History column: A time for Lake Geneva pigskin memories

October is without a doubt the best time of the year in Lake Geneva. It is the mid point of the football season which summons many happy memories for me of playing football for Lake Geneva High School and Badger High School during the seasons of 1956, 1957, 1958 and 1959.

On Friday Oct. 7, I attended the annual reunion of football players who played for Southern Lakes Conference high schools during the 1950s which was held in Elkhorn. Alas, but one of the high school football players who was NOT at the reunion was Fred Escher, who was a star running back for Delavan High School during the 1950s and later attended Miami University in Florida on a football scholarship before transferring to the University of Wisconsin where he became a world-renowned artist.

His paintings may be found today on various walls in the University of Wisconsin Student Union. Other football players that I played against who became well-known were Ed Garvey, who played for Burlington and later became the head of the Major League Baseball Players Association; and Greg Bush, who was a quarterback for Wilmot High School and later owned Champs Sports Bar in Lake Geneva.

As I was growing up in Lake Geneva during the 1950s, I somehow knew that I was destined to become a football player. In the old high school building in Lake Geneva, which was located between the former Lake Geneva High School (1929-1958) and Central School but demolished many years ago, there was a trophy case which had photographs of former Lake Geneva High School football players, including my uncle Tom J. Wardingle, who played football for Lake Geneva High School during the early 1920s, and my father, Bernard F. Quinn, Jr., who played football for Lake Geneva High School during the mid 1930s.

Beginning in about 1950 my uncle Tom would take me to Dunn Field on Friday nights during the fall where we would watch Lake Geneva High School football teams play teams from Elkhorn, Delavan, Burlington and Whitewater, among other teams, and where we saw the gridiron exploits of such great LGHS football stars as Jackie Gibbs, Carl Dahlin, Bob Hermansen, Bob Frediani and Larry McCutcheon. Many LGHS football stars would go on to play for the semi-professional Delavan Red Devils football team, which played some of its games on Sunday in Dunn Field.

When the leaves of the oak, maple, and elm trees in Lake Geneva turned from green to spectacular red, orange, and yellow in the month of October, I would listen with my Uncle Tom to radio broadcasts of University of Wisconsin and Green Bay Packers football games and the exploits of such legendary football stars as Alan Ameche, Paul Horning and Jimmy Taylor.

The football season continued into November as the trees lost their leaves and the weather grew colder. My attention turned to whether Wisconsin would beat its football rivals, Minnesota and Illinois, and to whether the Green Bay Packers would beat the Chicago Bears.

By Thanksgiving, the ground in Lake Geneva was often covered in snow. The football season was over and men in Lake Geneva were already placing bets on which day Geneva Lake would freeze over. The city was soon in the grip of winter. Fall was but a wistful memory. “Wait until next year” was the universal sentiment regarding the future prospects of Lake Geneva football teams as the basketball season began. Lake Geneva residents seemed to be more concerned about when the spring would begin and when the daffodils once again would be in bloom.