Historical society to hold Oct. 27 meeting, program at Walworth library

The Historical Society of Walworth and Big Foot Prairie will be holding an Oct. 27 meeting in the activity room at the Walworth Memorial Library, 525 Kenosha St. in Walworth.

The free program on the Don Nichols family will start at 7 p.m.

Presenters Ann and Bud Nichols will tell about their parents, Don and Pauline Nichols, and various family events.

Don Nichols established a car business in 1939. In 1941, the Pontiac dealership was moved to the corner of Kenosha and Fifth streets in Walworth. The successful dealership continued until October 1975, when he sold the Pontiac garage to George Barvinchak.

Pauline Nichols was on the staff at the Walworth Memorial Library and active in several women’s groups.

Both Don and Pauline were well known and respected members of the community.