Howell, Joan Yunker, Fesenmaier, Yager and Tim Dunn on the finance, license and regulation committee.

Aldermen Shari Straube, Yunker, Howell, Esposito and Dunn on the piers, harbors and lakefront committee

Aldermen Straube, Howell, Yager, Dunn and Yunker on the public works committee

Yunker, Frame, Fesenmaier, Howell, Esposito, Klein and City Clerk Lana Kropf were appointed to the board of review.

The city council members also approved, May 22, the mayor's aldermanic and citizen appointments to the non-standing committees and commissions by a 7-1 with Fesenmaier voting "no."

The city's non-standing committees and commissions include: Lake Geneva Public Library Board, historic preservation bommission, board of park commissioners, plan commission, police and fire commission, tree board, tourism commission, utility commission, avian committee, Business Improvement District Board, cemetery board, chamber of commerce, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA Board, Geneva Lake Museum Board, Geneva Lake Use Committee, Geneva Lake Environmental Agency Board and Lake Geneva Economic Development Corporation Board.

"Let's get back to business everybody," Klein said after the committee appointments were approved.