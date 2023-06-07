Heading toward its 136th summer of providing outdoor summer camp experiences for urban youth at Holiday Home Camp and the Outdoor Wisconsin Leadership School, the Williams Bay-based nonprofit Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association will be holding its popular annual fundraising gala this Saturday.

“We invite you to join us for our annual gala on June 10, this coming Saturday,” said Brad Cripe,the 10-year executive director of the Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association. “There’s dancing, there’s games, there’s a silent auction, there’s going to be a dinner, an open bar. It’ll be an amazing time had by all. It’s going to be the first party of the summer and you won’t forget it.”

Proceeds from the gala help support youth-focused Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association programs in Williams Bay including Holiday Home Camp and OWLS, providing campership and scholarship opportunites that allow over 700 low income campers from underserved communities in Walworth County and the Chicagoland, Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Rockford areas to attend holiday home camp and get mentorship and leadership opportunities.

“They discover some things about themselves, they discover some things about each other, and they build community out here at Holiday Home Camp,” Cripe said of campers.

The gala, which annually draws 150-200 attendees from southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois, surrounding Midwestern states and as far afield ast Arizona and California, is featuring a 2023 theme of “Let’s Grow Together.”

The volunteer-run gala will begin at 5 p.m. in the Friends Pavilion at Holiday Home Camp, 100 Holiday Home Camp Rd. in Williams Bay. Tickets are $150 per person. Food will be catered by Williams Bay-based Lake Life Catering, part of Pier 290 and Gage Marine.

Founded in 1887 and headquartered at historic Founder’s Hall, Holiday Home Camp sits on approximately 30 scenic wooded acres bordering Geneva Lake and George Williams College.

“We’ve been out here 136 years and we’re the oldest accredited camp that still operates in its original location,” Cripe said. “We’re seen about 45,000 little feet running through here throughout the years and we look forward to having you join us, not only in our gala, but join us in our volunteer opportunities, be part of our family and be part of our community.”

Learn more

For more information on the Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association, Holiday Home Camp, the Outdoor Wisconsin Leadership School (OWLS) and Holiday Home Camp’s annual fundraising gala, including sponsorship opportunities and online registration, visit www.lakegenevafreshair.com or call 262-245-5161.

Holiday Home Camp, an accredited member of the American Camp Assocation, is located at 100 Holiday Home Camp Rd. in Williams Bay, off North Lakeshore Drive and State Hwy. 67.

