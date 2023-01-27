Ideas presented for former Hillmoor Golf Course property

Nature trails, walking paths, arboretum, year-round winter activity area, children’s museum, city park, events center, new site for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA and restored golf course— are some of the ideas that have been presented for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
Lake Geneva officials recently purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., from Chicago-based White River Holdings, LLC for about $6 million and are now trying to determine what to do with the property.
Members of the city council recently approved a resolution declaring that the 200-acre property will be used for “public and recreational” purposes.
City officials held “community engagement” sessions Jan. 15 and Jan. 17 to give residents an opportunity to present ideas for the property.
Several residents proposed nature-related uses for the property, while others proposed recreational uses or a combination of both.
People are also reading…
Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing proposed that a portion of the property be restored into a nine-hole golf course.
Sibbing said he has talked to representatives from Gill Design, Inc. in Rivers Falls who would be interested in working on such a project at the former golf course property.
“Essentially, all we have to do is mow it and clean it up. The golf course is there. The grass is still there underneath all the other stuff,” Sibbing said. “All we have to do is mow it and let it grow. It may not be in pristine condition for a few years, but we can get started and not put a whole lot of money into it.”
Candy Kirchberg, member of the Lake Geneva Tree Board, said she and the other tree board members have discussed the possibility of adding an arboretum to the property to educate people about native trees in the area.
“I love that idea, and we have been successful so far in some of the other parks,” Kirchberg said. “This would be a really great opportunity for us to add some quality into understanding what of kind of trees we have in Lake Geneva.”
Mark Bromley, member of the Geneva Lake Conservancy Board, said the nature conservancy would be willing to help maintain and preserve a wetland and nature habitat area on the north end of the property and conduct work days to remove invasive species.
“The first thing we would try to do is get together some work days at that site and invite all of you to come and enjoy the experience of removing buckthorn,” Bromley said. “We would be happy to train, no experience required. I think that plan would work well.”
Several people proposed recreational-type uses for the property.
Dieter Sturm, owner of Sturm Special Effects, proposed a year-round winter recreational venue that could include skiing, snowboarding, tubing or cross-country skiing using a synthetic surface called “SnowFlex.”
He said he has helped develop such facilities throughout the country.
“It’s just a starting point. It’s just an idea. It’s an opportunity to have fun, family recreation.” Sturm said. “The revenue generated from something like that can definitely support all the other activities that are taking place on the property.”
Shannon McCarthy of the nonprofit organization Lake Geneva Children’s Museum said a children’s museum could be established on an area of the property. She said her organization has been looking for a site to develop a children’s museum and the former Hillmoor Golf Course property could be an ideal location.
McCarthy said the organization could partner with local businesses and organizations to sponsor exhibits.
“The vision is different exhibits sponsored by businesses and organizations in Lake Geneva where we might be able to talk about our watershed and get children excited about and learning about that, just things that are important to this area ecologically,” McCarthy said.
Aldermanic candidate and former Habormaster Linda Frame said she has talked to neighbors who would like to see a city park developed on the property, which could include a bandshell, Olympic-sized swimming pool, picnic area and ballfields.
‘If kids want to play ball, instead of going down to Library Park and hitting a ball, the got a place to play ball,” Frame said.
Thomas Kincaid said the property could include a children’s event center.
“Our tourists come up and they go shopping and their children have no interest in that, so they pretty much sit in the car and doing nothing,” Kincaid said. “They could have an event center that would have a hobby shop where they could actually build things and build models and so forth. There’s just so many things that we could do.”
Lake Geneva Plan Commission member Joel Hoiland said the site could include a renovated golf course, frisbee golf course or serve as a new location for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.
He said the YMCA could be located near Highway 50 and serve as a centerpiece for the property.
“They’re looking to relocate. Having the YMCA as the centerpiece of the southeast area or anywhere along Highway 50 would be a beautiful way to address the entrance to Lake Geneva, as well as to provide for a mission-orientated organization that is focused on recreation and physical education,” Hoiland said. “It would not take all that 200 acres, but a good portion, and it would create a great entry.”
Former plan commission member Micheal Krajovic said the property should be developed slowly. He proposed developing some short-term uses to encourage people to visit the property.
“Let’s clear the trails. Let’s get people to use the property and to see it,” Krajovic said. “That will generate even more ideas.”
