History column: Quinn answers 20 commonly asked questions about Geneva Lake area history

1. Why was the name of the village of Geneva changed to Lake Geneva in 1882?

Answer: The U.S Post Office changed the postal name of Geneva to Lake Geneva to prevent mail for Geneva being mistakenly sent to Geneva, Illinois.

2. Why did the University of Chicago build an astronomical observatory, Yerkes Observatory, in Williams Bay rather than on or near the University of Chicago campus?

Answer: All of the light in Chicago interfered with a clear view of the sky while darkness prevailed at night in Williams Bay.

3. What was located in the area in which the former Hillmoor Golf course was built?

Answer: It was John Quinn’s farm. John Quinn was one of my relatives.

4. Who created the plat of the village of Geneva?

Answer: The Irish-born surveyor Thomas McKaig.

5. In what year did the first train from Chicago arrive in Geneva?

Answer: 1857. The railroad stopped running two years later in 1859 because of bad track and did not resume running again until 1871.

6. How many founders of the village of Geneva were there?

Answer: There were seven founders — two sets of brothers, Robert Wells Warren and Greenleaf Warren; Dr. Philip Maxwell and Col. James Maxwell; and Andrew Ferguson, Lewis Goodsell and George Campbell.

7. How many of the seven founders are buried in the Pioneer Cemetery?

Answer: Two. Dr. Philip Maxwell and Lewis Goodsell.

8. In what year was Pioneer Cemetery established?

Answer: 1837.

9. In what year was the village of Geneva formally established?

Answer: 1844.

10. What was the first Geneva unit to serve in the Union Army after the Civil War began in 1861?

Answer: The “Geneva Independents,” a Geneva militia unit which became a company in the 4th Wisconsin Infantry Regiment. The 4th Wisconsin was involved in combat in the Peninsular Campaign in Virginia and then went by ship to Louisiana where it fought in the battle of Port Hudson on the Mississippi River where many of its members were killed, including soldiers from Geneva. Some of these soldiers are buried in the U.S. National Cemetery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 4th Wisconsin Infantry Regiment was reorganized as the 4th Wisconsin Cavalry Regiment.

11. Who were the first wealthy Chicagoans to purchase land on the shores of Geneva Lake upon which they built summer mansions?

Answer: The three Sturges brothers — George, Shelton, and Buckingham Sturges.

12. In what year was the Oak Hill Cemetery opened?

Answer: 1880. The Pioneer Cemetery was becoming full, hence the village of Geneva needed a new cemetery. About 45 bodies in the Pioneer Cemetery were disinterred and, with their

tombstones, moved to the Oak Hill Cemetery.

13. In what year did the village of Geneva become the city of Lake Geneva?

Answer: 1886.

14. In what year was the Riviera constructed?

Answer: 1932.

15. In which year did Badger High School open?

Answer: 1958.

16. The original boundaries of the village of Geneva were Maxwell Street on the west, Sage Street on the east, North Street on the north and the lakefront on the south, with a “tail” extending to include today’s Baker and Campbell streets. What were the first additions to the original village of Geneva?

Answer: The “Andrew Ferguson” addition, the “Harrison Rich” addition, and the “Erasmus Darwin-Phillips” addition. These additions included the land between today’s Madison and Center streets, north of North Street, and the land on “Catholic Hill” south of Main Street.

17. When Thomas McKaig laid out the original plat of Geneva he included two “public squares.” What were they?

Answer: Today’s Maple Park and Seminary Park.

18. Today, the American Legion Hall is located on the north side of the 700 block of Henry Street, the Lake Geneva Fire Station is on the south side of the 700 block of Marshall Street, and the City Hall and the Police Department are on the 600 block of Geneva Street. Where were they located before they were moved to their present locations?

Answer: The Fire Station, the Police Department, and the City Hall were located on the north side of the 600 block of Main Street and the American Legion Hall was located on the second floor of the same building.

19. For many years before Eastview School was constructed, Lake Geneva had, besides Central School and the Lake Geneva High School on Wisconsin Street across from Maple Park, another public school which was on the north side of the city. What was it called?

Answer: It was the Third Ward School on the north side of the 700 block of Henry Street. Today it is the American Legion Hall.

20. For many years an institution for mentally challenged people was located in Lake Geneva. What was its name and where was it located?

Answer: It was the Oakwood Sanitorium and it was located on the north side of Main Street on Catholic Hill, where the Havenwood condos are located today.