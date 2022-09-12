How much rain did Lake Geneva get this weekend, Sept. 11-12

Walworth County received several inches of over the weekend, with the rainfall beginning early Sunday morning.
Fontana-on-the-Lake reportedly received 5.87 inches of rainfall, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Rebecca Hanson. That was from early Sunday, Sept. 11, through early Monday, Sept. 12.
She also noted that east (Walworth, Sharon) of Lake Geneva, the total rainfall accumulated to around 5.13 and Lake Geneva proper totaling 4.79 inches. No flooding was reported.
Hanson said the “hot spots” for the rain was between East Troy and Elkhorn, though no officially inch count was provided.
“Anything today (Sept. 12) is light drizzling, but it’s going to move off,” she said. “We’re not expecting anything significant accumulation wise.”
Watch now: Taco Fest kicks off at the House of Music
Live music at Lake Geneva Taco Fest
Watch now: Walk through Taco Fest
Taco Fest attendees line up at a food truck
Hellfire Hot Sauce sells bottles of their hot sauces
Employees from Elena In-Home Catering prepare to serve hungry customers
Watch now: Live music at Taco Fest
Vendors at Lake Geneva Taco Fest offer a variety of toppings and sauces
Fiiddlesticks on Wheels cook up some food at Taco Fest
Taco Fest-goers gather at the Lake Geneva House of Music to enjoy some food and drinks
Watch now: Preparing taco shells at Taco Fest
Meat cooks on a grill
Chris Ginder of Gindo's Spice of Life displays some of his hot sauces
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department conducted an undercover operation within the village in August and September to identify individuals reportedly seeking to meet prostitutes through online advertisements.