Other ideas that have been presented for the property include an ice skating rink that could be converted into a splash pad during the summer and a small amphitheater.
City officials are set to form a committee to review the ideas proposed by the residents and develop a plan for the property.
Representatives from White River Holdings purchased the former Hillmoor Golf property for about $3.4 million in 2016 and presented plans to redevelop the site for a mix of residential and commercial development.
City aldermen rejected a proposed land zoning change to allow for the planned development in November 2017 by a 4-3 vote.
Officials from White River Holdings then filed a lawsuit against the city in 2018, which later was dropped as part of an effort to restart development talks with the city.
The city council voted against changing its comprehensive plan to allow for new uses for the property.
White River Holdings officials then filed another claim against the city in 2020 alleging damages stemming from stalled redevelopment efforts of the property.
City council members voted to deny the claim during a closed session, Oct. 12, 2020, allowing White River Holdings to take the city to court and ask a judge or jury to order to pay damages.
On Sept. 26, 2020, the city council unanimously approved to purchase the former Hillmoor Golf Course property from White River Holdings for about $6 million and to settle litigation with the company.
The former Hillmoor Golf Course closed about 13 years ago, and the property has mostly sat vacant since then.
Lake Geneva homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $392,500
You will instantly fall in love with this warm and very well maintained home located on a premium lot in the Sonatas. The second floor features FIVE bedrooms and THREE full bathrooms with two of the bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bath. The grand master bedroom boasts a sitting area, walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom with a soaking tub, double sinks, and a separate stand up shower. The chef of the home will enjoy the updated kitchen featuring all stainless appliances including a double oven and high efficiency dish washer, granite counters, travertine backsplash, and a breakfast bar. Unwind in the four season sun room with a morning coffee or an after dinner drink and let the day's stresses melt away. On cold winter days cozy up to the gas log fireplace in the family room. The formal living room and dining rooms are a great place to spend holidays with family and friends. If you still need more room, you will find a first floor den as well as a room in the partially finished FULL basement which is currently set up as a home office and a workbench for the hobbyist. Additional amenities include 9' first floor ceilings on the first floor and basement, custom honeycomb shades throughout, lots of light and big windows, and a insulated and drywalled THREE car garage with a new garage door opener. The yard is professionally landscaped and a custom brick paver patio is located off the sunroom. It's perfect for relaxing and overlooking the expansive back yard. No neighbors behind you here! Plus a bike/walking path encircles the neighborhood. All levels of schooling are less than a mile away. Hardwood floors refinished (2015), hot water heater (2022), sump pumps (2016), frost-proof outside spigots (2022), central air (2015), owned water softener (2010), built in microwave (2015), washer and dryer (2017), smoke detectors (2021). ALWAYS a non-smoking house! Hurry before somebody else beats you to it!
5 Bedroom Home in Ringwood - $640,000
This stunning custom-built brick ranch is situated on a professionally landscaped 1.37 acre lot with beautiful back yard oasis featuring in-ground pool on quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Tranquility Woods. This sprawling ranch has over 3,675 sq ft on the main level including a bonus room over garage and full finished walk-out basement for a total of approx 6,455 of living space plus tons of storage! Quality craftmanship and custom features throughout including high ceilings, hardwood floors, oak trim package, custom windows with built in blinds and screens, recessed lighting and more! Enter into the lovely foyer which has the formal living and dining rooms adjacent plus french door opening to the office. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with top quality stainless appliances including a Fisher & Paykel double drawer dishwasher, double oven, 42" maple cabinets, island, breakfast bar w/ custom seating and eating area. Sliders off eating area open to spacious stamped concrete patio & pool area. Family room adjacent kitchen with vaulted ceilings, beautiful stone fireplace and custom built-ins. The elegant master suite has private access to the patio, walk-in closet, and spa style bathroom with separate bath and shower. There are 3 more ensuite bedrooms on the main level. The finished bonus room over the garage is the perfect retreat/rec area. Completing the first floor is a powder room, laundry and back hall with custom cabinets. Now let's head down to the finished walk-out basement. In addition to the large family room area with wood burning stove, there is a custom bar, full kitchen and another full bath. It is the perfect space for entertaining and family gatherings. The other end of the finished basement has a game area, the 5th bedroom with walk-in closet, den/salon and a huge unfinished storage area. The basement and oversized three car garage floors are heated with radiant heat. Irrigation system. Pool heater, liner, sand, slide and board all have been recently replaced. This is a must see! Beautiful home!
