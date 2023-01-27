Ideas presented for former Hillmoor Golf Course property

Nature trails, walking paths, arboretum, year-round winter activity area, children’s museum, city park, events center, new site for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA and restored golf course— are some of the ideas that have been presented for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Lake Geneva officials recently purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., from Chicago-based White River Holdings, LLC for about $6 million and are now trying to determine what to do with the property.

Members of the city council recently approved a resolution declaring that the 200-acre property will be used for “public and recreational” purposes.

City officials held “community engagement” sessions Jan. 15 and Jan. 17 to give residents an opportunity to present ideas for the property.

Several residents proposed nature-related uses for the property, while others proposed recreational uses or a combination of both.

Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing proposed that a portion of the property be restored into a nine-hole golf course.

Sibbing said he has talked to representatives from Gill Design, Inc. in Rivers Falls who would be interested in working on such a project at the former golf course property.

“Essentially, all we have to do is mow it and clean it up. The golf course is there. The grass is still there underneath all the other stuff,” Sibbing said. “All we have to do is mow it and let it grow. It may not be in pristine condition for a few years, but we can get started and not put a whole lot of money into it.”

Candy Kirchberg, member of the Lake Geneva Tree Board, said she and the other tree board members have discussed the possibility of adding an arboretum to the property to educate people about native trees in the area.

“I love that idea, and we have been successful so far in some of the other parks,” Kirchberg said. “This would be a really great opportunity for us to add some quality into understanding what of kind of trees we have in Lake Geneva.”

Mark Bromley, member of the Geneva Lake Conservancy Board, said the nature conservancy would be willing to help maintain and preserve a wetland and nature habitat area on the north end of the property and conduct work days to remove invasive species.

“The first thing we would try to do is get together some work days at that site and invite all of you to come and enjoy the experience of removing buckthorn,” Bromley said. “We would be happy to train, no experience required. I think that plan would work well.”

Several people proposed recreational-type uses for the property.

Dieter Sturm, owner of Sturm Special Effects, proposed a year-round winter recreational venue that could include skiing, snowboarding, tubing or cross-country skiing using a synthetic surface called “SnowFlex.”

He said he has helped develop such facilities throughout the country.

“It’s just a starting point. It’s just an idea. It’s an opportunity to have fun, family recreation.” Sturm said. “The revenue generated from something like that can definitely support all the other activities that are taking place on the property.”

Shannon McCarthy of the nonprofit organization Lake Geneva Children’s Museum said a children’s museum could be established on an area of the property. She said her organization has been looking for a site to develop a children’s museum and the former Hillmoor Golf Course property could be an ideal location.

McCarthy said the organization could partner with local businesses and organizations to sponsor exhibits.

“The vision is different exhibits sponsored by businesses and organizations in Lake Geneva where we might be able to talk about our watershed and get children excited about and learning about that, just things that are important to this area ecologically,” McCarthy said.

Aldermanic candidate and former Habormaster Linda Frame said she has talked to neighbors who would like to see a city park developed on the property, which could include a bandshell, Olympic-sized swimming pool, picnic area and ballfields.

‘If kids want to play ball, instead of going down to Library Park and hitting a ball, the got a place to play ball,” Frame said.

Thomas Kincaid said the property could include a children’s event center.

“Our tourists come up and they go shopping and their children have no interest in that, so they pretty much sit in the car and doing nothing,” Kincaid said. “They could have an event center that would have a hobby shop where they could actually build things and build models and so forth. There’s just so many things that we could do.”

Lake Geneva Plan Commission member Joel Hoiland said the site could include a renovated golf course, frisbee golf course or serve as a new location for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.

He said the YMCA could be located near Highway 50 and serve as a centerpiece for the property.

“They’re looking to relocate. Having the YMCA as the centerpiece of the southeast area or anywhere along Highway 50 would be a beautiful way to address the entrance to Lake Geneva, as well as to provide for a mission-orientated organization that is focused on recreation and physical education,” Hoiland said. “It would not take all that 200 acres, but a good portion, and it would create a great entry.”

Former plan commission member Micheal Krajovic said the property should be developed slowly. He proposed developing some short-term uses to encourage people to visit the property.

“Let’s clear the trails. Let’s get people to use the property and to see it,” Krajovic said. “That will generate even more ideas.”

Other ideas that have been presented for the property include an ice skating rink that could be converted into a splash pad during the summer and a small amphitheater.

City officials are set to form a committee to review the ideas proposed by the residents and develop a plan for the property.

Representatives from White River Holdings purchased the former Hillmoor Golf property for about $3.4 million in 2016 and presented plans to redevelop the site for a mix of residential and commercial development.

City aldermen rejected a proposed land zoning change to allow for the planned development in November 2017 by a 4-3 vote.

Officials from White River Holdings then filed a lawsuit against the city in 2018, which later was dropped as part of an effort to restart development talks with the city.

The city council voted against changing its comprehensive plan to allow for new uses for the property.

White River Holdings officials then filed another claim against the city in 2020 alleging damages stemming from stalled redevelopment efforts of the property.

City council members voted to deny the claim during a closed session, Oct. 12, 2020, allowing White River Holdings to take the city to court and ask a judge or jury to order to pay damages.

On Sept. 26, 2020, the city council unanimously approved to purchase the former Hillmoor Golf Course property from White River Holdings for about $6 million and to settle litigation with the company.

The former Hillmoor Golf Course closed about 13 years ago, and the property has mostly sat vacant since then.