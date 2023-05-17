Who doesn’t love eating bacon — even in the rain?

More than 3,000 regional visitors braved the weather last weekend, bookended by Friday and Sunday rains, following their noses to the tantalizing bacon-scented aroma rising from Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva, host site for the third annual Lake Geneva Bacon Fest.

The rain-or-shine event was sponsored by the Lake Geneva Regional News, Exterior Pros, Bruno’s Liquors, the City of Lake Geneva Tourism Commission, Amplified Wisconsin and Pat’s Services, Inc.

“The event went really, really well,” said Bacon Fest Coordinator and Certified Meeting Planner Tracey Bockhop, President and CEO of Verona-based event management and corporate meeting planing company Meet Meetings, LLC. “Everyone really enjoyed the bands and the food vendors. It was a good mix of selections for everyone. Two food vendors sold out of food.

Overall, the event was a huge success. If the weather would have been more cooperative, I think this would’ve been the best year they ever had.”

The May 12-14 Bacon Fest celebration, expanded to three days this year, featured a variety of unique bacon- and pork-infused culinary creations, live music and other attractions at picturesque Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Ave., overlooking scenic Geneva Lake.

A variety of offerings

Food vendors at the 2023 Bacon Fest included American Made BBQ, Da Local Boy, Fork N’ Fry, The Lumpia Lady, The Peanut Butter Pig, Sweet Caroline Roasted Corn & Snack Bar, The Baker House, Elena In Home Catering LLC, Jammin-Concessions, Loco Sno, Smilin’ Dogs Hot Dogs & More, Uyghur Grill LLC, Chocolate Moonshine, Flip’s Mini Donuts LLC, Lake Geneva Pie Co., MM&E BBQ, Smokie Boyz BBQ and WI Style BBQ.

“You’re right on the lake, beautiful town, everybody’s enjoying themselves and bacon, bacon, bacon,” said charter third-year Bacon Fest food vendor Jim Felsenthal, co-owner of Des Plaines, Ill.-based Smilin’ Dawgs. “The more I make bacon, the more they eat it. I love this place. You put bacon on it, everybody comes. It’s a great time. Everybody comes out, havin’ fun. That’s what it’s all about. The more, the merrier.”

Felsenthal’s best seller this year was a new creation — pretzels topped with bacon, jalapeño peppers and cheddar cheese sauce..

“It’ll warm ya up,” he said.

Another charter Bacon Fest food vendor was Waukegan, Ill.-based Jammin’ Concessions, whose bacon-infused cheese curds with ranch dipping sauce was a popular seller.

“Bacon is such a versatile ingredient,” noted co-owner Peter Pucillo. “It can be used to add flavor to almost any dish that’s out there. You can do bacon with mac and cheese, you have people doing bacon with hot dogs. You can do bacon with egg rolls. You can do bacon with just about anything there is out there because bacon makes everything better.”

Pucillo enjoys the festive Bacon Fest atmosphere.

“I enjoy the people,” he said. “I enjoy the people coming up, receiving their food and getting very happy and excited about it. Everybody that comes to the festival is in a good mood to begin with. Everybody’s happy, everybody’s doing what they love. Come hungry, leave happy.”

Pucillo took the weekend’s occasionally rainy weather in stride, noting it comes part-and-parcel with vending at outdoor festivals.

“Inclement weather definitely is not your friend, but you get people that are diehards and come out regardless of the weather and that just makes it that much better — putting a smile on people’s faces and everybody’s happy,” he said. “ I try not to let the weather get to me too much because it’s part of the game when you do business like this.”

Jeff Mrnak, of Racine-based MM&E BBQ, a mobile food vendor serving area festivals and farmers markets, was a returning second-year Bacon Fest vendor.

Mrnak said he and his staff looks forward to the culinary creativity involved in bringing a “bacon-heavy menu” to “put the bacon in Bacon Fest.”

“It’s a fun adventure because we get to do stuff we don’t normally do,” he noted. “We actually house-cure all of our own bacon and make different twists on all our items — bacon on a stick, our bacon-wrapped jalapeno Texas Twinkies, bacon-cured pulled pork, bacon-cured brisket. Everything’s got some sort of element of bacon infused into it. It’s fun because it’s a little bit different of a tempo from what we normally do.”

Mrnak took the challenges posed by the weekend weather in stride.

“It’s very challenging, but we’ve got a good, strong team with us,” he said. “It changes the tempo, changes how we set up. The smoker runs differently in the rain and the wet. It’s definitely challenging. Yesterday (Friday) we were fighting with the rain. Today (Saturday) we’ve been kinda fighting with the wind a little bit. It changes all the dynamics of the smoker, so it’s a lot of tweaking as you go.”

Among the local food vendors at the 2023 Bacon Fest was Lake Geneva-based Elena In Home Catering, LLC, sponsored by Isotropic Networks.

