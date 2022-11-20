Ice sculptures to return as part of Winterfest activities in 2023

The streets of Lake Geneva will be lined with ice sculptures, once again, during next year's Winterfest.

Representatives from Visit Lake Geneva plan to conduct their fourth annual Downtown Lake Geneva Ice Sculpture Tour, Feb. 2 through Feb. 5, 2023.

The ice sculpture tour includes participating businesses placing an ice sculpture in front of their establishment. The ice sculptures are typically related to the business.

Deanna Goodwin, vice president of marketing, communications and development for Visit Lake Geneva, said the ice sculpture tour coincides with Winterfest, which will be held Feb. 1 through Feb. 5.

Winterfest features the National Snow Sculpting Competition which is held at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park.

"The first year it was sort of a last minute thing, but it was a very popular event, and it was something that would become a companion event to Winterfest and it has grown significantly each year, not only in the number of participating businesses but with the engagement of the visitors," Goodwin said. "We have this companion project and this companion art installation just a few steps away from the Riviera and Flat Iron Park."

Goodwin said the ice sculptures help attract people to Lake Geneva, and visitors enjoy interacting with them. She said the sculptures can remain intact for several weeks depending on the weather.

"If the weather is good these things stay up, and you get day after day and weekend after weekend of more people coming into town and just enjoying it as an added benefit to coming to go shopping or to a restaurant or perhaps another event," Goodwin said. "We promote that. As soon as Winterfest is over, we're giving the daily update of 'are the sculptures still up,' because we get those calls and social media questions all the time."

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved Nov. 14 to award a $10,800 grant to Visit Lake Geneva to help them pay the cost to promote the event and provide funding to businesses that want to participate in the tour.

The sculptures cost about $416 to install, and Visit Lake Geneva plans to provide $216 to businesses that are interested in participating with the businesses paying the rest of the cost.

Goodwin said the goal is to allow businesses that are struggling to participate in an enjoyable activity.

"The marketing is not as much of a concern as it is to get the ice sculptures installed and letting the businesses participate and having something affordable for them," Goodwin said. "Many of them are still struggling from COVID and even more so now with supply shortages, staffing shortages and all kinds of different challenges that our small businesses are facing."

The grant funding will allow about 50 businesses to participate. Goodwin said about 37 businesses participated during the 2022 event and expects more establishments to participate in next year's ice sculpture tour.

Spectators take photos Visitors take photos of an ice sculpture that was featured in the 2022 ice sculpture tour. Visit Lake Geneva plans to conduct the Downtown Lak…

"With the number of businesses that participated and the interest level we had last year and between last year and now, I would say we could get into the mid 40s or higher," she said.

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the Tourism Commission and owner of Clear Water Outdoor, said many people often interact with the ice sculptures that are installed outside of his business.

"Our staff takes pictures, looking out our store, of the people taking pictures with the ice sculptures," Waspi said. "It's unbelievable what these people do. I keep thinking they're going to break one of these things, but so far they haven't. They're hugging it, kissing it and taking pictures."

Zakia Pirzada, Tourism Commission member, said the ice sculpture walk has been an enjoyable activity for Winterfest.

"They are a good addition to Winterfest," Pirzada said. "They're cute. They're small. They're a good addition for Winterfest."

Watch now: Lake Geneva conducts its final farmers market of the season Watch now: Walk through Lake Geneva’s final farmers market of the season The City of Lake Geneva conducted its final farmers market of the season, Oct. 27, in front of Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., and Holy Com…