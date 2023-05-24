Marking “a very special day ... to recognize citizenship, work and dedication,” the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club honored 32 Big Foot Union High School Class of 2023 seniors with Rotary Diploma Endorsement Program awards at a May 18 noon recognition luncheon held in their honor at Abbey Springs Country Club in Fontana.

A longstanding tradition for both the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club and Big Foot High School, the club’s Diploma Endorsement Program dates back more than 35 years.

Student honorees enjoyed a linen tablecloth luncheon featuring chicken piccata, roast potatoes, roast asparagus, Caesar salad, dinner rolls with butter, and dessert choices of chocolate chip cookies or two varieties of cheesecake.

Diploma endorsements

Receiving diploma endorsement certificates and special scarlet and grey Rotary honor cords to wear at their upcoming Sunday, June 4 commencement were Emma Ahrens, Chloe Amann, Emily Barth, Alexa Clary, Ciara Connelly, Nicole “Coco” Counter, Gannon Emmerich, Kattie Garlick, Scarlett Georges, Elijah Gerdes, Jameson Gregory, Grace Hanson, Kaylie Hernandez, Clayton Holt, Katherine Kammermeier, Evan Langelund, Ashley Miller, Claire Miller, Maya Morand, Olivia Nordmeyer, Olivia Patek, Evan Penniman, Trent Peterson, Aaron Rowland, Itzel Ruiz Hernandez, Shaelyn Todd, Henry Walters Koerner, Nicole Wardlow, Chloe Weborg, Sydney Wilson and Victoria Zaraza.

Presenting the Rotary recognitions were Geneva Lake West Rotary Club President Phill Klamm, Big Foot Principal Jeremy Andersen, Big Foot Diploma Endorsement Advisor Jill Connley, and retired Big Foot Union High School Principal Michael J. Hinske, past club president and current board member of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club. Hinkske oversees the club’s Diploma Endorsement Program.

“We’re very proud of you,” Klamm told the Rotary Diploma Endorsement Program honorees. “We’re excited to recognize you today.”

Among those in attendance for the program was Big Foot Union High School District Administrator and Rotarian Doug Parker.

“This is, and has always been, a very special event for me, both as a Rotarian, and as a teacher and principal,” Hinske said in his keynote recognition program address to Big Foot honorees. “Today represents one of those special events that are provided to you in recognition of your work at Big Foot. We recognize those of you who have not only excelled in the classroom, but also who have shown habits consistent with being productive members of our society. The Diploma Endorsement Award is not just given to anyone. It is given to those who exemplify the service-related values of Rotary and society in general. This award is unique, as it recognizes other aspects of education and work and not simply grades. Each of you today is being recognized for your efforts above and beyond the awarding of grades. You are being recognized today because you possess those critical skills that society values in its students and workers. You, by your inclusion here today, represent the very best of the graduating senior class.”

Hinke noted that the Diploma Endorsement Program honorees had been evaluated since their freshman year by teachers “on skills consistent with being a productive worker and member of society” including effort, attitude, responsibility, cooperative work skills and quality of work

“As adults, community members and Rotarians, we recognize the importance of these skills in the development of future leaders of our communities and country,” Hinske said, noting the graduating senior Diploma Award Program honorees have “exemplified the ideals of the school and our community.”

In his address, Hinske stressed the values of Rotary International, as embodied in its foundational Four-Way Test — Is it the truth? Is if fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

“These values, we believe, are central to the betterment of our society and communities,” Hinske said. “As you move forward in your lives, we as Rotarians hope that you think back to your experiences in high school and here today and ask yourself the four questions from the Four-Way Test ... We, as Rotarians, believe that by your outstanding accomplishments as students and citizens that you will take your lessons learned and apply them to the remainder of your life. I, and all of our Rotarians, congratulate you on your record of accomplishments and offer our best wishes for a successful future.”

About Rotary

Based in Evanston, Ill. in north suburban Chicago, Rotary International, founded in 1905, encompasses more than 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs around the world. Rotary is a humanitarian service organization bringing together business and professional leaders to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world.

For more information, visit https://www.rotary.org.

Information about the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club is available at https://rotary6270.org/clubinfo/geneva-lake-west-rotary or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GLWRClub/.

