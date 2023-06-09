The former Hillmoor Golf Course property could be another destination for kayaking and canoeing.
Representatives from the Geneva Lake Conservancy, Inc. are proposing to establish a kayak/canoe trail and launch along the White River near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St. in Lake Geneva.
Karen Yancey, executive director for the Geneva Lake Conservancy, presented plans for the proposed trail during the May 24 Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee meeting.
The trail could run along the White River from an area near Eastview Elementary School to the White River County Park near Sheridan Springs Road.
Yancey said since the Geneva Lake Conservancy helps maintain some of the natural areas of the park and the City of Lake Geneva now owns the former Hillmoor Golf Course property it would be possible to establish a kayak/canoe trail in that area.
People are also reading…
“Now that we have White River County Park and Hillnoor has been purchased, we can move forward to create a White River water trail that would be a new recreational activity for kayakers and canoers,” Yancey said.
Donald Root of Lake Geneva said he recently kayaked from an area near Eastview Elementary School to Sheridan Springs Road and feels it would be a quality trail for people to kayak.
“It was a beautiful time we had. The river was winding quite a bit,” Root said. “There’s a lot of nature there, but none of it seemed dangerous.”
Root said he did encounter some obstacles during his trip including two wired fences that ran across the river that he had to portage around with his kayak.
“I’m thinking there’s a small farm there. Maybe they had animals and they were trying to keep animals on the farm or something,” Root said. “It also looked like there’s an electric fence along the side of the river to keep the animals from going in the river. I don’t know if that’s allowable but somebody did it.”
Yancey said she has talked with a representative from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and was informed that the fences should have not been installed across the river.
She said the representative from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources told her she would talk to the property owners about removing the fences.
“I talked to the DNR person about this, and she was surprised to learn about it,” Yancey said. “She said they shouldn’t be there and she’s going to talk to the landowners to have them removed.”
Root said there is a bridge with three tunnels near Highway 12 that kayakers would have to travel under, but he does not feel that would be an issue.
“Once you get through these tunnels, they’re really clear and the water is deep enough and there’s no issues in the tunnel,” Root said. “It’s kind of scary. You don’t know what’s going on there, but it’s very easy to get through. No problems there.”
According to Root, there have been some culvert pipes that have been installed near the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, which people cannot kayak around.
“So you have to portage through the brush and stuff and get on the golf course to get on the other side,” Root said. “I’ve heard stories about different guys trying to do this years ago and them getting yelled at when they went on the golf course, but what else are you going to do when you can’t go through a culvert pipe and they block the river on you.”
Yancey said the Department of Natural Resources should be able to get an easement or larger culvert pipes installed to allow for more convenient access in that area.
“Somebody with the DNR should be able to get an easement so the portage is clear and legal over there or they might be able to put in a bigger culvert,” she said.
Yancey said a kayak launch could be installed near the wastewater treatment plant and the utility commission building near Main Street.
She said the next steps would be to conduct additional kayak tours of the area and develop a map which depicts barriers along the proposed kayak trail.
The proposed kayak trail would have to be approved by the Lake Geneva City Council.
City officials purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property for about $6 million from White River Holdings LLC last year.
The Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee has been formed to recommend potential uses for the property to the city council.
Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing, who is a member of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, said the Geneva Lake Conservancy would have to determine the legal issues for installing the proposed kayak trail regarding whether people could legally launch their kayaks and canoes near private property along the White River.
“I think we’re getting a little premature saying we will have a launch at Eastview without knowing what the legal issues are going forward,” Sibbing said. “I think we need to get that ironed out.”
Yancey said landowners probably could prohibit someone from launching their kayak near their property, but that is an issue the conservancy would have to address.
She said the conservancy also would have to determine who would all be responsible for maintaining the trail.
“If a tree falls down who is suppose to remove that and what would be needed to keep the river trail clean?,” Yancey said. “The best thing is there’s very few direct costs for creating this kayak launch.”
After some discussion, the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee members unanimously approved for the conservancy to continue researching the possibility of installing a kayak/canoe trail near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
Lake Geneva homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $239,900
Spacious raised ranch located on an extra large, well-maintained fenced-in yard. There is a large deck in the back and underneath the deck, there is an enclosed storage area for all your outdoor toys and needs. Three main bedrooms on the main level, along with the spacious master bedroom which has its own private bath. When you step down into the lower level, you will be pleasantly surprised by the additional two bedrooms, an exercise room, a laundry area, and an open family room. There is also a functional toilet and sink in place that is awaiting your finishing touches to enclose and make it a full or partial bathroom, per your needs. Newer appliances throughout the home that the seller will be leaving for the new owner to enjoy. Come take a look!! This one will not last long!
