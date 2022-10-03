Hillmoor purchase approved by Lake Geneva City Council; What is next and what is the cost?

Lake Geneva officials have agreed to purchase the former Hillmoor Golf Course property; however, several steps still need be taken before the purchase is a done deal.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Sept. 26, to purchase the former Hillmoor Golf Club Property from Chicago-based White River Holdings, LLC for $6 million and to settle litigation with the company.

However, Mayor Charlene Klein announced during the Sept. 28 Lake Geneva Business Improvement District that the city still has to close on the property, which it plans to do by the end of 2022.

"Moving forward, we haven't closed on the deal yet," Klein said. "We have to get all the financing in order, but that should happen by the end of the year."

The cost

Klein said the city plans to borrow municipal bonds to purchase the property.

"I'm exploring all alternatives, but in the short term we're going to have to borrow the money to close on the property and begin the long-term strategic planning," Klein said.

Purchasing the property will come at a cost to taxpayers.

According to a report from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, if the city takes out a 20-year bond the total cost for taxpayers would be $9 million, with the city budgeting to levy about $450,000 per year to pay back the bond.

The owner of a $370,000 home would pay an additional $98 to $51 per year in additional taxes to pay back the bond, for a total of approximately $1,500 over 20 years. The amount individual homeowners would pay back each year is based on the assumption that city's equalized value will increase from about $1.7 billion in 2023 to about $3.2 billion in 2042, assuming "a 3.46% increase each year which is 50% of the actual past five-year average increase," according to the report.

Klein said after the sale is completed then the city will have to decide what to do with the property.

What's next?

Klein said she plans to form a committee which will consist of residents, conservationists and environmentalists to discuss potential uses for the property. The city also may conduct a survey to obtain input from residents.

The city council unanimously approved a resolution declaring that the property will be used for "public and recreational" purposes.

"We will figure out what is the best use for that land," Klein said. "Probably some of those solutions will be revenue producing for the city."

Klein said she plans to have five acres of the property cleared out to establish a parking area, which could include shuttle transportation to Downtown Lake Geneva.

"My thinking is $30 a day," Klein said. "You park there and we will run a little trolley into town and possibly have some paved paths into town."

Klein said someone has offered the city to use some of his goats to help clear areas of the property. She said she may conduct a sponsor-a-goat program to help pay the cost.

"We have to pay for the labor part of it and for them to set up the fences and bring the goats here," Klein said. "To underwrite those costs, we're going to ask people to sponsor a goat."

Klein said she is not certain how much it would cost to have the goats help clear out the property.

"They haven't been here to look at what the situation is," Klein said. "If we had them clear five acres, it might cost us a few thousand dollars. So that's where sponsoring the goats is going to come in to pay for that."

Klein said someone has offered to remove some of the dead trees from the property, and representatives from the Geneva Lake Conservancy have offered to assist the city with clearing the property.

"People are going to start coming out of the woodwork-- I think-- to help," Klein said. "The conservancy is so excited about this and very willing to help and organize work days and volunteers. There's a lot of work to be done."

Klein said she is grateful for the council approving the purchase and for the residents who attended the meeting to show their support for the former Hillmoor Golf Club property.

"People were crying at the end and hugging each other," Klein said. "I get chills now talking about it. It was just amazing."