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $1,299,900
Wow! Rarely do homes on this street come available! Stunning flat sandy 87' of frontage on Elizabeth Lake! Deep lot with towering oaks and 2 separate 2 car detached garages! Very open floor plan on 1st floor! Huge living/sitting room combo w/numerous pic windows, beautiful stone FP & built-ins! Sep formal din area! Country size kitchen w/tons of oak cabs, exposed beams & extra rec lighting! Spacious master bedroom w/WIC, beautiful views & garden bath w/whirlpool tub & separate shower! Very large secondary bdrms-1 w/private bath! Screened porch perfect 4 summer nights! Side patio ready for entertaining! Solid built home! Pier included!
7 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $3,200,000
Family Compound Estate with 3 acres, on desirable Powers Lake w/ unheard-of 900+ feet of pristine lake frontage creating a private peninsula. Operated as a highly successful vacation home rental for the past 15 years. This Spacious home has been remodeled with Modern Amenities while also keeping the Charm & Character of this historic home. This 7 bdrm, 4 bath home has a finished LL that has in-floor radiant heat, stamped concrete floors, lots of windows and a custom bar. Open concept living room/dining room boasts original stone fireplace, stained glass windows, built-in buffet and conferred ceilings. 3 season porch takes in the panoramic lake views. New concrete patio and firepits to relax and take in the scenic views. Zoned B-6 offers lots of options. Come live your DREAMS!
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $790,000
Gorgeous country estate on 12 acres! As you drive down the private drive you will immediately feel the peace & quiet that this private estate offers. This all brick, maintenance-free home is surrounded by the natural beauty of forest & farmland, offering ultimate privacy! Features 4-5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 fireplaces, a home office/library, parlor, great room, formal dining, modern kitchen with walk-in pantry, & a large sunroom with Pella windows W/built-in shades! Spacious main floor laundry & additional finished rooms. The existing layout will easily accommodate an ideal mother-in-law/Au Pair suite or expand into hobby rooms. Garages galore!! Nicely finished 3-car garage, plus a 2nd garage/storage w/4 doors & a unique 30x32 outbuilding. Only 20 min. to Lake Geneva. Some staged photos.
5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,395,000
New Construction home underway. Country Club Estates Lake Rights, Golf Course and Clubhouse. West end living on Geneva Lake. Close to Abbey Marina, Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops. Here is your opportunity for a 2023 new house. Selections available to be made for your custom look.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,795,000
New Construction Home On 5.4 Acres w/Exclusive Gated Entrance ~ Located In Trinity Mountain Estates, Secluded & Surrounded By Nature Yet Just Minutes From Downtown Lake Geneva. Quality Built With Numerous Construction & Mechanical Upgrades. Foyer & Great Room w/18' Ceilings, Stone Fireplace + Built-ins. Grand Kitchen w/9' Island, Quartz Counters, Double Oven, 36'' Range & 38 dB Dishwasher. Home Office w/11' Ceilings. Dining/Flex Rm Set Up As Perfect Playrm or 2nd Office. Main Level Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings & Private Deck ~ Master Bath w/10' Vanity, Kohler Heated Whirlpool Tub. Main Level Laundry. Upper Loft + 3 Additional Bedrms. Finished Daylight Lower Level w/Rec Rm, Game Area & 5th Bedrm Or Perfect Home Gym/Theater. Huge 36'X32' Heated Garage w/Lockers. Community Park & Pond.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,195,000
This lovely contemporary home offers something for everyone A private, wooded retreat yet just a short distance to Lake Geneva and Williams Bay. The lake is just down the road with a transferable 28 ft' boat slip and association pier. Enjoy your beautiful in-ground pool or curl up by the fire in the open-concept family room/kitchen. When entertaining, the downstairs rec room offers a fun break-out space for a game of pool or hosting a party with easy walk-out access to the backyard.
