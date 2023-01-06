History column: How a Chicago newspaper started Como, Pell Lake

Many children and grandchildren of people who had grown up in Lake Geneva live today in the Lake Como subdivision in Geneva Township. Few, however, are aware of how the Lake Como subdivision came into existence.

The history of Lake Como extends back almost as far as the history of Geneva does. Shortly after the Irish-born surveyor Thomas McKaig designed the plat upon which the village of Geneva would be built in 1837-1840, McKaig had a dam constructed at the eastern end of Lake Como which raised the level of what had been a relatively shallow lake by several feet. Thomas McKaig’s farm was north of the lake. Lake Como in those days had a relatively prosaic name — Duck Lake. It would take almost a century before the community known today as Lake Como came into existence.

The developer of the Lake Como subdivision was a daily newspaper in Chicago, the Chicago Evening Post, which at the time was one of the major daily newspapers in Chicago.

During the early 1920s, the Chicago Evening Post became involved in the real estate development business but not on the north side of Lake Como. Instead it developed a subdivision around another lake southeast of Lake Geneva, Pell Lake. The Chicago Evening Post bought land adjacent to Pell Lake and developed a subdivision on the land. In November 1925, the Chicago Evening Post transferred the ownership of the Pell Lake subdivision to the people who had bought lots in the subdivision. The Chicago Evening Post then turned its attention to developing a subdivision on 800 acres of land that it had purchased north of Lake Como.

The Chicago Evening Post changed the name of the lake from the rather nondescript Duck Lake to one that had more cache. The Chicago Evening Post picked the name of a lake in northern Italy, Lake Como, that was just south of the better known Lake Geneva in Switzerland. The Chicago Evening Post selected Lake Como as the new name of Duck Lake because of Italy’s Lake Como’s proximity to Lake Geneva in Switzerland because it thought that the city Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was named after the Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

This, of course, was not true. Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was named by John Brink, the person who surveyed the area during the early 1830s, after his home town of Geneva, New York.

When Duck Lake became Lake Como, the Chicago Evening Post began selling lots in the 800 acres of land on the north side of Lake Como that it had purchased. The rest of the story is, as they say, history. The Lake Como subdivision grew rapidly on the land that had been farms in Geneva Township owned by Walter Curtis, the Grady sisters, Dustin Dalrymple, Charles Tracey, Frances Sawyer and Anna Sawyer. The Chicago Evening Post had paid $175,000 to purchase these farms. In December 1926, the Chicago Evening Post conveyed ownership of its Lake Como Beach subdivision to an association of lot owners.

In 2022, two communities near Lake Geneva — one to the southeast of the city, Pell Lake, and the other to the northwest of the city, Lake Como — owe their existence to the real estate investments of a long-defunct Chicago daily newspaper.