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $449,900
Location - Location - Location! This two-story home located in the City of Burlington is within walking distance to several schools and the new Aquatic Center & Tennis Courts. This 5 BR, 3 1/2 BA home features 3 levels of living space, an elevator, 2 stairways leading to the finished basement, 2 fireplaces with one being double sided, a hot tub room with sauna, main floor laundry, and an interior balcony in the master bedroom that overlooks the family room with vaulted ceilings. The layout of this home flows very well and is great for entertaining. You can easily have a main floor bedroom if needed, however, there is elevator access to all 3 levels of this home. Room sizes/measurements are estimates, buyers to verify. Handicap-accessible home. Home sale contingency will be considered
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $419,000
WOW!!! Come check out this 5bed 2.5bath home in fabulous Glacier Ridge! Beautiful foyer upon entry! Oversized living room, separate formal dining Room~ eat-in Kitchen. Beautiful backsplash, center island & sliders to the oversized deck & backyard w/ glorious views! Spacious Family Room great for entertaining, First Floor Laundry & Powder Room also located on the Main Level! Second Level features Master Suite w/ loft and Private Bath offering double vanity, soaking tub & stand up shower! 4 Additional Guest Bedrooms & Full shared hallway bath are all also on 2nd level! Zoned heating with 2 high-efficiency furnaces and tankless hot water heater make for an energy efficient home. Full unfinished basement w/ endless opportunities! Attached 2 Car garage~This is THE ONE! Schedule your showings today before it's too late!
5 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $460,000
Welcome to 173 Forest Avenue in Fox Lake with Spectacular Fox Lake Views!! This Beautiful Custom-Built Home features 5 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms, 2 car garage, finished walk-out basement and awesome fenced backyard! Entering the home, you'll immediately notice the beautifully exposed wood beams in the foyer & living room, hardwood floors throughout the first floor and great natural light. The foyer leads you to the separate dining room with a new light fixture, gourmet kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances including the Viking stove. Abundant wood cabinets, granite counters, custom stacked stone backsplash/breakfast bar accents, recessed lighting & kitchen office area, (2023) New sliding Door approx. $6,000 leads to your huge Trex deck (20' x 29') with great Fox Lake views, living room with cathedral ceiling and wall of windows & gas fireplace with stone surround, first floor master bedroom has two walk in closets, attached master bathroom with ceramic tile floor, wood vanity with granite counter, whirlpool tub & separate custom shower with full body sprays/rainfall showerhead, powder room with hardwood floor & pedestal sink and laundry room with washer/dryer & utility sink! Walking up the hardwood staircase to the 2nd level, you'll find 3 large bedrooms with neutral carpet (2021) & second full bathroom with shower/tub combo! The walk-out basement features a large family room area perfect for movie night, playing games or just hanging out, 2nd kitchen with ceramic tile floor, wood cabinets, corian counter, double Kohler sink, white refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven & microwave, huge storage closet, 5th bedroom with neutral carpet (2022), large closet & attached full bathroom with standup shower & utility room with sink & epoxy concrete floor! The sliding glass door leads out to another private deck, a huge 26' x 28' screened porch with lit ceiling fan, outdoor gas line for grilling & large outdoor shed. 200 amp electric! 70-gallon water heater! Gas/forced air furnace! Central A/C! Central Humidifier! Media air cleaner! Water softener! Sump Pump! Floor Plan Under Additional Information! Close to All Fox Lake Has to Offer! A Truly Must See!!
5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,395,000
New Construction by Canyon Custom Homes. Country Club Estates Lake Rights, Golf Course and Clubhouse. West end living on Geneva Lake. Close to Abbey Marina, Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops. Here is your opportunity for a 2023 new house. 5 bedrooms with 2 en suite. Finished lower level with bunk room. Great home for primary or weekend use.
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $350,000
Amazing rebuilt in 2022 two story home! be impressed with the new hardwood floors, tile, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter, huge master bedroom with his and hers closets, Jacuzzi and separate shower, large family room with fireplace, 3 full bathrooms. Large lot and Garage deep enough for extra cars, workshop or storage. No Lake rights but Your Boat Club Chain of Lakes is 3 minutes from the property where you can rent a boat and enjoy the beautiful Lake with family and friends!
5 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $1,560,000
Welcome home to your breathtaking waterfront living experience nestled on the shores of Whitewater Lake.Spectacular sunset facing views through two-story windows. Full range of luxury features. Custom kitchen including wine fridge.Plenty of room for guests and entertaining with 5 bd, 4 full bth and multiple levels of walk out balconies, patios and a screened in porch. Sound System in family room and on patio. Even an outdoor shower. Almost fully furnished and ready for your immediate enjoyment. Jump right in with 3 Kayaks, a paddle boat, a water trampoline, and your own pier on 79 feet of swimmable frontage.Don't miss this opportunity to own your own bit of heaven. Your dream of waterfront living can begin today.Only 2 hours from Chicago 1 hour from Milwaukee or Madison
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $429,900
You will be AMAZED by the size of this house! 6 Bedrooms and 4 full baths with finished basement! Wow! Literally room for EVERYONE! Working from home? No problem lots of office space options. Main floor boasts Living room with fireplace, Dining area, full bath, bedroom 6 and Huge Kitchen with eat in Dinette...oh yes and a laundry room with oversized pantry! Upper floor has Master bedroom, Master bath, walk in closet,4 more oversized bedrooms all with walk in closets, 2 additional baths and loft! Lower level has full bath, den, family room and rec area. All this in a fabulous location in the HEART of Elkhorn. Everything you would need within a few blocks!
