You will instantly fall in love with this warm and very well maintained home located on a premium lot in the Sonatas. The second floor features FIVE bedrooms and THREE full bathrooms with two of the bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bath. The grand master bedroom boasts a sitting area, walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom with a soaking tub, double sinks, and a separate stand up shower. The chef of the home will enjoy the updated kitchen featuring all stainless appliances including a double oven and high efficiency dish washer, granite counters, travertine backsplash, and a breakfast bar. Unwind in the four season sun room with a morning coffee or an after dinner drink and let the day's stresses melt away. On cold winter days cozy up to the gas log fireplace in the family room. The formal living room and dining rooms are a great place to spend holidays with family and friends. If you still need more room, you will find a first floor den as well as a room in the partially finished FULL basement which is currently set up as a home office and a workbench for the hobbyist. Additional amenities include 9' first floor ceilings on the first floor and basement, custom honeycomb shades throughout, lots of light and big windows, and a insulated and drywalled THREE car garage with a new garage door opener. The yard is professionally landscaped and a custom brick paver patio is located off the sunroom. It's perfect for relaxing and overlooking the expansive back yard. No neighbors behind you here! Plus a bike/walking path encircles the neighborhood. All levels of schooling are less than a mile away. Hardwood floors refinished (2015), hot water heater (2022), sump pumps (2016), frost-proof outside spigots (2022), central air (2015), owned water softener (2010), built in microwave (2015), washer and dryer (2017), smoke detectors (2021). ALWAYS a non-smoking house! Hurry before somebody else beats you to it!

