How much rain did Lake Geneva get this weekend, Sept. 11-12

Walworth County received several inches of over the weekend, with the rainfall beginning early Sunday morning.

Fontana-on-the-Lake reportedly received 5.87 inches of rainfall, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Rebecca Hanson. That was from early Sunday, Sept. 11, through early Monday, Sept. 12. 

She also noted that east (Walworth, Sharon) of Lake Geneva, the total rainfall accumulated to around 5.13 and Lake Geneva proper totaling 4.79 inches. No flooding was reported.

Hanson said the “hot spots” for the rain was between East Troy and Elkhorn, though no officially inch count was provided.

“Anything today (Sept. 12) is light drizzling, but it’s going to move off,” she said. “We’re not expecting anything significant accumulation wise.”