“We’re very happy to be part of this event,” said Executive Chef Abel Rosas. “We like to be a part of the community. To be here is fun because we see our friends. We can see our community come in and other people from other towns. We’re so happy. We cannot be more thankful to be here, having a fun day. We love to make bacon. We like to share food with our neighbors. We like to make friends and be part of this community. Every event you collect new friends, which is nice.”

Anong the offerings served up by Elena’s In Home Catering included rosemary-smoked candied bacon, applewood smoked bacon, and new menu item tacos de carnitas — slow-cooked pork shoulder, guaca salsa, manzano pepper, red onion slaw, garden salsa chicharron, micro cilantro. lime, corn tortilla and a tri-color radish garnish.

Retail and other vendors at Bacon Fest included Capital Vacations, Gindo’s Spice of Life, Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, Corpsice, Glas All Naturals, Waterford Bee Coompany, Exterior Pros and Mid-City Grill.

A portion of the beverage sales at the Lake Geneva Bacon Fest bar, sponsored by Bruno’s Liquors of Lake Geneva, benefitted the Elkhorn-based nonprofit Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank, which monthly serves about 500 families encompassing approximately 2,100 individuals.

“This is wonderful opportunity, one of our largest fundraisers of the year,” said Dee Haines, executive director of the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank. “It’s so valuable. We’ve had an increase in the families that we’re serving each week, it’s gone up at least 20% the last two months. These funds are so needed. This donation money is so very, very helpful. It all goes for a good cause.”

Some three dozen pantry volunteers helped staff the Bacon Fest bar over the course of the 3-day festival, serving up beer, seltzer, wine, soda and water to Bacon Fest attendees.

Live music at Bacon Fest at the Bertil and Ulla Brunk Performance Pavilion at Flat Iron Park included Jonny Lyons & The Pride, Hillbilly Rockstarz, Indigo Canyon, the Lara Bell Band, the Karen Shook Trio and Miles Over Mountains.

“It’s a beautiful day with a lovely park, a great view of the lake, and we’re just trying to celebrate music and bacon, two of the finest things about America,” said Kenosha resident Michelle Warnecke, bass player and vocalist with Saturday afternoon main stage funk, soul and jam headliner “Indigo Canyon.” “We’re excited to be here.”

Good reviews

Among the familiar faces at Bacon Fest was that of charter three-year Bacon Fest attendee Bobby Zaloudek of Chicago, who annually cuts an unforgettable sight as “The Bacon Guy” in his bacon strip costume.

“They keep adding more and more menus, bringing vendors in, so I gotta keep on trying ‘em,” he said of his annual attendance at Lake Geneva Bacon Fest. “The bacon cheese curds are one of my favorites here. A little while ago, I had the bacon hot dog also. I’m going to try the lumpia. That’s something new I saw this year. I’d like to try that. And the brisket I’m actually looking at.”

Beyond the food, Zaloudek also enjoys the bacon fest vibe.

“It’s relaxing, it’s a good atmosphere,” he noted. “Good music. Good food. Good friends. It’s just a good time — a mini vacation.

Among the first-time visitors to Bacon Fest were Adam Korbilas and Nicole Pettit of Carol Stream, Ill., who were brousing the bacon-infused sweets offered by Jim Pasternak of Kenosha, owner-operator of Chocolate Moonshine Co. — chocolate-covered bacon strips, bourbon bacon fudge, chocolate bacon fudge, chipotle bacon fudge and maple bacon fudge.

“I think it’s awesome,” Korbilas said. “A lot of good food, good atmosphere.”

Added Pettit, “I love it. Lots and lots and lots of bacon. Great atmosphere, wonderful people. Everything’s delicious, especially the fudge here. It’s very, very good.”

Why make the 125-mile round trip drive to Lake Geneva on a cool, overcast Saturday afternoon?

“Bacon,” Korbilas said. “Bacon. That’s it. I love bacon. I enjoy everything about it. It’s a happy food.”

Chocolate Moonshine Co. wasalso new to Bacon Fest, offering samples and sales of 22 varieties of fudge including four bacon-infused fudge flavors, the most popular seller being the maple bacon fudge.

“We’re so happy to get our product out here and we’re just getting great feedback from everybody that’s tried our product,” Pasternak said. “I think Bacon Fest is great. Yesterday (Friday) was a little bummer because of the rain, of course, but with no rain today and everybody coming out, it’s great, absolutely.”

The nation’s bacon craze, dating to the late 1990s and spurring the launch of bacon-centric events like Lake Geneva Bacon Fest, is still going strong and shows no signs of waning — and with good reason according to Pasternak.

“Eveybody just loves bacon,” he said. “You can use it in so many different ways. Probably ten years ago you wouldn’t think of pairing bacon and fudge — big question mark — but now there’s so many different bacon-inspired recipes out there. It (Bacon Fest) is a great opportunity to showcase our product.”

28 photos from Lake Geneva's second annual Bacon Fest