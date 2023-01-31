June 4 Lake Geneva shooting death of woman, 36, ruled a suicide

Lake Geneva Police have completed their investigation into a June 4 shooting incident in the 1500 block of Main Street and have determined the woman died by suicide.

Lake Geneva Detective Sgt. Glen Nettesheim said the department was waiting for testing to be completed at the state crime lab before any final cause of death was declared for 36-year-old Jennifer Lein Bellak.

Police responded on June 4 shortly after 12:15 a.m. to a multi-unit residence in the 1300 block of Main Street after there was a report of a woman shot, according to copies of police reports the Lake Geneva Regional News obtained through an open records request. At the time of the incident, the woman was home along with a man she was dating, 32-year-old Brian Kirchner, as well as three children, two age 13 and one age 8. Two of the children were hers, the third teen was a friend of one of the children.

In the home, there was video surveillance that police were able to review. In the surveillance, there was no evidence of a fight between the woman and Kirchner prior to them going into a back bedroom together. It was in that back bedroom where the gunshot occurred, according to the police reports.

To determine who shot the gun, the gun was swabbed for DNA and the swab was sent to the state crime lab, Nettesheim said. The woman’s DNA was found on the grip and trigger of the gun. Kirchner’s DNA was not found on the gun, Nettesheim said.

Police also swabbed both Kirchner and Lein Bellak for gunshot residue on their hands, but ultimately that evidence was not sent into the crime lab because Kirchner likely would have had gunshot residue on his hands after doing CPR on the woman, Nettesheim said.

Kirchner was arrested after the incident, but not in connection to the shooting. He was arrested because of a parole violation, Nettesheim said. He was on probation in Illinois and was not supposed to leave the state of Illinois.

Nettesheim said several weeks prior to the incident, Lein Bellak had held a gun to her head and it had to be wrestled from her hands. She had also reportedly told some people she was pregnant, but she was not, Nettesheim said.

Since the June 4 shooting, which multiple neighbors heard from their houses, many questions have come up about what happened.

Nettesheim said police had an indication about the cause being suicide much earlier in the investigation, but they declined to release any statements publicly until after the DNA evidence was returned from the crime lab.