5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $4,250,000
For all of the attributes that a home in Fontana might possess, privacy is not typically high on the list. But what if you were in Fontana and you owned a sprawling 19.5 acre wooded lot? What if you were walking distance to the Lake Geneva Yacht Club and to the Abbey Springs golf course, and still immersed in delicious, rare, privacy? 1081 South Lakeshore Drive offers just that. Beyond the entry gate and up the winding driveway you'll find this luxurious residence spanning more than 8000 square feet, built to a most exacting standard by Scherrer Construction. The gardens and pond and tandem bluestone patios are a summertime delight, but the five fireplaces prove this is a home for all seasons. An added bonus is the original Clear Sky Lodge theatre that still graces this magical estate.
5 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $1,350,000
New Construction ranch with walk out lower level. Privacy & wooded back yard next to Conservancy. Open floor plan, split bedrooms with exceptional Primary Suite layout and design. Open kitchen, dining & living space. Large vaulted screen room & deck. Lower level offers large bunk room and plumbed for bar and fireplace. Hiking trails from home to Fontana Lakefront & shore path. Walking distance to restaurants, beach, boat launch & Abbey Harbor.
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $1,395,000
Absolutely spectacular setting of 80' of frontage on Lake Elizabeth! No wake area & tons of wildlife out front! Custom home built with pride! 3 decks & a gazebo! Country size kitchen w/island, oak cabs, Corian c-tops & brkfst bar leads 2 huge open FR w/dbl Frnch dr entry, tons of recessed lighting & great views! Very large DR w/cstm blt-ns! Convenient 1st flr bdrm w/full bath! Gorgs mbdrm w/vaulted clng, sitting area, sep exercise rm & lux bath w/step up whirlpool tub, sep shwr & dual vanities! Convenient lndry in lrg master bedroom closet! The walkout bsmnt is endless w/office, game rm, rec rm, 2 bdrms, full bath & plenty of stg! New roof/gutters '19, leaf guards, zoned heating & cooling & newer well pump! Time to enjoy lake life with plenty of room for the entire family & then some!
8 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $1,999,900
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING PISTAKEE LAKE WATERFRONT HOME AND COACH HOME WITH A LONG LIST OF LUXURY FEATURES /// THE MAIN HOME: 5BD 6.2BTH (7891 SQ FT) + THE COACH HOME: 3BD 2BTH (1500 SQ FT) - OFFERING A 1ST FLOOR BEDROOM + FULL BATH (GREAT FOR ADDITIONAL GUESTS/HOME OFFICE, ETC). MAIN HOUSE: A MAGNIFICENT FIRST-FLOOR LAYOUT FROM THE GRAND FOYER SPIRAL STAIRCASE TO THE 22' VOLUME CEILINGS IN THE SUN-DRENCHED GREAT ROOM, SURROUNDED BY PISTAKEE LAKE WATER VIEWS AND NATURE. ENJOY A CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS THERMADOR APPLIANCES, HARD SURFACE COUNTERS, AND A CUSTOM ISLAND. 5 BEDROOMS 6.2 REMODELED BATHROOMS, 5 CAR GARAGE, 2 LAUNDRY ROOMS, MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS AND PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN OR RELAX. LARGE BRIGHT DINING AREA AND ENTERTAINMENT ROOM. FIRST-FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM ALSO FEATURES VOLUME CEILINGS AND WATER VIEWS, PLUS A HUGE CUSTOM CLOSET AND A LUXURY MASTER BATHROOM ENSUITE REMODELED IN 2021. 2 SECOND-FLOOR AREAS - 1 OVER THE 5-CAR GARAGE IS A MASSIVE BEDROOM WITH A PRIVATE BATH AND A 2ND KITCHEN. THE OTHER AREA OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS EACH WITH ACCESS TO A FULL BATHROOM + SITTING ROOM, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM, AND ACCESS TO STORAGE IN THE ATTIC. ZONED HVAC, GAS GENERATOR, MULTIPLE PRIVATE PIERS, A BOAT HOUSE, AND A CORNER OF LAND FOR YOU TO ENJOY. /// THE COACH HOME IS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED WHICH INCLUDES A HIGH-END KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, ISLAND AND TABLE SPACE, GAS START WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, REMODELED BATHROOMS WITH HIGH-END STONE AND TILE WORK, PLUMBING FIXTURES, AND AMENITIES, NOT TO MENTION A BRICK PAVER PATIO BETWEEN THE COACH HOME AND PISTAKEE LAKE. IT IS PRETTY. // PROPERTY IS SOLD IN AS-IS CONDITION. BOTH PROPERTIES MUST BE SOLD TOGETHER.