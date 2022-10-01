History column: Quinn tackles 10 more questions about Lake Geneva's history

Readers’ responses to my previous column, “Twenty Questions About Lake Geneva’s History,” have been quite positive. Several readers noted that the questions that I posed were ones that they always wanted to ask and that the answers to those questions filled in many blanks in their knowledge of Lake Geneva’s history. Consequently I have decided to write another column in which I pose 10 more questions regarding Lake Geneva’s history and provide the answers to those questions.

Question 1: Is Dr. Philip Maxwell, one of the seven founders of Geneva, who is buried in Pioneer Cemetery, any relation to the Maxwell for whom the famous Maxwell Street in Chicago is named?

Answer: Yes. Dr. Philip Maxwell is the Maxwell for whom Maxwell Street in Chicago is named. He was a well-known physician and businessman in the small village of Chicago in 1833 before he became one of the seven founders of Geneva.

Question 2: The house of one of the seven founders of Geneva still exists. Who was he and where is his house located?

Answer: The person is Dr. Philip Maxwell and his house still exists on the north side of Baker Street just west of Wells Street. It is today called the Maxwell Mansion.

Question 3: Only one of the seven founders of Geneva never lived in the Geneva area. Nonetheless, a street in Lake Geneva is named after him. Who is he?

Answer: George Campbell. He lived and died in Chicago. Campbell Street in Lake Geneva is named after him.

Question 4: Andrew Ferguson, Harrison Rich, and E.D. Phillips were the real estate entrepreneurs who developed the first three additions to Geneva during the 1850s. What were the names of the two real estate entrepreneurs who developed the first “modern,” i.e. 20th century, additions to Lake Geneva during the 1940s and 1950s?

Answer: The real estate entrepreneurs who developed the Manor subdivision and the Sturwood subdivision were William F. Trinke and Clarke Habecker. William F. Trinke, a World War I veteran, a future state senator, and a leader of the Wisconsin American Legion, developed the Manor and many other subdivisions in the area, including the Geneva Bay Estates and the Trinke Estates. Clarke Habecker, the co-owner of the Habecker and Derrick Funeral Home that was located on the west side of the 200 block of Center Street, where a new building is being constructed today, developed the Sturwood subdivision. Today, Clarke Habecker’s house is occupied by the Sabai Sabai Thai restaurant.

Question 5: Who was the Sturwood subdivision west of Elmwood Avenue and north of Main Street named after?

Answer: The Sturwood subdivision is named after Buckingham Sturges, one of the three wealthy Chicago brothers who had estates on the shores of Geneva Lake. His brothers were George Sturges and Shelton Sturges. Buckingham Sturges originally owned the property upon which the Sturwood subdivision was built. His mansion still exists in Sturwood.

Question 6: The Columbian Addition to Lake Geneva was platted in 1893 and named after the famous Columbian Exposition World’s Fair, held in Chicago in 1893. The Columbian Addition encompassed the area north of the Pioneer Cemetery between Madison and Clover streets and included Park Row and Pleasant streets. However, only a relatively few houses were built in the Columbian Addition until the 1920s. Why was this the case?

Answer: The financial Depression of 1893 devastated the United States and its effects lingered until after World War I, thereby slowing the number of houses being built in the Columbian Addition until the 1920s.

Question 7: Why is Maple Park one of two public squares designed by the Irish-born surveyor Thomas McKaig — the other public square being today’s Seminary Park — in his plat of Geneva called Maple Park?

Answer: In 1886, the city of Lake Geneva decided to name its parks after trees. Today’s Flat Iron Park was once called Willow Park, Library Park was once called Elm Park, and Seminary Park was once called Oak Park. Today only Maple Park is named after a tree.

Question 8: The football field that once existed east of Sage Street at the foot of Dodge Street upon which the Lake Geneva High School — and, for a few years, Badger High School — football teams played its games was called Dunn Field. Who was it named after?

Answer: It was named after the mayor of Lake Geneva, Mayor Edward Dunn, who was killed in a car crash on Highway 50 near Kenosha. Edward Dunn had been the co-founder with his brother-in-law, H.G. Douglass, of the Dunn Lumber Company. Edward Dunn’s great, great, great grandson, Tim Dunn, is today a Lake Geneva alderman.

Question 9: Lake Geneva’s most iconic building, the Riviera, was built in 1932. Why was it called the Riviera?

Answer: After the Riviera was built, a contest was build to select a name for the new building. The winner of the contest submitted the name Riviera. The winner of the contest was Mrs. Hobart Smith.

Question 10: Today Lake Geneva has three water towers — one on Dodge Street on the west side of the city, one just east of Highway H on the south side of the city, and one on the north side of the city at the end of Williams Street. During most of its history, Lake Geneva had only one water tower. Where was it located?

Answer: On Catholic Hill, just south of Main Street.