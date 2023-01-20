History column: New year, new list of questions for Lake Geneva

January is the first month of the year. It is named after the Roman God Janus. It is the time to look ahead and speculate what the new year will bring. It is a time of anticipation, optimism and hopefulness. It is the time to wipe the slate clean.

Those of us who live in or around Lake Geneva and are concerned about what will happen in Lake Geneva during the coming year have many questions about what will happen, but few answers to those questions.

Will the goats the city has hired be able to chew the tough grass of the former Hillmoor Golf Coarse down to the ground?

Will the Shodeen subdivisions on the hill overlooking the north side of Lake Geneva and on the northwest side of the city and the Symphony Bay subdivision at the city’s southeast side be completed during the year?

Will John Halverson, the former editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News, be re-elected as a member of the City Council?

Will a replica of the Three Graces statue now reposing in the Geneva Lake Museum be placed at its long-standing location in Flat Iron Park?

Will the Green Bay Packers return to gridiron glory after a disastrous year?

Has Aaron Rogers played his last game as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers?

Will the Wisconsin Badgers football team once again become a Big Ten powerhouse under the leadership of their new coach Luke Fickell?

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks win the National Basketball Association championship?

Will the Milwaukee Brewers once again be an exemplary baseball team?

Will the Badger High School football team be one of the best high school football teams in southeastern Wisconsin?

Will the railroad connection between Chicago and Lake Geneva be restored?

Will the new Buono Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop being established in the former Red Geranium building on Highway 50 prosper?

Will the historic Maple Park neighborhood regain its status as one of Lake Geneva’s most desirable places to live?

Will the Villa Hortensia, one of the most historic mansions on Geneva Lake, be saved from destruction?

The above questions are among the many questions locals are asking as the month of January 2023 unfolds. Hopefully we will see the answers to these questions before the end of the year.