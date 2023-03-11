March is here. Hopefully the winter is over. March is a transitional month as far as the weather is concerned. Although winter could still return for a few days the advent of spring beckons.
March is the month of International Women’s Day (March 8), the Ides of March (March 15) and St. Patrick’s Day (March 17). It is also the month of the NCAA basketball tournament playoffs and the end of the month marks the beginning of the Major League baseball season. For football aficionados the XFL football games are being played. The USFL football games will not begin until April. Daylight Savings Time begins on Sunday, March 12. March 20 is, hurrah, the first day of spring.
March is the time that the ice will break up on Geneva Lake. March is appropriately named after the Roman God of War, Mars, and it is the month in which the Roman Emperor, Julius Caesar, was assassinated on March 15.
People are also reading…
The first week of April welcomes April Fool’s Day (April 1), Palm Sunday (April 2), Election Day (April 4), Maundy Thursday (April 6) and Good Friday (April 7).
March foreshadows the arrival of the daffodils and crocuses of April. March is one of my favorite months because three of my favorite people were born in March: My oldest granddaughter, Ruby Quinn Marshall (on the 15), my late first wife, Marty Quinn (on the 17) who was the mother of my two daughters, and my second wife, Mary Janzen Quinn (on the 23).
Lake Geneva homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $392,500
You will instantly fall in love with this warm and very well maintained home located on a premium lot in the Sonatas. The second floor features FIVE bedrooms and THREE full bathrooms with two of the bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bath. The grand master bedroom boasts a sitting area, walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom with a soaking tub, double sinks, and a separate stand up shower. The chef of the home will enjoy the updated kitchen featuring all stainless appliances including a double oven and high efficiency dish washer, granite counters, travertine backsplash, and a breakfast bar. Unwind in the four season sun room with a morning coffee or an after dinner drink and let the day's stresses melt away. On cold winter days cozy up to the gas log fireplace in the family room. The formal living room and dining rooms are a great place to spend holidays with family and friends. If you still need more room, you will find a first floor den as well as a room in the partially finished FULL basement which is currently set up as a home office and a workbench for the hobbyist. Additional amenities include 9' first floor ceilings on the first floor and basement, custom honeycomb shades throughout, lots of light and big windows, and a insulated and drywalled THREE car garage with a new garage door opener. The yard is professionally landscaped and a custom brick paver patio is located off the sunroom. It's perfect for relaxing and overlooking the expansive back yard. No neighbors behind you here! Plus a bike/walking path encircles the neighborhood. All levels of schooling are less than a mile away. Hardwood floors refinished (2015), hot water heater (2022), sump pumps (2016), frost-proof outside spigots (2022), central air (2015), owned water softener (2010), built in microwave (2015), washer and dryer (2017), smoke detectors (2021). ALWAYS a non-smoking house! Hurry before somebody else beats you to it!
5 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $174,900
Welcome home to this beautiful house! 5 bedroom 1 bathroom. This home offers so much space, you will not believe it. From the moment you walk in, you are welcomed with space that you can use as a mud room with peek a boo window to the dining room. Everything is big about this house. Living room is inviting, huge kitchen with table space and separate dining room. Home features include new carpet, new paint, bathroom has been remodeled. There is a bedroom on the 1st floor, very convenient. Keep it as a bedroom or make it an office. All 4 bedrooms upstairs are good size too. Nice size fenced yard for the family and pet companions to enjoy! 1 car garage. Driveway is extra large, room for all your cars and toys! Current updates: Furnace from 2012, new windows 2010, new home water heater and all new bath. Make this your just in time to enjoy the holidays.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $495,000
Luxurious, recently renovated, 5 bedroom home in highly sought after Wilmot Farms Subdivision. This home is situated on a 1+ acre "corner" lot and sits across the street from a park and playground. Brand new roof. All new windows. All hardwood flooring has just been professionally refinished. Brand new deck made out of maintenance free materials and complete with outdoor fireplace. Six panel solid Oak doors throughout. New garage door openers. New plantation shutters in living room, dining room and main level bedroom/office. Chef's kitchen with granite counterops, eating area, dedicated pantry and large island with seating. New stove, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious family room includes woodburning fireplace with gas start. Dedicated dining and living room spaces. Large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, each with professionally designed organizational systems. Master bath with soaker tub and separate walk-in shower. Full basement with finished bonus room. Furnace and A/C new in 2019. 3 car garage wired for a backup generator should the new owner want to add one. Underground sprinkler system. Reverse osmosis system. Invisible fence system. Fresh paint throughout. This home offers so much!!! Schedule your showing and come see it today!
5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,395,000
New Construction home underway. Country Club Estates Lake Rights, Golf Course and Clubhouse. West end living on Geneva Lake. Close to Abbey Marina, Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops. Here is your opportunity for a 2023 new house. Selections available to be made for your custom look.
