How to stop it: iPhone 14 technology detects severe car crashes for skiers going down a hill, automatically calls 911 within 20 seconds

The new iPhone 14 has built-in-crash-detection, which has caused the phone to believe skiers going down a hill at a high rate of speed have been in a severe car accident, triggering a call to 911. The Walworth County's Sheriff's Office has received those calls and here's how to fix it.

Did Santa bring you a new iPhone 14? Or did you already own one? If so, please keep reading: The iPhone 14 (and Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra) has a built-in crash-detection feature that automatically calls 911 if you suddenly stop moving.

The technology is intended to detect severe car crashes. However, our 911 Dispatch Center has received several crash-detection calls related to sudden stops or wipe-outs while skiing or sledding at Alpine Valley and Grand Geneva.

Here’s how it works: The new feature has sensors trained on the impact experienced with simulated car crashes. If the sensors think you’ve been in an accident, your iPhone will vibrate, prompt you with an audible alert, and then call 911 if you don’t dismiss it within 20 seconds. When it calls 911, it plays an audio message that alerts authorities you’ve been in a crash along with your location.

If your iPhone is equipped with this crash-detection feature, turn your phone on airplane mode when engaging in high-velocity activities such as skiing, sledding, or operating an ATV/UTV at a high rate of speed.

Alternatively, the crash-detection feature can also be disabled on your iPhone by following these steps:

• Open the Settings app

• Tap Emergency SOS

• Turn off Call After Severe Crash

The Walworth County Sheriff 911 Communications Center will continue to follow Sheriff's Office Policy 9.08 Section III dealing with 911 Open Line and Emergency Calls and our standard operating procedures for Grand Geneva and Alpine Valley 911 hang-ups. Unless we can verify through human contact that there is not a problem, we will assume there is an emergency situation and dispatch the appropriate resources, including notifying Ski Patrol.