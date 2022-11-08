Incumbent Republican Tyler August re-elected in 32nd Assembly District race, defeats Democratic challenger Adam Jaramillo

Incumbent Republican Tyler August, of Lake Geneva, secured re-election to his Wisconsin Assembly seat as voters in the 32nd Assembly District in Walworth and Kenosha Counties headed to the fall general election polls on Tuesday.

First elected to the Assembly in 2010 and currently serving as Speaker Pro Tempore, August was challenged by Democratic political newcomer Adam Jaramillo of Williams Bay, who was elected to his first public office in April as a trustee on the Williams Bay Village Board.

In unofficial results published at 11:06 p.m. Nov. 8 with all 16 Walworth County 32nd Assembly District precincts reporting, August defeated Jaramillo by a 14,616-8,748 margin. There were 24 write-in votes cast.

In unofficial vote totals in Kenosha County, with all Kenosha County 32nd Assembly District precincts reporting, August defeated Jaramillo by a 68.56-31.26% margin, with August collecting 1,136 votes to Jaramillo's 518 votes. There were three write-in votes cast, 0.18%.

In cumulative unofficial 32nd Assembly District vote totals in both counties, August defeated Jaramillo by a 15,752-9,266 margin, with a total of 27 write-in votes cast.

