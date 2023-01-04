Illinois man lodged in Walworth County on New Year's Eve after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase

An Illinois man was lodged in the Walworth County Jail on New Year’s Eve after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

Officials from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said Ronald P. Aumann, 55, of Machesney Park, Illinois is facing a charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer after allegedly leading police on a 100-mile-per-hour-plus chase, Dec. 31.

About 11:10 a.m. Dec. 31, deputies from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office noticed a vehicle driven by Aumann traveling considerably lower than the posted 70-mile-per-hour speed limit heading southbound on Interstate 43 on Bowers Road in the Town of LaFayette, according to a press release from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies noticed that the driver was seated low in his seat and was reaching all over the front area of his vehicle. The vehicle was swerving within its lane and impeding traffic, police said.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Interstate-43 southbound near Highway 11. Aumann allegedly did not stop for the visual signal of the emergency lights and continued to travel around 55 miles per house and merged onto Highway 12 westbound.

Police said once on Highway 12, Aumann immediately sped up and deputies activated their emergency siren, and Aumann allegedly increased his speed to approximately 108 mph and continued driving recklessly and not maintaining the lane of travel.

According to police, Aumann failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 12 and North Wisconsin Street and continued to travel southbound in the City of Elkhorn.

Aumann then allegedly slammed on his brakes and turned left into a ditch and back onto North Wisconsin Street heading northbound. He then allegedly merged onto Highway 12 eastbound at a high rate of speed. Police said Aumann continued to not stop for the deputies’ emergency lights and siren.

While on Highway 12 heading eastbound, Aumann allegedly continued to travel at high speeds up to 120 miles per hour.

Lake Geneva Police officers deployed spike strips on Highway 12 at Sheridan Springs Road, and Aumann’s vehicle struck one of the spike strips.

Police said Aumann continued to travel eastbound at about 100 miles per hour.

The front driver’s side tire was flat and chunks of tire were flying in the air.

Aumann’s vehicle continued to travel eastbound at various rates of speeds between 40 miles per hour and 80 miles per hour, police said.

On Highway 12 north of Highway U, deputies and assisting agencies were able to pull over Aumann ‘s vehicle.

Police said a high risk-stop was conducted and Aumann was arrested without further incident. Aumann was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was confined to the Walworth County Jail for fleeing and eluding an officer, according to police.

Captain Robert Hall of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said there are no other charges pending and the case is no longer under investigation.