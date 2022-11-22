'Honoring all who served' - Walworth Elementary hosts Veterans Day observance

Acknowledging the service of local veterans to their country, students and staff at Grades PreK-8 Walworth Elementary School — Walworth Joint School District No. 1 — hosted its solemn and patriotic annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11.

A crowd estimated at 600 was on hand including 470 students, 70 staff and 16 area veterans. Students in Keri Cruz’s first and second grade classes gave handmade American flag lanyards to attending veterans as gifts.

The Nov. 11 program was the school’s first in-person Veterans Day observance since November 2019. Recorded virtual Veterans Day ceremonies were held in 2020 and 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the posting of the colors by local veterans Peter Kahl and Hank Peters, Walworth Elementary Principal Caitlin Dowden gave the program’s general welcome address.

“A heartfelt welcome to the veterans and families of veterans in attendance here today,” Dowden said, “Staff and students, thank you for the time and effort you have put in to make this event special.”

Walworth Elementary seventh-grader Franchezka Hardt, Middle School Student Council president, gave the student welcome.

“I welcome all honored veterans, community members, staff and students to the 2022 Veterans Day program,” Hardt said. “Through this program, the students of Walworth School gained a much better understanding of veterans who fought, and are fighting, to preserve our country and our freedom. As a student body, we join all Americans around the state to recognize and honor veterans. It is so important for all of us to know the veterans, not only in the Walworth community, but everywhere, and thank them for their service ... We celebrate you if you are serving or have served. We also thank and honor our heroes that have died in combat or who were lost in action. I encourage you to do anything to make Veterans Day special. Show our veterans how much you care. Thank you, veterans, for the great example you have set for us. Happy Veterans Day!”

Third-graders Mia Dowden, Grace Lovell and Harper Raskin led those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Sixth-grader Annalina Schultz provided a brief history of the U.S. National Anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which traces its roots to Francis Scott Key’s 1814 poem “The Defense of Fort M’Henry,” written after Key observed the unsuccessful Sept. 14, 1814 British siege of Maryland’s Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. Later set to the music of John Stafford Smith’s popular English drinking song “To Anacreon in Heaven,” the later renamed “Star-Spangled Banner” was first recognized for official use by the U.S. Navy in 1889 and adopted as the U.S. National Anthem by joint resolution of the U.S Congress in 1931, signed into law by President Herbert Hoover.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” was sung by students Nora Nickels, Ella Resendez, August Palmquist, Sandra Moreno, Natalie Roehl, Jason Simon, Kaiya Reed and Brayan Nova, as well as staff members Cathy Boldger, junior kindergarten teacher; school counselor Lee Knoble-Janney; middle school science teacher Michelle Schauf; business office clerk Brenda Wenger; technology coordinator Todd Gauger; and general and vocal music teacher Sherry Weis.

Fourth-graders Auriella Kreinz and Easton Koplitz shared the background of the creation of the Veterans Day National Committee’s selected 2022 commemorative Veterans Day poster, “Honoring All Who Served.”

The poster, used for the official Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., outside Washington, D.C., is a collaborative effort of the Veterans Day National Committee and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and illustrates the rich history of the nation’s servicemen and servicewomen.

“The poster reflects our pride and patriotism, including our veterans,” Kreinz and Koplitz observed. “The theme for Veterans Day 2022 is honor. Veterans are proud of their military service in defending our nation. Honor reflects the military’s values and tradition of answering the call to duty. There is a distinct honor in serving our flag, to protect lives and preserve the Constitution of the United States of America.”

Schultz provided an introduction to the history behind the patriotic song “America the Beautiful,” written as a poem originally titled “Pike’s Peak” in 1895 by Colorado College English professor Katharine Lee Bates, and later set music composed in 1882 by church organist and choirmaster Samuel A. Ward of Grace Episcopal Church in Newark, N.J.

“The two never met,” Schultz said, noting “the combination of Ward’s melody and Bates’ lyrics” came together as the re-titled “America the Beautiful” in 1910. The song still remains one of the nation’s most popular patriotic songs.

“America the Beautiful” was then played by the eighth-grade band under the direction of Walworth Elementary School instrumental music teacher Stacey Zwirlein.

A history of the nation’s military branches — land service branch U.S. Army, 1775; maritime service branch U.S. Navy, 1794; air service branch U.S. Air Force, 1907; maritime land force service branch U.S. Marines, 1834; and maritime safety, security, search-and-rescue and stewardship branch U.S. Coast Guard, 1790 — were provided by students Kaytlyn Miller, Kylie Dowden, Sarah Krusinski Kaitlin DePriest, Axel Reyes, Allison Koepke, Courtney Roehl, Xander Hajewski, Riley Resendez, Aidan Alexander, Caleb Cruz, Angel Garcia, Leilani Nunez, Braxton Soberg, Maddox Waswo, Jaelynn Meade, Randi Lange and Nalaya Simon.

In the presentation, it was noted that 1,195,069 Americans currently serve on active duty in the U.S. military — 426,624 in the Army, 306,272 in the Navy, 275,298 in the Air Force, 147,846 in the Marines and 39,029 in the Coast Guard.

Students Aiden Clary and Tyler Weeks facilitated the introduction of the 16 veterans attending the school’s 2022 Veterans Day program.

Schultz provided a history of prolific composer, songwriter and lyricist Irvin Berlin’s 1918 American patriotic song “God Bless America,” most famously sung by popular American contralto Kate Smith, particularly as a World War II national unity song.

Under the direction of Weis, fourth-graders in the classes of Jennifer Koplitz and Jill Trosclair sang “God Bless America.”

Outside Walworth Elementary School, a ceremonial gun salute was performed by four members of Walworth-based Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102, which serves Walworth, Fontana and Williams Bay.

Performing the gun salute were Post Commander Nathan Bond of Williams Bay, Post Chaplain Cliff Erkfitz of Walworth, Post Adjutant Peter Kahl of Walworth, and Post Service Officer Mike Long of Walworth. The gun salute was led by Kahl, a U.S. Navy veteran.

The gun salute was followed by the playing of Union Army General Daniel Butterfield’s July 1962 Civil War era military bugle call “Taps,” played by Zwirlein and eighth-grader Juan Leon.

“Thank you staff, students and community members for your attendance today,” Downden said in closing out Walworth Elementary’s 2022 Veterans Day program. “A special thank you to [main office secretary] Mrs. [Eileen] Coleman for organizing this event, Emily Wiedenhoeft for greeting and seating our veterans, and Mrs. Weis and Mrs. Zwirlein for directing the music. A very special and heartfelt thank you to our veterans, and the families of veterans, for spending part of your day with us.”

The school cafeteria staff hosted a post-program cookie and coffee reception. where school newspaper club reporters interviewed veterans.