6 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $1,900,000
8 year old contemporary will astound you! Wildlife, privacy & mesmerizing views of Lake Beulah on 5 acres! 6 bedrooms with private Ensuite encompassing the entire 2nd floor! The kitchen that makes a statement! State of the art appliances. Core of the kitchen island work counter, where you can capture the panoramic view of Lake Beulah! Spacious walkout lower level has a Rustic Bar for entertaining and leads to the resort style patio! So much to this property I cannot list it all! See Features Sheet. 1 year Home Warranty included. Disclosure: Some photos have been virtually staged. Seller is in the process of applying for pier approval permit with the DNR. See under documents tab DNR proposed dredging map.
5 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $875,000
Immaculate 5B/4B Craftsman - Tons of Curb Appeal. 3 Blocks to Lake & Walk to Village. Located in Sought-After Cedar Point Park. Quality Builder-Owned Home Drenched in Light. This Open Concept Design Features Abundant Sleeping & Entertainment Spaces, Oversized Screen Porch & Private Backyard Lending Itself to Memorable Lake Getaways and Indulgent Full-Time Living. Enjoy All the Upgrades - HW Floors, Stone FP, Live-Edge Top Island, Fieldstone Trim, Den & Full Bath on Main Level, Vaulted Owner Suite w/Double Closets, Large Jacuzzi & Separate Shower, Ensuite Bath in Guest Rm; Upstairs Laundry & 2-Car Att. Garage. Enjoy Private Lake Rights as Members of Cedar Point Park - Multiple Swim/Boat Piers; Buoys & Slips (waitlist). *Canvas mural removable. Owner will drywall LR if preferred.
7 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,345,000
''FAMILY LODGE ON A IDYLLIC POND'' situated on over 2 acres overlooking 100+ acres of private conservancy lands which are forested with matures trees, multiple ponds and there is even a view of the Grand Geneva's ski hill. This custom built 7 bedroom, 5.5 bath home was completed in 2014 and offers over 10,000 sq. ft. of living space with a total of 21 rooms. Only the finest in building materials were used. The exterior has timber & stone accents in all the right places and 82 windows to enjoy the views. Quartersawn 5'' plank flooring on upper two levels; 9' to 18' ceiling heights & 8' tall doors on main level; 4 fireplaces; open concept design between the great room, kitchen, sun room and outdoor deck. 4-car garage; hot tub; 20'x 40' sport swimming pool; covered patio; gated community
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,775,000
Newly Constructed Home On 5.4 Acres w/Exclusive Gated Entrance ~ Located In Trinity Mountain Estates, Secluded & Surrounded By Nature Yet Just Minutes From Downtown Lake Geneva. Quality Built With Numerous Construction & Mechanical Upgrades. Foyer & Great Room w/18' Ceilings, Stone Fireplace + Built-ins. Grand Kitchen w/Island, Quartz Counters, Double Oven, 36in Range & 38 dB Dishwasher. Home Office w/11' Ceilings. Dining/Flex Rm Set Up As Perfect Playrm or 2nd Office. Main Level Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings & Private Deck ~ Master Bath w/10' Vanity, Kohler Heated Whirlpool Tub. Main Level Laundry. Upper Loft + 3 Additional Bedrms. Finished Daylight Lower Level w/Rec Rm, Game Area & 5th Bedrm Or Perfect Home Gym/Theater. Huge 36'X32' Heated Garage w/Lockers. Association Park & Pond.
7 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $3,100,000
Family Compound Estate with 3 acres, on desirable Powers Lake w/ unheard-of 900+ feet of pristine lake frontage creating a private peninsula. Operated as a highly successful vacation home rental for the past 15 years. This Spacious home has been remodeled with Modern Amenities while also keeping the Charm & Character of this historic home. This 7 bdrm, 4 bath home has a finished LL that has in-floor radiant heat, stamped concrete floors, lots of windows and a custom bar. Open concept living room/dining room boasts original stone fireplace, stained glass windows, built-in buffet and conferred ceilings. 3 season porch takes in the panoramic lake views. New concrete patio and firepits to relax and take in the scenic views. Zoned B-6 offers lots of options. Come live your DREAMS!