Groups or nonprofit organizations that want to present a proposed use for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property may have to answer a few questions.

Members of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee are considering establishing a project evaluation form that groups would have to complete if they want to present a proposed use for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

City officials purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property late last year for about $6 million from Chicago-based White River Holdings LLC. A Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee has been formed to consider potential uses for the property, which will be voted on by the city council.

The committee members reviewed a draft of an evaluation form, April 27, that could be used to help them determine the best uses for the property.

Some of the projects that have been proposed, so far, include a nature trail along the perimeter of the property, future site for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA and amphitheater.

Potential uses for the property are currently being presented but no plans have been approved at this time.

"This evaluation form will actually help us consider projects that are being presented for consideration before the committee," Michael Krajovic, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, said. "It will help us determine what are the factors we should be talking about."

The evaluation form is set to ask questions regarding the size and scope of a proposed project, potential parking requirements and zoning requirements.

"If somebody wants to put up a 10,000 square-foot building for this, we need to know the size of the lot including all parking and required setbacks," Krajovic said. "Does the owner plan to acquire the property or are they planning on leasing it or purchasing it from the city? Whatever the proposal is does it meet the zoning requirements or does the property need to be rezoned and who is going to address it if it doesn't meet the current zoning?"

The form is set to ask about site access and how the proposed project could affect traffic. The form also could ask the applicant about their utility requirements and the types of energy-efficiency standards they plan on using.

"Setting up an energy-efficient building would also be beneficial to the operators because then they don't have high operating costs going forward," Krajovic said.

The evaluation form also could ask the organization to explain how they plan to finance and maintain the project if it is approved.

"It's important. Do they have the money to do it? How much funding do they have? What's their budget and can they maintain the project?," Krajovic said. "So if someone comes in and says they want to do a project that is going to cost $5 million, what is their capability of sustaining a project of that magnitude over the next few decades?"

Krajovic said the committee also may ask the applicants to provide a concept plan and architectural drawings for their proposed project, as well as potential start dates and completion dates.

"Has all the planning and design been completed for the project?," Krajovic said. "If not when is it expected to be completed and what is the construction start date and when is the completion date? We probably don't want to approve a project unless we have a pretty detailed concept plan of what they would like to do."

Karen Yancey, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member and executive director from the Geneva Lake Conservancy, said she is in favor of adopting the evaluation form, because it would make it easier for the committee to review projects as they are presented.

"I think the form is very, very helpful. It sort of separates the people who have an idea but no way to follow through and make it practical and those who realize all the issues that need to be addressed," Yancey said. "So I think this would be a very helpful form to adopt going forward."

Deborah Beagle, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, said she also feels the form would help the committee compare the different projects that are proposed.

"It's going to be a lot to fill out but we're going to be able to take Packet A and compare it to Packet B and compare it to Packet C, then see which ones we're going to approve," Beagle said.

Krajovic said the purpose of the committee is to review and recommend proposed projects to the city council. He said the city council will have final approval for what will be established on the property.

"This committee does not have any official authority. The city is the principle owner and approves or disapproves any project," Krajovic said. "This committee only makes recommendations to the city council, which has the ultimate authority to either accept our recommendation or move in a different direction."

Krajovic said an organization is not required to discuss their plan with the ad hoc committee. He said they could just present their plan to the city aldermen.

"They have the right to bypass us to go directly to the city council," Krajovic said. "They have that right because we have no authority."

Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing, who is a member of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, said he would prefer that an organization would present their plan to the ad hoc committee first before going to the city council.

"I take issue with that. I think the council established this ad hoc committee for recommending," Sibbing said. "I would be surprised if the city council would entertain a project at Hillmoor without going through this committee. I'm a little startled by this. I would not encourage that at all."

Krajovic said he also would like to develop a master plan for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property and present it to the city council. He said he would like to keep the council and community members updated on what projects are being proposed for the property.

"We don't want to have a plan that the city council doesn't support," Krajovic said. "We would want them to believe in our process. We want them to buy into our vision, our objectives, our strategies. We also want the residents to do that."