5 Bedroom Home in Ringwood - $640,000
This stunning custom-built brick ranch is situated on a professionally landscaped 1.37 acre lot with beautiful back yard oasis featuring in-ground pool on quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Tranquility Woods. This sprawling ranch has over 3,675 sq ft on the main level including a bonus room over garage and full finished walk-out basement for a total of approx 6,455 of living space plus tons of storage! Quality craftmanship and custom features throughout including high ceilings, hardwood floors, oak trim package, custom windows with built in blinds and screens, recessed lighting and more! Enter into the lovely foyer which has the formal living and dining rooms adjacent plus french door opening to the office. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with top quality stainless appliances including a Fisher & Paykel double drawer dishwasher, double oven, 42" maple cabinets, island, breakfast bar w/ custom seating and eating area. Sliders off eating area open to spacious stamped concrete patio & pool area. Family room adjacent kitchen with vaulted ceilings, beautiful stone fireplace and custom built-ins. The elegant master suite has private access to the patio, walk-in closet, and spa style bathroom with separate bath and shower. There are 3 more ensuite bedrooms on the main level. The finished bonus room over the garage is the perfect retreat/rec area. Completing the first floor is a powder room, laundry and back hall with custom cabinets. Now let's head down to the finished walk-out basement. In addition to the large family room area with wood burning stove, there is a custom bar, full kitchen and another full bath. It is the perfect space for entertaining and family gatherings. The other end of the finished basement has a game area, the 5th bedroom with walk-in closet, den/salon and a huge unfinished storage area. The basement and oversized three car garage floors are heated with radiant heat. Irrigation system. Pool heater, liner, sand, slide and board all have been recently replaced. This is a must see! Beautiful home!
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $685,000
MASTERFULLY DESIGNED CUSTOM BRICK HOME NESTLED IN THE GENTLE ROLLING HILLS OF BULL RIDGE ON 2.25 PRIVATE ACRES. LUXURY RESORT LIKE LIVING WITH THE MULTI USE SPORT COURT (50x90) TENNIS, PICKLE BALL, BASKETBALL, ICE SKATING RINK. ENJOY LAPS IN THE 20X40 INGROUND POOL WITH DIVING BOARD OR RETREAT TO THE SCREEN PORCH FOR THE PANORAMIC SUNSET VIEWS, WAIT THERE'S MORE FINISH OFF YOUR DAY STARGAZING IN THE RELAXING HOT TUB ROOM. QUALITY CRAFTSMANSHIP AND CUSTOM FEATURES THROUGHOUT INCLUDING 13 FEET MAGNIFICENT TRAY CEILINGS, COLUMNS/PILLARS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, PELLA WINDOWS WITH BUILT IN BLINDS. CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN FEATURING THERMADOR DOUBLE OVEN, SIX BURNER/GRIDDLE OVEN WITH RANGE HOOD AND WARMING SHELF. SPECIALLY DESIGNED 3 SINKS WITH STAINLESS BOTTOMS IN CORIAN ISLAND, PLUS CUSTOM BUILT- INS INCLUDING WINE RACK AND A WALK-IN PANTRY. ELEGANT MASTER SUITE HAS PRIVATE ACCESS TO HOT TUB ROOM AND SCREENED IN ROOM LEADING OUT TO THE POOL, SPA STYLE BATHROOM WITH WHIRLPOOL CORNER TUB AND DOUBLE SHOWER, SEPERATE HIS AND HER VANITIES. 4 LARGE BEDROOMS INCLUDES A JACK & JILL BATHROOM PLUS A THIRD FULL BATHROOM STRATEGICALLY PLACED AND DESIGNED. NEW ITEMS INCLUDE 2 FURNACES, 2 A/C, POOL LINER, REFRIGERATOR, PELLA WINDOWS IN MASTER BEDROOM, FAMILY ROOM, GARAGE AND SLIDER IN BREAKFAST ROOM. PREMIUM GAF TIMBERLINE ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLES WITH 44 YEARS REMAINING ON THE WARRANTY. ALSO BRAND NEW POOL HEATER. THIS IS A BERTACCHI BUILT CUSTOM HOME!
5 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $249,900
Spacious raised ranch located on an extra large, well-maintained fenced-in yard. There is a large deck in the back and underneath the deck, there is an enclosed storage area for all your outdoor toys and needs. Three main bedrooms on the main level, along with the spacious master bedroom which has its own private bath. When you step down into the lower level, you will be pleasantly surprised by the additional two bedrooms, an exercise room, a laundry area, and an open family room. There is also a functional toilet and sink in place that is awaiting your finishing touches to enclose and make it a full or partial bathroom, per your needs. Newer appliances throughout the home that the seller will be leaving for the new owner to enjoy. Come take a look!! This one will not last long!
