History column: An ode to Lake Geneva, 'one of the finest places' in the U.S.

Perhaps the best way to appreciate what a wonderful place Lake Geneva is is to spend some time away from Lake Geneva, which is what my wife Mary and I did during the last three weeks of December. We flew to the San Francisco Bay area where we spent the holidays with our two daughters, Abra Quinn, 56, and Rachel Quinn, 52; our son-in-law Tim Marshall, 57; and Rachel’s and Tim’s two daughters — our granddaughters, Ruby Quinn Marshall, 21, and Rosemary Frances Marshall, 19. Ruby is a senior at the University of California, Berkeley, and Rosie is a freshman at the Berkeley Community College.

In the San Francisco Bay area, too many automobile drivers are rude, discourteous speed demons. The majority of these drivers appear to be lacking in sanity. Many cars sped up behind us, tooted their horns, flashed their lights and gave us the bird, apparently because I was driving too slow. I was merely observing the speed limit.

While the weather in the San Francisco Bay area was warmer than the weather was in Lake Geneva it was not nearly as warm as we had hoped that it would be. The highest the thermometer got was 60 degrees. On some nights it fell as low as 32 degrees.

Gasoline prices are twice as high as they are in Lake Geneva. Housing costs are unbelievably high. A Bay area house comparable to houses in Lake Geneva sells for one million dollars. Rents are also ridiculously high. Because housing costs in the SF Bay area are so high, many people have to drive 50 miles or more to reach their jobs in San Francisco or in one of the cites in the East Bay area.

The Oakland Raiders pro football team has moved to Las Vegas. There are rumors that the Oakland Athletics baseball team will soon follow the Raiders to Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers pro football team plays in Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, which is 40 miles southeast of San Francisco.

My father, Bernard Quinn, Jr., left Lake Geneva in 1945 shortly after my mother passed away and moved to San Francisco. He lived in the San Francisco Bay area until 1968 when he passed away at the Martinez Veterans Hospital.

John Wilkinson, my grandmother’s older brother, moved to San Francisco in 1906 after he had worked on building the Panama Canal. He died in the Contra Costa County Hospital on Jan. 1, 1949. We visited the Alhambra Pioneer Cemetery in Martinez, California where he is buried.

In 1965 I learned that my father had not died in an automobile crash in Illinois in 1945, as I had always been told, but that he was alive and living in the San Francisco area. I drove to San Francisco and tracked him down. We kept in touch for the next three years. In 1968 I learned that he was dying of cancer. I flew to California to see him. He was a patient at the Veterans Hospital in Martinez. Sadly he passed away on the day after I returned to Madison, where I was living at that time. I had his remains brought back to Lake Geneva and buried him next to my mother’s grave in the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery on Highway 50, just east of Lake Geneva.

While sitting at a table in a Starbucks in Oakland, California, I began thinking about why I loved living in Lake Geneva. I had lived in Lake Geneva from 1942, the year that I was born, until 1966 when my grandmother, who had raised me, passed away. Between 1966 and 1974 I lived in Madison, Wisconsin and from 1974 to 2008 I lived in Evanston, Illinois. When I retired as university archivist at Northwestern University in 2008, my wife and I saw that the house in Lake Geneva, which my maternal grandparents had bought in 1912 and which I had lived in between 1942 and 1966, was for sale. We bought it and live there today.

During 1966 to 2008, when I was away from Lake Geneva, I traveled all over the United States. While doing so, I came across only a few other places that are comparable to Lake Geneva. These included Skaneateles and Hammondsport in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York; Cooperstown in upstate New York; Lake George in upstate New York; and Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border. It took some time to realize how lucky I was to have been born and grown up in Lake Geneva.

Although I enjoyed the time that I spent with my two daughters, two granddaughters and son-in-law in the San Francisco Bay area during the last three weeks of December 2022, I very much looked forward to returning to my hometown of Lake Geneva, which I am convinced is one of the finest places in the United States.