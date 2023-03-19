Brigette Kutschma is looking forward to providing immigration legal services in Walworth County.

Officials from Soberalski Immigration Law, LLC in West Allis recently opened a law office at 921 Park Drive, Unit C, in Lake Geneva. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held March 7 to celebrate the opening of the Lake Geneva office.

Kutschma, who works as an associate attorney for Soberalski Immigration Law, said she is excited about the law firm opening an office in her hometown of Lake Geneva. She said many of the firm’s clients live in Walworth County, as well as in Racine County, Rock County and northern Illinois, so they will no longer have to travel as far to receive legal services.

She said Soberalski Immigration Law has been planning to open an office in Walworth County for several years.

"Many of our clients, maybe 30% or 35%, come from Walworth County already," Kutschma said. "So we’re servicing northern Illinois, Racine, Walworth County and Rock County, as well. So we’re hoping this is a central location for those clients."

Some of the cases that Soberalski Immigration Law handles includes family-based immigration and waivers, citizenship and naturalization, visas and military immigration benefits.

"We do family-based immigration law, so we work on uniting families from all over the world," Kutschma said. "We have a big clientele from Mexico, but we work with people from every single corner of the world. We handle different types of cases, but family-based immigration is our focus."

The law firm works with clients of various ages.

"We help children up to clients in their 90s," Kutschma said. "It affects everyone, so we’re really hoping this allows people to have accessible immigration services close to home. We see so many people from Walworth County come out to our West Allis office, so we’re bringing it to them."

Kutschma said she has noticed more of a need for immigration legal services during the past few years.

"More families are wanting to be reunited, so there’s a demand," Kutschma said. "There’s definitely a need for families to follow the right path to get their paperwork situated, and that’s what we’re here to do."

Kutschma said immigration law is a difficult subject for many people to understand, and her firm is available to help people understand the process.

"The common misconception is people say, 'Get in line,'" Kutschma said. "The line looks like a cat took a ball of yarn and tangled it all up. There’s no line, so we’re here to help people navigate the very complicated process."

Kutschma has worked for Soberalski Immigration Law since 2019. She said she became interested in immigration law while serving as an English language skills instructor at Badger High School. Kutschma received the outstanding teacher award from the Coalition on Adult Basic Education in 2020.

"I realized there was an issue when I taught ESL at Badger High School," Kutschma said. "My students all needed immigration assistance. So that was the impetus for me to start learning immigration law."

Kutschma is currently the president of the Walworth County Literacy Council Board of Directors. She said she and the other attorneys at Soberalski Immigration Law plan to continue to be involved with the Walworth County community.

"We’re very community orientated," Kutschma said. "We’re definitely going to try to get involved in the community."

Soberalski Immigration Law is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.soberalskilaw.com.