8 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $1,999,900
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING PISTAKEE LAKE WATERFRONT HOME AND COACH HOME WITH A LONG LIST OF LUXURY FEATURES /// THE MAIN HOME: 5BD 6.2BTH (7891 SQ FT) + THE COACH HOME: 3BD 2BTH (1500 SQ FT) - OFFERING A 1ST FLOOR BEDROOM + FULL BATH (GREAT FOR ADDITIONAL GUESTS/HOME OFFICE, ETC). MAIN HOUSE: A MAGNIFICENT FIRST-FLOOR LAYOUT FROM THE GRAND FOYER SPIRAL STAIRCASE TO THE 22' VOLUME CEILINGS IN THE SUN-DRENCHED GREAT ROOM, SURROUNDED BY PISTAKEE LAKE WATER VIEWS AND NATURE. ENJOY A CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS THERMADOR APPLIANCES, HARD SURFACE COUNTERS, AND A CUSTOM ISLAND. 5 BEDROOMS 6.2 REMODELED BATHROOMS, 5 CAR GARAGE, 2 LAUNDRY ROOMS, MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS AND PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN OR RELAX. LARGE BRIGHT DINING AREA AND ENTERTAINMENT ROOM. FIRST-FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM ALSO FEATURES VOLUME CEILINGS AND WATER VIEWS, PLUS A HUGE CUSTOM CLOSET AND A LUXURY MASTER BATHROOM ENSUITE REMODELED IN 2021. 2 SECOND-FLOOR AREAS - 1 OVER THE 5-CAR GARAGE IS A MASSIVE BEDROOM WITH A PRIVATE BATH AND A 2ND KITCHEN. THE OTHER AREA OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS EACH WITH ACCESS TO A FULL BATHROOM + SITTING ROOM, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM, AND ACCESS TO STORAGE IN THE ATTIC. ZONED HVAC, GAS GENERATOR, MULTIPLE PRIVATE PIERS, A BOAT HOUSE, AND A CORNER OF LAND FOR YOU TO ENJOY. /// THE COACH HOME IS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED WHICH INCLUDES A HIGH-END KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, ISLAND AND TABLE SPACE, GAS START WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, REMODELED BATHROOMS WITH HIGH-END STONE AND TILE WORK, PLUMBING FIXTURES, AND AMENITIES, NOT TO MENTION A BRICK PAVER PATIO BETWEEN THE COACH HOME AND PISTAKEE LAKE. IT IS PRETTY. // PROPERTY IS SOLD IN AS-IS CONDITION. BOTH PROPERTIES MUST BE SOLD TOGETHER.
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $185,000
Charming home with a 1st FLOOR FULL BATH, LAUNDRY, and BEDROOM! You will love the WOOD floors, the paneled doors, and the character of this spacious 5 BEDROOM home. Living room and dining room flow nicely to the kitchen that includes CHERRY cabinets, all STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and a breakfast bar. The 2nd floor includes 4 spacious bedrooms, a loft, and a full bathroom. Ample storage available in the oversized 2 car garage and the shed. This home has great potential and with your finishing touches it will be a classic beauty. Home is located near parks, restaurants, shopping, and major roads. View the Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,775,000
Newly Constructed Home On 5.4 Acres w/Exclusive Gated Entrance ~ Located In Trinity Mountain Estates, Secluded & Surrounded By Nature Yet Just Minutes From Downtown Lake Geneva. Quality Built With Numerous Construction & Mechanical Upgrades. Foyer & Great Room w/18' Ceilings, Stone Fireplace + Built-ins. Grand Kitchen w/Island, Quartz Counters, Double Oven, 36in Range & 38 dB Dishwasher. Home Office w/11' Ceilings. Dining/Flex Rm Set Up As Perfect Playrm or 2nd Office. Main Level Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings & Private Deck ~ Master Bath w/10' Vanity, Kohler Heated Whirlpool Tub. Main Level Laundry. Upper Loft + 3 Additional Bedrms. Finished Daylight Lower Level w/Rec Rm, Game Area & 5th Bedrm Or Perfect Home Gym/Theater. Huge 36'X32' Heated Garage w/Lockers. Association Park & Pond.
