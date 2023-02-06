Sunday, Feb. 12 will mark an auspicious occasion steeped 142 years in the making.

Celebrating another milestone in Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion’s long and rich history in Lake Geneva and Walworth County, The Rt. Rev. Jeffrey D. Lee, Provisional Episcopal Bishop of Milwaukee, assisted by new parish rector Rev. Liz Meade, will dedicate a historical marker at the congregation’s 10:30 a.m. worship service on Feb. 12 as part of Lee’s episcopal visitation.

All are welcomed by the congregation to attend.

“I think what we do is lend kind of a cornerstone to that Broad Street block that says this is a historic district in a historic town, which will be good for drawing people to Lake Geneva...,” said Meade, who began her ministry as Church of the Holy Communion’s rector on Nov. 20, arriving from her previous call at St. Timothy Episcopal Church in Crevecoeur, Mo. in suburban St. Louis. “I think what it (National Register status) does is it makes Lake Geneva special, that we have people coming to town and seeing all these national historic landmarks. It is a wonderful designation that we hope will help us garner community support for some work we do need to do—make sure our stained glass windows stay healthy and so forth and so on.”

Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion encompasses 140 year-round and seasonal families.

A long history

Predating Wisconsin’s 1848 statehood and founded in 1844 as one of the oldest Episcopal parishes in Walworth County, Church of the Holy Communion first worshipped in Bloomfield and in 1857 relocated to its longtime site at the corner of Broad and Geneva streets in Lake Geneva.

According to Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee Communications Officer Sara Bitner, the first services for the parish were conducted beginning in 1844 by The Rt. Rev. Jackson Kemper, the first Episcopal bishop in Wisconsin. Subsequent services were conducted intermittently by Kemper, Nashotah House Theological Seminary founder Dr. James Lloyd Breck and other clergy from Nashotah House until the Sept. 29, 1849 arrival of Fr. John McNamara. The congregation was named after Church of the Holy Communion in New York City, the home parish of Fr. John McNamara.

Replacing an earlier structure on the site, the cornerstone for Holy Communion’s current Early Gothic Revival granite and limestone church building at 320 Broad St., which features a distinctive multi-gabled roof with dormers, was laid in 1880. The completed church building was consecrated by third Episcopal Bishop of Milwaukee Edward Randolph Welles on June 7, 1882.

According to a 1985 Wisconsin Historical Society architecture and history inventory, Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion was designed by Chicago architects Samuel Atwater Treat and Frederick L. Foltz of Treat & Foltz (1872-1897), with the stained glass windows designed by Henry Lord Gay, architect of some of the biggest mansions on Geneva Lake in the early 20th century. An addition was built to the rear of the church along Broad Street in 1964 to house a parish hall, classrooms, offices and choir rooms.

According to congregation’s online historical record, some of the stained glass windows were crafted in Munich, Germany by the enduring Franz Mayer Co. The sanctuary also houses a stained glass window by the famed American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany, as well as a circa-1883 Hook & Hastings two manual, 11 rank mechanical action Opus 1144 pipe organ.

Church of the Holy Communion has been included in the Wisconsin Historical Society and National Register’s Maple Park Historic District since the district’s 2005 historic designation. Now, Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion has its own unique, separate historic designation on the state and national levels.

Marker installed

The brass historical marker, already installed to the left of the Geneva Street entrance to the church, designates the listing of The Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior in association with the State Historical Society of Wisconsin.

The cost for the historical marker was funded by an anonymous donor.

Chicago native and Town of Linn resident Cathy Koch, an outgoing member of the parish’s governing vestry and a congregation member since 2007, was assisted in applying for National Register designation by Lake Geneva architect Ken Etten, of McCormack & Etten Architects LLP. Etten chairs the City of Lake Geneva’s Historic Preservation Committee.

“It really was a labor of love—I love the church and it was great to do this,” said Koch of pursuing the historical designations on behalf of the congregation. “There’s a whole lot of hoops you have to jump through. He (Etten) really guided this process for us. If it wasn’t for him, I’d still be trying to figure this all out.”

Koch said the state and national historic register designations were granted in 2021, with the marker installation and dedications delayed until 2023 to coincide with the parish’s triennial episcopal visitation by the Bishop of Milwaukee.

“The church has such a great visibility to all the folks who come to visit Lake Geneva, a block past Main Street,” said Koch, a local history devotee who serves as a docent at Black Point Estate & Gardens in Linn and at Church of the Holy Communion during the organ recitals and self-guided church tours held in conjunction with the weekly Lake Geneva Farmers Market on Thursdays, May-October. “The Neo Gothic style, which was so prevalent in the late 1800s, we’re lucky the building is still up and running and being so well cared for by the parishioners. It’s such a very special place. Appeciating its historical value, it’s a real gift to the City of Lake Geneva. Lake Geneva is very rich with history.”

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America’s historic and archeological resources.

More than 96,000 properties are listed on the National Register, with almost every county in the United States having at least one place registered. There are more than 2,500 Wisconsin properties and districts listed on the National Register of Historic Places across all 72 counties, including around 50 in Walworth County at Darien, Delavan, East Troy, Elkhorn, Fontana, Lake Geneva, Linn, Sharon, Spring Prairie, Sugar Creek and Whitewater.

In addition to Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion, other National Register listings in the area include Black Point Estate & Gardens in the Town of Linn and The Riviera Ballroom and Marina, Horticultural Hall, Main Street Historic District and Maple Park Historic District in Lake Geneva, among others.

Four previous National Register entries have been delisted, including Lake Geneva’s Queen Anne-styled 1891 Chicago & Northwestern Railway depot, which was listed in July 1977 and delisted in 1987 in the wake of its August 1986 razing.

The Diocese of Milwaukee

Church of the Holy Communion is one of three Episcopal parishes in Walworth County, along with Christ Church (1844), 503 E. Walworth Ave. in Delavan, and St. John’s in the Wilderness (1841), 13 S. Church St. in Elkhorn.

The Milwaukee-based Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee, one of three Episcopal dioceses in Wisconsin alongside the Diocese of Fond du Lac and the Diocese of Eau Claire, encompasses 48 congregations in 19 southern Wisconsin counties, including Walworth, Racine, Kenosha, Rock, Jefferson and Waukesha locally.

Lee, an alumnus of Nashotah House Theological Seminary in Waukesha County, began serving as provisional bishop designee on April 1, 2021, and was confirmed as provisional bishop on June 26, 2021. Lee served as the twelfth bishop of the Diocese of Chicago from 2008 until his December 2020 retirement.

