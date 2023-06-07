Heading toward its 136th summer of providing outdoor summer camp experiences for urban youth at Holiday Home Camp and the Outdoor Wisconsin Leadership School, the Williams Bay-based nonprofit Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association will be holding its popular annual fundraising gala this Saturday.
“We invite you to join us for our annual gala on June 10, this coming Saturday,” said Brad Cripe,the 10-year executive director of the Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association. “There’s dancing, there’s games, there’s a silent auction, there’s going to be a dinner, an open bar. It’ll be an amazing time had by all. It’s going to be the first party of the summer and you won’t forget it.”
Proceeds from the gala help support youth-focused Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association programs in Williams Bay including Holiday Home Camp and OWLS, providing campership and scholarship opportunites that allow over 700 low income campers from underserved communities in Walworth County and the Chicagoland, Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Rockford areas to attend holiday home camp and get mentorship and leadership opportunities.
“They discover some things about themselves, they discover some things about each other, and they build community out here at Holiday Home Camp,” Cripe said of campers.
The gala, which annually draws 150-200 attendees from southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois, surrounding Midwestern states and as far afield ast Arizona and California, is featuring a 2023 theme of “Let’s Grow Together.”
The volunteer-run gala will begin at 5 p.m. in the Friends Pavilion at Holiday Home Camp, 100 Holiday Home Camp Rd. in Williams Bay. Tickets are $150 per person. Food will be catered by Williams Bay-based Lake Life Catering, part of Pier 290 and Gage Marine.
Founded in 1887 and headquartered at historic Founder’s Hall, Holiday Home Camp sits on approximately 30 scenic wooded acres bordering Geneva Lake and George Williams College.
“We’ve been out here 136 years and we’re the oldest accredited camp that still operates in its original location,” Cripe said. “We’re seen about 45,000 little feet running through here throughout the years and we look forward to having you join us, not only in our gala, but join us in our volunteer opportunities, be part of our family and be part of our community.”
Learn more
For more information on the Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association, Holiday Home Camp, the Outdoor Wisconsin Leadership School (OWLS) and Holiday Home Camp’s annual fundraising gala, including sponsorship opportunities and online registration, visit www.lakegenevafreshair.com or call 262-245-5161.
Holiday Home Camp, an accredited member of the American Camp Assocation, is located at 100 Holiday Home Camp Rd. in Williams Bay, off North Lakeshore Drive and State Hwy. 67.