5 Bedroom Home in Bull Valley - $1,450,000
STUNNING ESTATE HOME SITUATED ON SECLUDED HILLTOP WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BULL VALLEY. NEARLY 10 ACRES OF GORGEOUS LANDSCAPED PROPERTY WITH GATED ENTRY TO YOUR EXCLUSIVE HIDEAWAY TUCKED INTO THE PERFECT BULL VALLEY LOCATION. DESIGNED BY LEGENDARY CERNY AND ASSOCIATES, THIS FANTASTIC HOME OFFERS SPECTACULAR VIEWS FROM EVERY ANGLE, GORGEOUS EXPOSED BRICK, HAND HEWN BEAMS, RICH STONE AND WOOD FLOORING, COFFERED CEILINGS, COMMERCIAL GRADE APPLIANCES, AND OTHER EXTRAVAGANT DETAILS. THREE LEVELS OF LIVING WITH THE FINEST FINISHES PROVIDES FUN AND RELAXATION FOR RESIDENTS AND GUESTS ALIKE. OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING SPACE INCLUDES RESORT-LIKE IN-GROUND POOL AREA WITH TIERED PATIOS AND BEAUTIFUL STONE TERRACED LANDSCAPING, A HUGE PERGOLA WITH CEILING FANS, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE AND GRILL SPACE, IN ADDITION TO YOUR OWN TENNIS COURT. EASY ACCESS TO WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL OFFERS A GAME ROOM, FITNESS AREA, PIZZA CAFE/WET BAR, 2ND KITCHEN, AND GUEST SUITES, MAKING THIS THE PERFECT SETTING FOR ENTERTAINING. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE OFFERS TRAY CEILING WITH CHANDELIER, SITTING AREA BY BAY WINDOW, AND SPA-LIKE EN SUITE BATH FEATURING SOAKING WHIRLPOOL, SEAMLESS GLASS SHOWER, DUAL VANITIES, AND A HUGE LINEN CLOSET. THE GROUNDS INCLUDE PRIVATE WOODED PROPERTY WITH CLEARED SPACE FOR A POSSIBLE BARN. HORSES ARE WELCOME AND THE BULL VALLEY RIDING TRAILS ARE ADJACENT TO THE PROPERTY. WHETHER THIS FABULOUS HOME IS DESTINED TO BE A WEEKEND RETREAT OR YOUR FULL-TIME RESIDENCE, YOU DESERVE TO SPOIL YOURSELF A LITTLE HERE! TAKE A LOOK - YOU WON'T REGRET IT.
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $790,000
Gorgeous country estate on 12 acres! As you drive down the private drive you will immediately feel the peace & quiet that this private estate offers. This all brick, maintenance-free home is surrounded by the natural beauty of forest & farmland, offering ultimate privacy! Features 4-5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 fireplaces, a home office/library, parlor, great room, formal dining, modern kitchen with walk-in pantry, & a large sunroom with Pella windows W/built-in shades! Spacious main floor laundry & additional finished rooms. The existing layout will easily accommodate an ideal mother-in-law/Au Pair suite or expand into hobby rooms. Garages galore!! Nicely finished 3-car garage, plus a 2nd garage/storage w/4 doors & a unique 30x32 outbuilding. Only 20 min. to Lake Geneva. Some staged photos.
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $1,275,000
Absolutely spectacular setting of 80' of frontage on Lake Elizabeth! No wake area & tons of wildlife out front! Custom home built with pride! 3 decks & a gazebo! Country size kitchen w/island, oak cabs, Corian c-tops & brkfst bar leads 2 huge open FR w/dbl Frnch dr entry, tons of recessed lighting & great views! Very large DR w/cstm blt-ns! Convenient 1st flr bdrm w/full bath! Gorgs mbdrm w/vaulted clng, sitting area, sep exercise rm & lux bath w/step up whirlpool tub, sep shwr & dual vanities! Convenient lndry in lrg master bedroom closet! The walkout bsmnt is endless w/office, game rm, rec rm, 2 bdrms, full bath & plenty of stg! New roof/gutters '19, leaf guards, zoned heating & cooling & newer well pump! Time to enjoy lake life with plenty of room for the entire family & then some!
5 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $695,000
This original Bull Valley homestead was built in 1877. The land was deeded as a wedding present by Bull Valley resident Rufus Brown to his oldest daughter, Luella, prior to her marriage to Frank Kimball. The compound includes the original barn (1885), corn crib (1913), milk house (1921) and heated workshop/office/studio (circa 1930) with working school bell. The original farmhouse was expanded in the 1970's and has been lovingly attended to by everyone who has lived here. The home provides beautiful views from every window. The five-acre property includes a one-acre pine forest, meadow with fieldstone firepit, vegetable garden with raised beds set in chipped bluestone, a perennial garden with over 30 varieties of flowers that bloom continuously from April through October, shade garden and tranquil walking paths. Over 20 varieties of birds visit or nest on the property. Explore the property's ever-changing landscape through the seasons. Enjoy meals in the screened in porch overlooking the flower garden. Own one of the last original examples of Bull Valley history. Barn currently used as garage, corn crib could easily be converted to stalls, school house is currently studio. Simply an amazing property with country charm. One of a Kind, this is the home you are looking for.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University. Quinn can be reached by email at pquinn@northwestern.edu.