In 135 Photos: Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, Williams Bay Kishwauketoe Bumble Bee Feeds on White Snakeroot Kishwauketoe Honey Bee Feeds on White Snakeroot Kishwauketoe Bittersweet Nightshade Kishwauketoe Blue Vervain Kishwauketoe Boneset Brown Eyed Susan coneflower blooms at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy Kishwauketoe Bull Thistle Kishwauketoe Calico Aster Kishwauketoe Canada Goldenrod Geneva Lake Conservancy Cardinal Flower Lobelia Kishwauketoe Climbing False Buckwheat Kishwauketoe Chicago & Northwestern Railroad Mile Post Kishwauketoe Railroad Spur Trail On Old Chicago & Northwestern Railway Right-Of-Way Kishwauketoe Common Milkweed Kishwauketoe Devil's Beggarticks Kishwauketoe Evening Primrose Kishwauketoe Hymenochaetaceae Fungi Kishwauketoe Giant Ragweed Kishwauketoe Giant Sunflower Geneva Lake Conservancy Sneezeweed Geneva Lake Conservancy Wetland Boardwalk Geneva Lake Conservancy Cardinal Flower Geneva Lake Conservancy Wetland Kishwauketoe Gray Dogwood Kishwauketoe Great Blue Lobelia 2 Kishwauketoe Great Blue Lobelia Kishwauketoe Guelder-rose (European Cranberry Bush) Kishwauketoe Harris Creek at Geneva Lake Kishwauketoe Hedge Bindweed (Wild Morning Glory, Granny-pop-out-of-bed) Geneva Lake Conservancy Hymenochaetaceae Fungi Kishwauketoe Ladies Thumb Kishwauketoe Main Entrance, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay Kishwauketoe Missouri Ironweed Kishwauketoe Motherwort Kishwauketoe Orange Jewelweed Kishwauketoe New England Aster Kishwauketoe Ninebark Kishwauketoe Obedient Plant (Lionshearts) Kishwauketoe Orange Jewelweed Close-up Kishwauketoe Oriental Ladies Thumb Kishwauketoe Pale Indian Plaintain Kishwauketoe Panicled Aster Kishwauketoe Prairie Dock Kishwauketoe Railroad Spur Trail Bridge at Harris Creek Chicago & Northwestern Railway remnant railroad trestle bridge supports Kishwauketoe Riverbank Grape Kishwauketoe Scenic View from Railroad Spur Trail Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy sign and Thomas B. Johnson Bridge, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay Kishwauketoe Soapwort Southwick Creek empties into Geneva Lake Kishwauketoe Southwick Creek Trail 2 Kishwauketoe Southwick Creek Trail Kishwauketoe Southwick Creek Kishwauketoe Spotted Joe-pyeweed Kishwauketoe Stiff Goldenrod Kishwauketoe summer intern Joel Myers performs boardwalk repairs Kishwauketoe Velvetleaf (Indian Mallow).jpg View from observation tower toward Geneva Lake at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy Kishwauketoe Observation Tower Kishwauketoe Virgin's Bower Clematis Wetland Boardwalk off Railroad Spur Trail Kishwauketoe Wetland Off Railroad Spur Trail Kishwauketoe White Snakeroot Kishwauketoe Wild Bergamot Kishwauketoe Wild Campion Kishwauketoe Wild Cucumber Kishwauketo Bridge Over Southwick Creek Kishwauketo Nature Conservancy founder and chairman Harold Friestad Kishwauketoe American Elder Kishwauketoe American Elm Kishwauketoe American Pokeweed Kishwauketoe Bee Feeds on Common Chicory Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy Site Director Jennifer Yunker Kishwauketoe Blue Vervain Kishwauketoe - Broadleaf Cattail Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Bur Oak (Mossy-Cup Oak) Kishwauketoe - Calico Aster Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Chinquapin Oak.jpg Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Common Buttonbush Kishwauketoe - Common Crownvetch Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Common Hackberry Kishwauketoe - Evening Primrose Kishwauketoe - Grass Leaved Goldenrod Kishwauketoe - Indian Hemp Dogbane Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Kentucky Coffee Tree Kishwauketoe Arboretum sign Kishwauketoe - New England Aster Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Northern Catalpa.jpg Kishwauketoe - Late afternoon Observation Tower view looking toward Geneva Lake Kishwauketoe - Orange Jewelwood closeup view Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Paradise Apple.jpg Kishwauketoe - Scenic view of Southwick Creek with flowering Boneset and Brown-Eyed Susan Kishwauketoe Smooth Sumac.jpg Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Southern Crab Apple Kishwauketoe Southwick Creek at Geneva Lake Kishwauketoe Southwick Creek late afternoon view Kishwauketoe Southwick Creek early evening view Geneva Lake Conservancy/Helen Rohner Children's Fishing Park - sunning turtle in wetland Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Sycamore Kishwauketoe Virginia Creeper vine Kishwauketoe Wild Black Raspberry Kishwauketoe Wild Carrot (Queen Anne's Lace) Kishwauketoe - Arrowleaf Ragwort Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Bitternut Hickory Kishwauketoe - Wild Cucumber Kishwauketoe - Williams Bay School Bur Oak "wish tree" Arbor Day project Kishwauketoe - American Burnweed (Fireweed, Pilewort, White Fireweed, Eastern Burnweed, Butterweed) Kishwauketoe - American Groundnut (Potato Bean, Cinnamon Vine, Indian Potato, Hopniss) Kishwauketoe - Bee feeding on Joe-pyeweed Kishwauketoe - Blue Vervain Kishwauketoe - Boneset (Feverwort, Sweating Plant, March Sage, Wild Sage) Kishwauketoe - Canada Goldenrod Kishwauketoe - Cup Plant Kishwauketoe - Cutleaf Coneflower (Green-headed Coneflower, Wild Garden Glow, Thimbleweed) Kishwauketoe - Devil's Beggarsticks Kishwauketoe - Evening Primrose Geneva Lake Conservancy/Helen Rohner Children's Fishing Park, 159 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67), Williams Bay Kishwauketoe - Great Blue Lobelia (Blue Cardinal Flower, Great Lobelia, Big Blue Lobelia, Blue Lobelia) Kishwauketoe - Green Ash Kishwauketoe - Guelder-rose (European Cranberry) Kishwauketoe - Hedge Bindweed (Wild Morning Glory or Granny-pop-out-of-bed) Kishwauketoe - Wetland scene near Geneva Lake Kishwauketoe - Wetland view near Geneva Lake Kishwauketoe - Main wetland boardwalk near Geneva Lake Kishwauketoe - Missouri Ironweed Kishwauketoe - Purple Loosestrife Kishwauketoe - Red Osier Dogwood Kishwauketoe - Riverbank Grape Kishwauketoe - Silky Dogwood Kishwauketoe - Southwick Creek mid-afternoon view Kishwauketoe - Spotted Joe-pyeweed Kishwauketoe - Spotted Water Hemlock Kishwauketoe - Tall Beggarsticks (Big Devils Beggarsticks, Common Beggarsticks, Tall Bur-Marigold) Kishwauketoe - Virgin's Bower Clematis (Woodbine, Italian Clematis, Devil's Darning Needles, Devil's Hari, Wild Hops, Love Vine) Kishwauketoe - Virgin's Bower Clematis