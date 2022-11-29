It's final: Lake Geneva parking fees going up in 2023 as part of approved budget

A proposed parking rate and fine increase has narrowly been approved in the City of Lake Geneva for next year.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a parking rate, Nov. 28, that includes $2 an hour parking for Monday through Thursday and increasing the rate from $2 an hour to $4 an hour for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the 2023 budget.

The city’s current parking rate is $2 an hour daily with the paid parking season running from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

The 2023 parking rate was approved by a 5-4 vote. City aldermen ended in a 4-4 tie vote, then Mayor Charlene Klein casted the tie-breaking “yes” vote.

Aldermen Ken Howell, Richard Hedlund, Tim Dunn and Joan Yunker voted in favor of the parking rate change, while aldermen John Halverson, Shari Straube, Cindy Yager and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voted against it.

Straube said she is concerned that increasing the parking rate to $4 an hour during the weekends will discourage people from visiting the Downtown businesses.

“This is not an easy town to make a business work. Parking is a huge issue that keeps people from coming here,” Straube said. “This is going to hurt the businesses.”

Yager said she feels the city should find other sources of revenue besides increasing parking rates and parking fines.

“We have so many other areas of revenue to look at other than parking,” Yager said. “So I will also be voting ‘no.’”

Halverson said he also is against increasing fines to $4 an hour during the weekends.

“I believe doubling the rate on the weekends is too much,” Halverson said. “I believe there are areas in the budget that we can cut.”

Howell said parking rates and parking fines are one of the few sources of revenue for the city. He said the parking rate and fine increases have already been projected in the city’s 2023 budget.

“There are only a few areas where we can raise money and parking is one,” Howell said. “If we don’t pass the parking rate, then we really have a hole in the budget. We have to remember that.”

Klein said city aldermen have been discussing the proposed rate increases for several months. She said a parking committee has been formed to consider other sources of revenue for the city. She said the committee could present additional revenue options before paid parking goes back into effect in February.

“Any new rate would not become effective until the meters are effective again in February,” Klein said. “So if that committee comes up with other solutions, they can bring it back to us.”

The 2022 budget also includes increasing the parking fine from $20 to $50. City officials had proposed increasing the fines to $100 if they were not paid after 10 days.

However, the aldermen approved to eliminate the $100 late fee by a 5-3 vote with Fesenmaier, Straube and Yager voting “no.”

Howell said he agrees with increasing the fine to $50, but he is not in favor of the $100 late fee.

“I understand why we want the fine to be $50, but doubling the late fee to $100 might be a bit excessive,” Howell said.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said the city does not receive much revenue from late fees, anyway.

“Ticket penalties are a smallish portion of our operating revenue relatively speaking,” Elder said. “I think it would be a relatively smallish piece, but I don’t know what that number is right off the top of my head.”

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee recommended the increases, Nov. 15, by a 4-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

The increases are set to offset a projected budget deficit next year.

Implementing a $2 an hour parking rate during the weekdays and $4 an hour rate Friday, Saturday and Sunday is expected to provide an additional $200,000 in the city’s general fund for 2023.

Lake Geneva’s outstanding debt is set to increase from about $12 million in 2022 to about $16.2 million, mainly because of the purchase of the former Hillmoor Golf Course property. Plans have not yet been finalized for the property. But overall talks have revolved around conservation and recreation, not development.

Mill rate and tax levy

The city council members approved the 2023 budget and 2022 tax levy by a 6-2 vote with Fesenmaier and Halverson voting “no.”

Lake Geneva’s mill rate for 2022 is $5.51 per $1,000 of assessed property value compared to $5.19 of $1,000 per assessed property value in 2021.

The city’s mill rate has ranged from $5.12 of $1,000 per assessed property value in 2020 to $6.04 per $1,000 assessed property value in 2013, 2014 and 2015 during the past 10 years.

The owner of a $100,000 property will pay $551 in city property taxes in 2023 compared to $519 in 2022 for a $32 or 6.2% increase. However that does not take in account if an individual property’s assessed value has increased.

Addressing public safety

The 2023 budget includes purchasing body cameras for the Lake Geneva Police Department, as well as hiring two police officers and a records clerk to monitor footage from the body cameras and handle freedom of information requests. The police department is set to hire two additional officers in 2024.

Officials from the police department have estimated that the body camera program will cost the city about $90,877, which includes about $25,754 to purchase the body cameras and about $65,123 to hire the records clerk.

The department estimates that the body cameras will cost the city about $25,754 a year during the next five years. The police department has received a $52,000 federal grant and an $18,000 state grant to help fund the body camera program.

The two additional police officers are expected to cost about $251,611. The Lake Geneva Police Department currently has 27 full-time officers.

The budget also includes hiring three full-time firefighters for the Lake Geneva Fire Department, as well as purchasing a new ambulance for the department.

Even though the ambulance is included in next year’s budget, the fire department probably will not receive the vehicle until 2024. However, the ambulance needs to be ordered soon to allow enough time for it to be built.

The ambulance is set to cost about $373,298, and the city recently received a $93,000 grant to help pay for the vehicle.

The public works department is set to hire an additional full-time worker for the cemetery division, and a parks manager has been included in the budget in case the position is approved by the city council.

About 1,575 square feet is set to be added to the public works department’s salt storage shed, which is projected to cost about $353,000.

Other proposed projects for 2023 include street improvements, installing security gates at Oak Hill Cemetery, bike trail improvements and sidewalk improvements at Library Park.